By: Lisa Johnson

This past Saturday found hundreds of people descending on Clay City for this year’s 5th annual Wild And Scenic Red River Fest. The entries were near 200 and the water was just right. The annual event is fun for all and is the effort of Laura Gregory and the Kentucky Watershed Alliance, Kentucky River Authority, Clay City, Stanton, Powell County, Wolfe County Tourism boards, Friends of the Red River, and many others. The event benefits Friends of the Red River and the Kentucky Waterways Alliance and Search and Rescue while protecting our Red River and continuing through clean-up and education to help make the best of our community. Laura Gregory and her husband have been instrumental in the growth of this annual environmental and art-infused event, we gladly thank them and all the others who make this event possible.