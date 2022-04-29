By: Lisa Johnson

Former Powell County Sheriff Melvin Rogers, husband of Catherine Benningfield Rogers passed away at the age of 66. He was preceded by his parents Jasper Newton Rogers and his mother Irene Foster Rogers a brother’s Earnest Rogers and brother John Rogers. Melvin spent 25 years with the Sheriff’s Office and 8 with Clay City Police Department. He is survived by his wife Catherine of Stanton, his daughters Shannon Buckland ( Matthew) of Stanton, Melvalene Riggs of Winchester, Sister Alma Louis Clark of West liberty granddaughter Kayla Riggs, and grandson Aaron Isaac McKinney. Funeral services were held this past Friday, April 22 at Hearne Funeral Home in Stanton. The Powell County Sheriff’s office stated Rogers’s gracious impact on Powell County will be felt for years. We thank him for making our community a better place and for his enduring legacy, rest in peace #124.