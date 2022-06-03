JACKSON, Ky. – Bridge deck restoration work along the Bert T. Combs Mountain Parkway between Stanton and Slade in Powell County will require narrowed lanes and width restrictions until the first week of July.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the parkway at the bridge crossing the North Fork of the Red River near mile marker 28 will be reduced to one 11-foot lane while the work is ongoing. The lane closure for the eastbound side will begin on Monday, June 6; while the westbound closure will begin on Wednesday, June 8.

The bridges are located near Bowen in Powell County, between Exit 22 (KY 213) and Exit 33 (KY 11).

Vehicles with loads wider than 11 feet will need to detour via Exit 22 to KY 213 north to KY 11 south to re-enter the parkway at Exit 33 if traveling eastbound; and via Exit 33 to KY 11 north to KY 213 south to re-enter the parkway at Exit 22 if traveling westbound.

The speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph in the work zone. Drivers should watch for changing traffic patterns as work shifts from one lane to the other and traffic control devices are adjusted accordingly.

The work is scheduled to be complete by July 3.