Bobby Clay Lawson, age 78, husband of Madonna Willoughby Lawson, formerly of Stanton, Kentucky passed away on April 12, 2022 at his residence in Lafayette, Indiana. Born in Stanton, Kentucky he was the son of the late Russell Clay Lawson and Irene Manning Lawson and a veteran of the U S Air Force. Bobby was a former security guard at Bluegrass Army Depot in Richmond and a member of West Bend First Church of God.

He is survived by his wife, Madonna Lawson of Lafayette, IN; two sons, Randell Wade Lawson of Stanton and Timothy Ryan (Denise) Lawson of Lafayette, IN; one daughter, Roxanna Lawson of Tennessee; four grandchildren, Paige Lawson, Ryann Lawson, Lacey Lawson and Gretchen Lawson; three brothers, Donald Ray (Josephine) Lawson of Stanton, Kenneth Lawson of Richmond and Troy Lawson of Stanton along with one sister, Brenda Sue Lawson of Stanton.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. James Harold Combs were conducted at 2:00 P.M. Monday, April 18, 2022 in Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation was 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Stanton Cemetery with Timothy Lawson, Steven Ray Lawson, Leon Willoughby, Donald Ray Lawson, Kenneth Lawson and Troy Lawson serving as active pallbearers. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Sandra Lee Davis, age 64, wife of James Davis of Winchester, Kentucky passed away April 12, 2022 at St. Joseph East, Lexington, Kentucky. Born in Neubrucke, Germany she was the daughter of the late David Wilson Reffett and Geatta Faye Hisle Reffett. She was one of the most loving and caring people that you would ever meet and she never met a stranger. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Jason Davis; special nephew, Gary Banks and great nephew, Ni’Klaus Toth.

She is survived by her husband, James Davis; two sons, Jamie Davis of Winchester and Jeremy (Chasta) Davis of Clay City; a brother, John Reffett of Clay City; a sister, Christiana R. Banks of Winchester; two grandchildren Drew Davis and Jaxon Davis; great nephews Tristyn Toth and Elyjah Toth; special nephew, Nathan Toth; special nieces, Brittany Banks and Janetta (Ceddy) Lyons and great niece, Faelynn Wells.

Funeral services officiated by Jamie McIntosh and Brittany Banks were held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, April 16, 2022 in Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation was Friday from 6:00 until 9:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Burial was in Kennon Cemetery with Teddy Henry, Nathan Toth, Cedric Lyons, Gary Banks, Brian Hamblin and Kevin Stanfill serving as active pallbearers. Raymond Davis is an honorary pallbearer. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Mary Lou Stapleton, 80, of Clay City, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at the Clark Regional Medical Center. She was born January 25, 1942 in Jackson to Arthur and Mandy Napier. She was a member of the Harvest Time Assembly of God and was a homemaker.

She is survived by a son Donnie Stapleton (Tonya), two daughters Ruby Means (Elihue), Patricia Wilburn (Don), eight grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, a brother William Napier (Norma) and two sisters Opal Buckland and Lillie Taulbee (Frank).

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Clyde Stapleton, a son Randy Stapleton, a daughter Valerie Stapleton, a grandchild Michael Paul Means, a brother Elmer Napier and his wife Mary Napier and a sister Juanita Campbel.

Visitation was Friday from 11 AM till time of the service. Funeral services were held 1 PM Friday, April 15, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Tony Story officiating. Burial will be in the Napier Cemetery in Clay City. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Vinson Thomas Rogers, 78, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center, Hazard. He was born July 28, 1943 in Rogers Chapel, Kentucky to the late George Otis and Hildreth Spencer Rogers.

Survivors include, son, Vinson Kevin (Jessica) Rogers; daughters, Rebecca Gross, Rhonda (Wayne) Crowe, and Tina Rogers; brothers, James (Charlene) Rogers, Cebert (Jane) Rogers, Carlos (Linda) Rogers, Eldon Rogers, Goble (Carol) Rogers, Mike (Kathy) Rogers, and Ray (Carolyn) Rogers; sister, Nannie (Randolph) Moreland; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Rogers and Ava Rogers; grandchildren, Katelyn Marie, Chad, Christina, Ricky, James, Robbie, Timothy, Elizabeth, Brandy, Jessica, James, Emily, and Jason.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Edward Rogers, Raven Rogers, and Kendal Rogers; sons, Timothy Lee Rogers and Robert Jason Rogers; and grandson, Brandon Caudill.

Services were held on Wednesday, April 13, at 11 a.m. at Roadside Mission, 3107 Furnace Junction, Ravenna by Bro. Ben Liston and Jim Hall. Visitation is Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Rogers Chapel Cemetery.

Michael John Barnett, age 50, husband of Maria Angelica Arreola Barnett, passed away at Desert Regional Hospital in Palm Springs, California on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Born in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky he was the son of the late Andy Wallace Barnett and the late Lois Dean Linton Barnett. Michael was a manager for Western Environmental, Inc. and also was a heavy equipment operator.

He is survived by four children, Michael Andrew Barnett of California, Shelby Barnett of Mt. Sterling, Mackenzi (Paul) Mallory of Stanton and Krana Puckett of Irvine and one sister, Rebecca (Alex) Bolduc of Clay City.

Memorial services officiated by David Jones, Cecil Neal and Kelly Spangler Roberts will be conducted at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. on Saturday as well at the funeral home. Burial will be in Elkins Cemetery in Clay City. Memorial contributions may be made to the Powell County Homeless Coalition. Local arrangements have been entrusted to Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.