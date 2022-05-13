By: Brandon Tipton

A new grassroots movement focused on improving the life of Clay City residents has emerged. The Clay City Action Committee, was founded by Ashlee Haddix, a lifetime resident of Clay City. Haddix said she was inspired to create the Committee because she could see that there were a lot of citizens who wanted to do something, anything to help the city grow and prosper. She wanted to gather those like minded people together so they could work together to make changes. In addition to Haddix, Karlee Haddix, Hope Frazier, Suzie Hatton, Tiffany Hawkins, Christina Ballard, Mikki Rose, Jarrod Townsend and Tyler Jarrell are also active members of the Action Committee.

The Committee has two inaugural projects they would like to complete. The first is to clean up Clay City Elementary’s nature classroom. The nature classroom is a small stand of trees near the school that was planted by former students of CCE. Currently, the area is slated to be razed and replaced with a parking lot due to the overgrown trees attracting criminal activity. Haddix and the Action Committee hope to speak with the Board of Education about restoring the classroom for the students.

Another project, still in the planning stages, is a hydrant cleaning contest. Haddix has been attempting to reach out to the Clay City Fire Department but has had trouble making contact. This is one of the biggest issues the group has been having, according to Haddix. They have been struggling to network with other local groups and government agencies. Aside from that, Haddix said they could use more members, more boots on the ground. Many hands make light work.

The Committee has great plans for the future if they are able to complete their current projects and make the connections they need to move forward. Eventually they would like to work with the local homeless population, said Haddix, offering hair cuts, job fairs and clean clothes to help them get started on the right path and off the street.

People who are interested in joining the Clay City Action Committee can find them on Facebook. There will be an upcoming meeting on Sunday, May 15th at 2:00 p. m. under the canopy at the Clay City Lions Club Park.