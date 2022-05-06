Larry Everett Brandenburg, 77, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022. He was born November 2, 1944 in Clay City, Kentucky to the late James Everett and Juanita Stone Brandenburg. He was a United States Marine. Survivors include, daughters, Hazel L. Brandenburg and Michelle Conley; son, Kevin (Theresa) Brandenburg; sisters, Sharon Kay Brandenburg and Deloris Neugebauer; grandchildren, Gary Lee Brandenburg, Tyler Brandenburg, Aundrea Schechter, Brandon Caissie, and Kathryn Brandenburg. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Hazel Brandenburg Kirby. Visitation Thursday, May 19, 1-3pm at the funeral home with military honors at 3:00PM.

Teddy James Johnson, 86, widower of Geneva June Johnson, went to his heavenly home on April 30, 2022. He was born April 29, 1936 in Roslyn, Kentucky to the late John and Hattie Conlee Johnson. He was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church, an Army Veteran, member of Amvets, and a retiree of Codell Construction.

Survivors include, niece, Lisa (Danny) Rose; nieces and nephews, Marissa Rose (Jason) Lee, Shannon (Megan) Rose, Brittany Osborne Fisher, Autumn Osborne (Matt) Sebey, Flynn Cornett, Lincoln Shockey, Abigayle Rose, Elijah Rose, Hannah Osborne, Stella Sebey, Lyla Sebey, Bella Waller, and Addie Hires.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Hattie Johnson, wife, Geneva June Johnson, uncle, Henry Conlee, brother and sister-in-law, Hayden and Juanita Johnson, nephew, Kevin Johnson, and niece, Connie Johnson Osborne. Ted had two special friends at the nursing center, Charles Benson and Mike Means, that took very good care of him.

Services Wednesday, May 4, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Tim Rhodes. Visitation Wednesday 12-1pm at the funeral home.

Burial in Stanton Cemetery with military honors. Pallbearers serving Jeff Trent, Mark Reed, Charles Johnson, Shannon Rose, Flynn Cornett, and Jim Ferrell. Honorary pallbearers serving, Gale and Judy Means, James Martin, Nora Lee Walters, Kenneth Kirkpatrick, Herb Trent, Trent’s garage, Charles Benson, Mike Means, Pam Ferrell, David Codell, Danny Rose, and AmVets..

Linda Gayle Lane, 73, widow of David E. Lane, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. She was born July 9, 1948 in Stanton to the late Sherdon and Gladys Knox Tipton.

Survivors include, son, Roger Dale Lane; daughter, Sharon (Jeff) Boyd; brothers, Ricky Glenn Tipton and Roger Dean Tipton; sister, Sandra Kay (Anthony) Floyd; grandchildren, Roger Keith Lane (Summer Reece Hatton), Bridget Nicole Boyd (Elijah Wayne Oertli), Joshua Shea Lane, and Haley Leann Boyd; great-grandson, Oliver Wayne Oertli.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, David Keith Lane and sister, Debra Netherly.

Services were held on Sunday, May 1, 2:00PM by Bro. Larry Shoemaker. Visitation was held on Saturday 6-9pm. Burial in Knox Cemetery, Stanton with Anthony Floyd, Ricky Tipton, Dean Tipton, Donnie Profitt, Shawn Netherly, and Elijah Oertli. Honorary palllbearers serving, Keith Lane, Josh Lane, Jeff Boyd, and Pete Netherly.