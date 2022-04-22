By: Brandon Tipton

Historical Society and Museum are planning an event to commemorate their recovery following the historic flooding that devastated Powell and surrounding counties in March of last year. At the peak of flooding, at least 22 inches of water stood inside the historic Red River Museum building, causing damage to the 130 year old structure’s flooring, air conditioning, electrical system and some of the artifacts housed inside. Members of the Historical Society and community volunteers worked tirelessly to restore the building and raise funds for the cost of the repairs. In June of 2021 the museum received a grant from the Kentucky Humanities Council, presented by Bill Goodman the executive director of the KHC and the founding host of KET’s “Kentucky Tonight.”

This years event, entitled After the Flood, will be an Old Gristmill and Engine Show. After the flood will be held May 13th through the 14th from 9:00 a. m. to 5:00 p. m. There will be exhibits and demonstrations featuring the Millstone Associates, weaving, spinning, quilting, flint knapping, primitive technology skills, wood carvers, antique engines and antique tractors. Local arts and crafts, t-shirts will be available for purchase during After the Flood and there will be food vendors on site.

Anyone who wishes to support the Red River Historical society can enroll as a member and receive two issues of the RRHS bi-annual newsletter. Membership dues are $15. Sponsorships and in memoriams are $100, a sponsorship and memorium is $150. Donations of any amount to help with the running and preservation of the museum are greatly appreciated by the society. For more information about the museum or After the Flood you may contact Ovie Hollon at (606)521-3471, Larry Meadows at (859)749-3171 or email sticksstonesandstiches1@gmail.com

The RRHS does a fantastic job of preserving the history of the Powell County area as well as presenting informative and entertaining programming and newsletters.