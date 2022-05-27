Roy Lane, 74, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at his home. He was born January 30, 1948 in Campton, Kentucky to the late Ola and Blanche Mowery Lane.

Survivors include, sons, Raymond (Michelle) Lane, Roy Lane Jr., Jonathon Lane, and William Lane; daughters, Jenny (Clayton) Wise and Amanda (John) Mills; brother, Jimmy Lane and Gerald Lane; grandchildren, Austin Lane, Savannah Lane, Clayton Alan Wise, Brock Wise, Brooklyn “Taylor” Barnett and Gabriel Hunter Mills; great-grandchildren, Zayden Wise and Carson Barnett.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Virginia Profitt and Glenda Lane, and brothers, David Lane, Harrison Lane, and Bill Lane.

Services were held on Saturday, May 21, 11:00AM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Kenny Wasson. Visitation Saturday after 10:00AM. Burial in Lane Cemetery, Big Andy.

Merle Strange, age 49, passed away at his residence in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Born in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky he was the son of Marvella Curtis Strange and the late Gordon Strange. He was a former laborer and a member of Freedom Church of God. Merle loved sports and enjoyed dirt track racing and nascar racing.

He is survived by his mother, Marvella Curtis Strange: two sisters, Treva Delonna (Danny) Bush of Hudson, FL and Nicole Strange; two brothers, Gordy Strange and Tyler Strange along with several nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held on Friday, May 20, 2022 from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. followed by funeral services officiated by Danny Bush at 7:00 P.M. at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY.

Pallbearers are Justin Wright, Cody Wright, Tori Howard, L’Kesha Story and cousins. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.