Melvin Lee Rogers, age 66, husband of Catherine Benningfield Rogers of Stanton, Kentucky passed away on April 19, 2022 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester, Kentucky. Born in Stanton, Kentucky he was the son of the late Jasper Newton Rogers and Irene Foster Rogers. Melvin was a law enforcement officer for 33 years serving as the chief deputy of the Powell County Sheriff’s Office and a member of the Clay City Police Department. He also served two years as Powell County Jailer. Melvin was a member of Spruce First Church of God in Jeffersonville, Kentucky where he served as a board member and he was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police. He had a passion for horses and loved to go horseback riding and he enjoyed riding motorcycles as well.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Earnest Rogers and John Rogers. Melvin is survived by his wife, Catherine Benningfield Rogers of Stanton; two daughters, Shannon (Matthew) Buckland of Stanton and Melvalene Riggs of Winchester; one sister, Alma Lois Clark of West Liberty; one granddaughter, Kayla Riggs and one step grandson, Aaron Isaac McKinney.

Visitation was held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, Kentucky. Funeral services officiated by Bro. James Wendall Clevinger and Bro. Ed Farmer was held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, April 22, 2022 at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Benningfield Cemetery, Paint Creek Road, Stanton, Kentucky with Matthew Buckland, Larry Hall, Danny Rogers, Eddie Barnes, Scott Centers, Shannon Buckland, Gerald Tharpe, and Melvalene Riggs serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Darrell Oliver, Don Huckney, Albert Combs, Kentucky River Foothills, Leon Bailey, Powell County Sheriff’s Office, Mitchell Smith, Timmy Benningfield, James Anderson, Earl Dickey, Darren Farmer and Jesse Hale. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Victoria Lynn Todd, 48, wife of Lloyd Todd, passed away Friday, April 22, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born April 16, 1974 in Lexington to Eddie and Wanda Branham Sizemore. Survivors include, parents, Eddie and Wanda Sizemore; husband, Lloyd Todd; sons, Timothy Brandon Coffey and William David Todd; daughter, Emily Michelle Todd; sisters, Connie Sizemore Ritchie and Jessica Sizemore; grandchildren, Leighton Ross, Brantley Ross, Peyton Coffey, and Victoria Coffey; several nieces and nephews. Services Wednesday, April 27, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Jimmy Cole and Merle Travis. Visitation Tuesday 6-8pm at the funeral home. Burial in Sizemore Cemetery with Roger Spicer, Jordan Richie, Brian Helton, Cody Lovin, Graham Quiqley, and Tommy Dunn. Honorary pallbearers serving, Jimmy Sizemore, Randy Richie, William Todd, Roger Lovin, Doug Branham, and Arnold Ledford.

Gregory Joe Allen, 52, husband of Lissie Hyden Allen, passed away, Friday, April 22, 2022 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Cincinnati. He was born September 23, 1969 in Winchester to the late Robert “Bobby” Allen and Ada Louise Snowden Allen. He was a member and deacon at Means Baptist Church.

Greg was the proud business owner of Allen’s Heating and Cooling where it gave him great joy in serving each of his customers. He was a great teacher and master of his trade. Greg shared his knowledge not only with Joey, Tanner, and Mike but with anyone who was interested in mastering the business. He was so thankful for each and every customer he worked for. Greg was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather who always loved, laughed, and worried. He had a great sense of humor, had a love for his farm and all the outdoors. Greg left a legacy that his family will proudly continue to share and serve with great pride.

Survivors include, wife, Lissie Allen; son, Joey (Kansas) Allen; daughters, Madison (Kody) Fugate, and Macey (Tanner) Sorrell; grandchildren, Ava Adams, Paysley Allen, Gracie Allen, Owen Gregory Fugate, Grant Reed Allen, and Tripp Fugate; step-mother, Brenda Allen.

