Mr. Darrell Glen Walker, 64, husband of Patty Bailey Walker, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022 at his home in Clay City, KY. He was born June 12, 1957 in Louisville, KY to the late Arnold G. Walker & Doris L. Harper Smith.

A graduate of Morehead State University and a veteran of more than 20 years in the United States Army, Mr. Walker retired from duty as an OH-58 Aeroscout Instructor Pilot, having served in the Gulf War. He was an active member of Amvets Post 67 in Clay City. In addition to his wife Patty Walker, he is survived by: sons Michael (Erin) Walker & Matthew (Kuntheavy) Walker; daughter Wendy (Keith) Woods Kaneakua; brothers Larry Walker, Sr., Bob Walker, Tom Walker, & Tony Walker; sister Teresa Walker; and grandchildren Kaden Woods Kaneakua, Keanu Woods Kaneakua, & Daniel Walker.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother Gary Walker and sister Tina Webb. Visitation was held Friday, April 29 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home at 5:00PM for family and 6:00PM for friends . There was also time for visitation on Saturday beginning at 11:00AM until the time of the service. A celebration of life with military honors was held on Saturday at 1:00PM at the funeral home.

Manda Martin, 98, of Jeffersonville, Kentucky passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her children. Born January 12, 1924 in Montgomery County, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Nancy Martin. Manda was a homemaker and of the Christian faith. She also worked outside her home for Bluegrass Sewing Factory, Cowden Manufacturing and as a farmer and house cleaner. Manda loved cooking on her old wood stove, quilting, gardening vegetables, tending to her flowers, word search puzzles, watching Hour of Harvest on WLJC and spending her days with her dog, Tater, by her side. Her home was the site of many Sunday dinners and holidays through the years and she will be dearly missed by her family.

Survivors include four daughters, Loretta (Roland) McIntosh of Stanton, Jean (Jimmy) Williams of Lexington, Sheila (Marty) McCoy of Clay City, Jackie (Bobby Dale) Osborne of Winchester; one son, Alfred (Pam) Martin of Jeffersonville; two sons-in-law, Glenn George of Mt. Sterling and Randle Wireman of Stanton; 16 grandchildren, Glenda Comer, Jettie Sparks, Becky Rankin, Carmen Liles, Alex McIntosh, Kama McKinney, Meredith Ballard, Scott Wireman, Melody Knox, R. D. Cunningham, Amanda Bailey, Daniel Ray Martin, Marty Ray McCoy, Sylvana McCoy, Bobby Jacob Osborne, Sierriah Collins; 25 great grandchildren, Kiernan Comer, Morgan Sparks, Marley Sparks, Alexis Johnson, Amber Rankin, Justin Rankin, Paige Stamper, Tucker Liles, Trent Liles, Grace Liles, Nate Liles, Brilee McIntosh, Katie Caudill, Kane Knox, Jax Bailey, Lyla Bailey, Logan Ballard, Sarah Ballard, Maura Ballard, Emily Wireman, Ethan Wireman, Ava Martin, Liam McCoy, Evelyn Osborne, Teagan Osborne; one great-great grandchild, Clyde Caudill; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and her special little dog, Tater.

Manda was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ray Martin; daughters, Helen George and Georgia Wireman; son Bruce Martin; a son at birth; sister Emma C Bowles; brothers, Shirley Martin, Turner Martin, Gibson Martin and Oliver Martin.

Funeral services were conducted at 1:00 P.M. Friday, May 13, 2022 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, Kentucky with Rev. William David Campbell officiating. Visitation was Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Hearne Funeral Home from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M., with a family hour at 5:00 P.M.

Manda will be laid to rest in the Martin-Willoughby Cemetery. Pallbearers are Alex McIntosh, R. D. Cunningham, B. J. Osborne, Marty Ray McCoy, Daniel Ray Martin and Charles Comer. Honorary Pallbearers are her nieces and nephews that loved her dearly. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hearne Funeral Home.

