Merrill Brown 70 of Stanton passed away at his residence Tuesday, May 3, 2022. He was born in Whitesburg December 22, 1951 to Paul Brown and Ruby Cooper. He had a passion for playing music and was a member of the Church of God.

He is survived by his mother Ruby Cooper of Stanton and a brother James Brown of Stanton. He was preceded in death by his father Paul Brown.

Funeral services were held 1 PM Friday, May 6, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City. Visitation was held on Friday from 11 AM till 1 PM. Burial followed in the Cooper Cemetery in Stanton. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Lou Virna Hall, 84, widow of William Sherman Hall, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at her home. She was born June 5, 1937 in Hazard, Kentucky to the late Henry and Mary Joseph Vanover.

Survivors include, sons, Billy Hall, Lester (Angie Kennon) Hall, and Raymond (Barb) Hall; daughters, Bonnie Lacy, Tince McDaniel, Ruby (Danny Chambers) Hall, Vickie (Gary) King, Susan (Dale) Harrison, and Peggy (Bill) Monroe; brothers, Sam Vanover and Jimmy (Sue) Vanover; 47 grandchildren and 73 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by parents, husband, son, Travis Dale Hall, Fred Hall, Mack Hall, and Thomas Hall; daughters, Christine Sparks, Marie Rogers, and Phyllis Hall; and several brothers and sisters. Services were held Friday, May 6, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Glen Oliver and Bro. Larry Shoemaker. Visitation was held on Thursday 6-9pm at the funeral home. Burial in Tin Town Cemetery with John Wesley Branham, Thomas Branham Jr., Chris Hall, Jonathon Tinker, Jeremy Tinker, Zach Townsend, Daxten King, and Dillon King. Honorary pallbearers serving, Powell County School Bus Garage, Senior Citizens Center, Ruby Watson, Debbie Rogers, Lavonna Tipton, Tina and Troy Herald, and Hospice East.

Johnna Meredith Kennon, age 47, passed away May 1, 2022 at her residence on Hardwicks Creek Road, Clay City, KY. Born in Winchester, KY she was the daughter of John H. Kennon and Mary Helen Crowe Kennon. She attended Clay City Elementary School, Powell County Middle School and graduated from Powell County High School in 1993. She also attended E.K.U. and Morehead University. She graduated from New Opportunities School for Women in Berea, KY. She was a member of the Hardwicks Creek Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her son, John David Hubbard.

Surviving relatives are one grandson Luka James Hubbard; brothers Shane Kennon, Jared Kennon and Aaron Kennon (Nikki); aunts Jennifer Billings, Debra Cox, Bonnie Mathis and Mary L. Potts; uncle Ronald Crowe; nieces Johnna D. Kennon and Jade Kennon; nephews Taylor Kennon and Seth Kennon; great nieces Adreanna Neace and Megan Spencer; great nephew Bobby Shane Spencer; cousins Jonathan Townsend, Brian Billings, Sarah Lee, Robert Mathis and Jo Luxon.

Funeral services were conducted by Sister Felchia Foster and Ronald Crowe at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation was held on Wednesday May 4, 2022 from 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Burial was in Kennon Cemetery with David Hawkins, Jonathan Townsend, Tom Martin, Jamie Rice, Seth Kennon and Taylor Kennon serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Lisa Tipton, Johnna D. Kennon, Rebecca Johnson, Tosha Sword, Melissa Collins, Ecko Spence, Adreanna Neace, Jamie Davis, Bobby Shane Spencer and Megan Spencer. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hearne Funeral Home.

John L. Estep, 76, of Stanton, husband of Shirley Estep, passed away on May 4, 2022 at the UK Medical Center. Born in Benham, Kentucky on February 19, 1946, he was the son of the late Granville and Gertrude Smith Estep.

He was also preceded in death by sisters Hazel Estep and Ruth Keeling;brothers Ernest David Estep, Benny Luther Estep and Lonnie Gene Estep; and special mother-in-law Ruth Hobbs.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley; his children Andrea (Brian) Charles, Christie (Steve) Caudill, and John (Kelly) Estep; his grandchildren Nicholas Caudill (fiance Angela Porchetta), Lauren Caudill (fiance Dustin Bates), Bradley Charles, Matthew Charles, Trevor Estep, Alex Charles, Tyler Estep, and Livy Kate Caudill; his siblings Georgia (Paul) Ewashko, Willard (Linda) Estep, Lorene (Frank, deceased) Chipka, and Don Estep; and brother-in-law Joe Keeling. John was a builder who built many homes and churches across Kentucky. In Powell and Wolfe counties, he developed and operated Brookside Cottages, Stonegate Cemetery, and Scenic Heights Cabins. He loved entertaining company and hosting social functions (usually potluck dinners). John had a big heart, always willing to help those he came in contact with. He loved God and his family. He was married for 56 years to the love of his life, Shirley Estep. Pallbearers serving are Nicholas Caudill, Bradley Charles, Matthew Charles, Trevor Estep, Alex Charles, Jared Ison, Leon Ewashko, and Chris Allen. Honorary Pallbearers are Mark and Anne Keith, Robert and Martha Lee, Matt and Ashley Berberich, Leonard and Verda Carpenter, Mark and Jodie Brandenburg, C.B. Martin, Dave Thorpe, Troy Brooks, Rick Stamper, and Wendy Miller. Visitation was held Friday, May 6th from 6-9 pm at Davis and Davis Funeral Home, 777 W. College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Funeral services were held Saturday, May 7th, 2 pm at Davis and Davis Funeral Home. Burial will be in Stonegate Cemetery, next to the funeral home.

Serenity Thomas, 2 Month old daughter of Chris Thomas and Chelsea Steward of Owingsville. She was born March 1, 2022 in Lexington.

She is survived by her parents Chris Thomas and Chelsea Steward of Owingsville and two brothers Travis Thomas of Owingsville and Remington Thomas of Moorefield.

Funeral services were held Saturday May 7, 2022 at the Sugar Grove Christian Church. Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City was in charge of services.

Kenneth Dunn 62 passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022. He was born in Winchester December 11, 1960 to Frank and Denvie Dunn. He was a carpenter.

He is survived by a son Brian Dunn, three daughters Carrie Whisman (Ronnie), Elizabeth Hiler, Connie Rose (Buster), thirteen grandchildren, two great grandchildren, a brother Rondel Dunn, sister Judy Stokley and a special friend Caroline Shermer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers Raymond, Randall and Manuel Dunn and a sister June Spencer.

Funeral services were held Sunday, May 8, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in the Dunn and Stokley Cemetery in Clay City. Pallbearers were Brian Dunn, Chris Strange, Donnie Baker, David Baker, Steven Strange and Ronnie Whisman. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Eugene Shumate, 89 of Clay City passed away at his residence. He was born March 7, 1933 in Paris to Zachary and Elizabeth Florence. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and was a Master Plumber. He is survived by a son Brian Shumate of Nebraska, three daughters Sandra Hisle of Winchester, Sharon Hall of Winchester, Tammy Miller of Nebraska and a brother William Bill Shumate. Funeral services were held Thursday, May 5, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City. Burial followed in the Donnie G. Randall Veteran Cemetery in Stanton. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.