Services were held on Tuesday, April 26, at 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Joey Rogers and Tyler Robinson. Visitation was on Monday 5-9pm. Burial in Stonegate Cemetery with Matthew Snowden, Tim Snowden, J R Snowden, Joe Snowden, Shane Sherwood, Wayne Patrick, and Richard Robins. Honorary pallbearers serving, Michael Cockrell, Tammy Sherwood, Doug Elam, Brian Derickson, Steve Koutoulas, John Brewer, Scott Toler, Neal Hamilton, Richard Rogers, Kenny Segress, Mike Nolan, and Leon Heaton.

Sister M. David Ruschmann, OSB, died peacefully Tuesday, April 19, at St. Walburg Monastery at age 95. A Benedictine sister for over 75 years.

Sr. David served as a nurse and nurse anesthetist at Santa Fe Hospital, La Junta, CO and St. Joseph Hospital. Florence, CO, Director of Nursing at Madonna Manor, Villa Hills, KY; Director of Nursing and Anesthesia at Estill Co/Marcum and Wallace Hospital, Irvine, KY; nurse anesthetist at Clark Regional Med. Center, Winchester, KY; outreach service to the poor at St. Elizabeth Church, Ravenna, KY and many supportive services at St. Walburg Monastery.

She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Clara Motz Ruschmann, her sisters, Sister Clara, CDP, Sr. Joseph, OSB, Freda Schmitz, Sr. Agnes, OSB, Bernadette Cunningham, Theresa Humpert, Agnes Rumker and brothers, Joseph and William.

Sr. David is survived by her sister, Rita Keener, many nieces, nephews, friends and her Benedictine community.

Vigil service will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 26 followed by visitation until 9 p.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial at 5 p.m., Wednesday, April 27 at St. Walburg Monastery.

Services will be live stream: https://www.facebook.com/Benedictine-Sisters-of-St-Walburg-Monastery-of-Covington-Kentucky-268993496250 Memorials are suggested to St. Walburg Monastery, 2500 Amsterdam Rd., Villa Hills, KY 41017; www.stwalburg.org Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com

Lovisa Taulbee, age 87, of Clay City, Kentucky went to be with her heavenly father on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at her home in Clay City. Born on September 22, 1934 in North Middletown, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Doyle F. Combs and Florida Sparks Combs. She was a member of the Kiddville Baptist Church and attended Eastside Baptist Church in Winchester. She was a dedicated homemaker, avid gardner and a loving mother. Lovisa loved to sing gospels in church and for her family. She especially loved to sing “Me and Bobby Mcgee” with her son, Roger, accompanying her on his guitar. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Pryce Taulbee Jr; one son, Ronald Taulbee; one daughter, Diana Thornberry; two brothers, Calvin Combs and Howard Combs, two sisters, Vernetta Watts and Helen Combs Smith. One half-brother, Doyle Combs, Jr. and one half- sister, Carolyn Tipton are also deceased. Lovisa is survived by three sons, Ricky Taulbee of Winchester, Roger Taulbee of Winchester and Gary (Violet) Taulbee of Clay City and one daughter, Lesa (Randy Smith) Taulbee of Winchester and one daughter-in-law, Lori Taulbee, Elizabethtown. Two brothers, Forrest “Henry” (Emma) Combs of Winchester and James Combs of Mt.Sterling. Two sisters Velma (Bobby) Bailey of Winchester and Sondra (Richard) Morgan of Winchester and one half -sister, Brenda Curtis. Seven grandchildren; Michael Taulbee, Kayti Taulbee, Melissa Taulbee, Brian Thornberry, Brandon (Mindy) Thornberry, Greg Richardson and Anthony Richardson. Several great grandchildren and one great-great grandson and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 27, 2022 from 12:00 P.M. until time of service at 1:00 P.M. at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, Kentucky. Burial will follow in Clarmont Memorial Gardens, in Winchester, Kentucky. Pallbearers will be Wayne Combs, Dewayne Shuler, Randy Smith, Michael Taulbee, Brandon Thornberry and Brian Thornberry. Honorary pallbearers are Bobby Bailey and Forrest (Henry) Combs. Lovisa’s family would like to thank the staff and nurses of Hospice East. In addition, a special thank you to her grandson, Brandon and his family for all the love and care they provided for their beloved Grandma. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hearne Funeral Home in Stanton, KY.