By: Lisa Johnson

This year the Kentucky Center for School Safety, School of Justice Studies at Eastern Kentucky University has announced that Powell County’s own School Resource Officer Michael Townsend has been named school resource officer of the year for the eastern district of Kentucky. The(KYASRO) Kentucky Association of School Resource Officers will present this award on June 23 at the Perkins Building on Eastern Kentucky University’s Richmond Campus.

Phillip Frazier President of the Kentucky Fraternal Order of Police, Red River Lodge expressed his gratitude to the KYASRO for recognizing Townsend and stated,

“School resource officers play a vital public relations and public safety function.” He also added that Townsend is trusted and respected by the school staff and students. Townsend has placed considerable effort into getting to know students and recognizing issues before they become problems. Better community relations has lead to a reduction of crime and safer schools and Townsend sets this example every day. Townsend received an award of distinguished merit in 2017 and serves as the secretary of the FOP Red River Lodge and is well involved with the community and its many functions. The position of School Resource officer is funded annually through the city of Stanton and is paramount in its function in keeping students safe.

“I do what I do for the students and teachers and my home Powell County,” said Townsend of his position.