Birdellia Patrick, 70, wife of Raymond C. Patrick, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022 in Richmond, Kentucky. She was born June 15, 1951 in Powell County to the late Henry and Bonnie Spangler Watkins.

Survivors include, husband, Raymond C. Patrick; son, Raymond (Tessica) Patrick Jr.; daughters, Melissa (Tim) Reynolds and Jenny (Daniel) Perkins; brothers, David Watkins, Lawrence Watkins, and James Watkins; sisters, Janice Watkins, Angela Sea, Teresa Pelfrey, Elaine Reid, Patricia Crase, and Sue Strange; 5 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, James Patrick, and brothers, Roy Watkins and Michael Watkins.

Services were held Thursday, May 12, 1:00PM by Sister Patty Utterback. Visitation was on Wednesday 7-9pm at the funeral home. Burial in Watkins Cemetery, Stanton with Tim Reynolds, Daniel Perkins, Robert Overbee, Brendon Reid, Ian Gorstieta, and James Watkins Jr. Honorary pallbearers all her brothers and sisters.

Frank Taulbee 74 of Clark Co. passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Campton August 15, 1947 to Raymond and Cora Taulbee.

He is survived by his wife Lillie Taulbee, a son Timothy Russ Taulbee (Chris), a daughter Rose Martin (Leon), three grandchildren Elizabeth, Chelsey and Taylor, four great grandchildren Collin, Caleb, Caiden and Alissa, and two brothers Ed Taulbee, Omer Taulbee, three sisters Ruth Curtis, Naomi Napier and Helen Taulbee.

He was preceded by his parents Raymond and Cora Taulbee and a grandson Daniel Martin. Funeral services were held 1 PM Thursday, May 12, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. John Taylor officiating. Visitation was on Thursday from 11 AM till time of the service. Burial will be in the Napier Cemetery in Clay City. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge.

Judy Carol Ledford, wife of Ira Ledford, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022 at her home in Winchester. She was born April 19, 1946 to the late Adrian & Opal Hamilton Conley in Salyersville, KY, and a homemaker.

She is survived by: husband Ira Ledford; son Alan Ledford; daughter Teresa Richmond (Doug Pavlovic); brothers Ray (Joyce) Conley, Tom (Chris) Conley, & Damon (Billie) Conley; sisters Doris (Larry) Mullins, Mildred Gilbert, Glenda (Gordan) Miller; sister-in-law Barbara Conley; grandchildren Cole Ledford & Seth Richmond; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son Ira David Ledford; brothers Edward Louie (Carolyn) Conley, Jerry (Hilda) Conley, Gary Conley, & Daryl Conley; and brother-in-law Jim Gilbert.

Funeral services were conducted at 1:00PM on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Larry Mullins. Visitation Tuesday began at 11:00AM for family and 12:00PM for friends. Burial followed the funeral at the Ledford Cemetery in Pine Ridge. Pallbearers include Kevin Mullins, Brad Mullins, Tony Miller, & Travis Miller.

Larry Everett Brandenburg, 77, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022. He was born November 2, 1944 in Clay City, Kentucky to the late James Everett and Juanita Stone Brandenburg. He was a United States Marine.

Survivors include, daughters, Hazel L. Brandenburg and Michelle Conley; son, Kevin (Theresa) Brandenburg; sisters, Sharon Kay Brandenburg and Deloris Neugebauer; grandchildren, Gary Lee Brandenburg, Tyler Brandenburg, Aundrea Schechter, Brandon Caissie, and Kathryn Brandenburg.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Hazel Brandenburg Kirby.

Visitation Thursday, May 19, 1-3pm at the funeral home with military honors at 3:00PM.

Honorary pallbearers serving, Lon and Angie Goodwin, Hager and Linda Holland, Larry Meadows, Steve Abner, Kevin Brandenburg, Gary Lee Brandenburg, Tyler Brandenburg, Brandon Caissie, and Michael Stone.