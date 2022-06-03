Dink Huffman, 60, of Frenchburg, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022. He was born November 9, 1961 to Lonnie and Doris Huffman. He was a retired welder and a member of the Big Woods Community Church.

He is survived by three daughters Lindsey Huffman, Laura Walker, Loni Rayford, six grandchildren, a brother Cyrus Huffman and a sister Carlyon Bentley.

He was preceded in death by his parents Lonnie and Doris Huffman and two brothers Lowell and Jimmy Huffman.

A memorial service was held at 1 PM Sunday, May 29, 2022 at the Big Woods Community Church in Frenchburg.

Michael Arvel Arnett Jr., 58, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 at University of Kentucky Hospital, Lexington. He was born March 1, 1964 in Campton, Kentucky to the late Michael Arvel Arnett Sr. and Linda Smith Bradt.

Survivors include, mother, Linda Bradt; sons, Jordan Arnett and Jaron Arnett; brother, Marcus A. Arnett; grandchild, Rhiannon Micah Arnett. Services were held on Monday, May 30, 2:00PM Stanton City Park Pavilion.

Linda Snedegar, 72, wife of John Snedegar passed away at her residence on Black Creek Road, Clay City, Kentucky on Saturday, May 28, 2022. Born in Clay City, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Thomas Fraley, Sr. and the late Lillie Borders Fraley. She was a former factory employee of Rockwell International.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her stepson, John Snedegar, Jr. and his wife, Bobbie Jo Snedegar; four brothers: Bill Wimor, Virgil Fraley, Danny Dale Fraley and James Franklin Fraley and three sisters: Betty Blackwell, Lois Wiest and Lola Melton.

Linda is survived by her son, Robert Earl Patton, Jr. (Barb Anderson); two stepsons, Charles Snedegar (Allison) and Michael Snedegar; her daughter, Donetta Horn (Tony); special daughter, Holly Patton; four brothers: Thomas Fraley, Jr., Darrell Fraley, Kenneth Fraley and Tony Fraley; four sisters: Carolyn Peak, Norma Creech, Connie Cecil and Catherine Curtis; 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Funeral services officiated by Chris Fraley and Bro. Warren Rogers will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, Kentucky. Visitation is Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Burial will be in West Bend Cemetery with Chris Fraley, Jonathan Fraley, Caleb Fraley, Robert Patton, Chad Patton and Thomas Patton serving as active pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers are Chris Knox, Tim Blackwell, Frankie Blackwell, George Fraley, Marty Cecil, Charles Snedegar, Michael Snedegar, Chuck Cecil, Patty Swisshelm and the staff of Hospice East. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Matthe Alan Hatton, 52, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022 at Fountain Circle Care and Rehabilitation. He was born November 19, 1969 in Versailles, Kentucky to the late James Floyd and Estill Lee Briscoe Hatton.

Services Thursday 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home. Visitation Thursday 11am-1pm.

Burial in Hatton Creek Cemetery with Anthony Duff, Danny Rogers, Larry Hatton, Scott Harrison, George Rollands, and Brian Helton serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Richard Rogers, BJ Holder, and Teddy Hughes.

Gina Ann Semones, 46, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022. She was born June 8, 1975 in Lexington to the late Arvin Jr. and Ethel Combs Lane.

Survivors include, children, Ashleigh Katuzian, Charlie Semones, Felecia Ann Moore, and Michael Blair Dingus; brothers, Arvin Lane Jr. and Joey (Judy) Hensley; sister, Donna Damron; grandchildren, Gidelle, Khloe, Major, Honor, Azara, Isabella Caroline, Elio, Liam, Fausto, and Nylah Mae.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Norma Jean Sloan.

Services were held on Friday May 27, 2:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home. Visitation was from 12-2pm.

Burial was in Kennon Cemetery with Ashleigh Katuzian, Charlie Semones, Felecia Ann Moore, Michael Blair Dingus, Joey Hensley, and Sunny Singh serving as pallbearers.

Opal Stacy, 86, widow of Sherman Stacy, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. She was born June 5, 1935 in Floyd County, Kentucky to the late J.C. Clemons and Maggie Hagans Clemons.

Survivors include: sons Clayton Stacy, Dwight Stacy, & Jeffrey (Johnie) Stacy; daughter Naomi Stacy; grandchildren Kyle Edward Stacy, Xavier Alexander Hanson, Roger Keith Lane, Joshua Shea Lane, & Kayla Hanson; and great-grandchildren Lillie Stacy, Clayton Faulkner, & Myla Faulkner.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by daughter Rosemary Russell; brothers Arthur Clemons, Arlan Clemons, Warren Clemons, Earl Clemons, & John Dudley Clemons; and sisters Carmel, Edna Judy, & Rosella Francis.

Funeral services were held at 11:00AM Monday, May 30, 2022 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home in Stanton, KY. Visitation was on Sunday, May 29 beginning at 5:00PM for family and 6:00PM for friends. Burial will follow the funeral in the Richie Clemons Cemetery in Breathitt County.

Leah Parrish, 71, of Mt. Sterling passed away at her residence Tuesday, May 24, 2022. She was born in West Liberty January 16, 1951 to Cecil and Maxine Gose. She was a member of the Church of God, a teacher, the K.E.A. and the American Legion Axillary.

She is survived by her mother Mary Maxine Staton of Ohio, two sons Darren Fuggett and wife Kris of Indiana, Eddie Simpkins of Mt. Sterling, four grandchildren, two brothers Von Gose of Jeffersonville, Damon Staton and wife Jessica of Ohio, four sisters Cleah Easterling and husband Rodney of Mt. Sterling, Rhonda Muse and husband Wayne of Jeffersonville, Jeanne Criswell of Florida and Teresa Soliman and Walla of Florida.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother Laura Ison and her father Cecil Gose.

Funeral services were held 11 AM Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Robbie Conn, Bro. Dwight Back and Bro. Wayne Muse officiating. Friends were able to visit Saturday from 9 AM till 11 AM. Burial will be in the Woods Bend Cemetery in Morgan County. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Gregory Carpenter, 62, of Mt. Sterling passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at the University of Kentucky Hospital. He was born June 6, 1959 in Mt. Sterling to William and Dorothy Carpenter. He was a member of the Church of God and a truck driver.

He is survived by a son Casey Carpenter of Mt. Sterling, a daughter Shellie Carpenter of Winchester, five grandchildren, two brothers William Carpenter (Diane) of Owingsville, Ritchie Carpenter (Patty) of Owingsville and two sisters Carolyn Elliott of Mt. Sterling and Shirley Turley of Mt. Sterling.

He was preceded in death by his parents William and Dorothy Carpenter, a son Andrew Carpenter and a brother Lonnie Carpenter.

Funeral services were held 1 PM Friday, May 27, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. David Campbell officiating. Visitation was on Friday from 11 till 1 PM. Burial followed in the Kendell Springs Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers family ask that donations be made the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of service.