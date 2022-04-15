By: Madison Fugate

This year’s Spring break offered more inside the community for youth to take advantage of than ever before! Now with the upcoming business in the county, IGNITE Athletics, Powell County families were able to find opportunities locally to be able to entertain their children with the benefits of building their social skills and exerting fun-filled energy without traveling hours from home as traditionally done in the past. IGNITE Athletics hosted an open gym during Spring break that invited all kids to come and engage in numerous energizing and positive activities that included an agenda of all-day activities that included open gym, playing games, face paint, jumping on the trampoline and the bounce house. Fortunately for those who missed out on this enthralling event or those eager to attend once again, the fun doesn’t stop there. Spring break wont be the only opportunity for families to take advantage of all of this exciting play equipment and activities offered at this local athletic facility. While school is in season IGNITE has open gym one Friday a month. According to the Director of the facility, Tammy Tiller, “We are planning to have a several summer programs for the community to enjoy while school is out.” Tiller is responsible for the arrangement and direction of many of the activities that go on at IGNITE Athletics. Tiller also states that you can stay up to date with these events by following their Facebook or Instagram page to stay up to date on everything going on. On top of these specially organized events, “We currently offer gymnastics, pre school program and are starting an All Star cheer program on May 1st!” Tiller shares both eagerly and passionately.

Planning birthday party events in the past was also another way local citizens weren’t always able to find ways to support local businesses with the limited opportunities. Now you can also book your next birthday event with IGNITE by calling 606-481-5356. The prices and birthday packages can be found on their social media page or by calling the number listed above. “We want to give children a fun facility to enjoy so come join the fun!!” Tiller concludes. Ignite is located at 654 South Main Street in Stanton, across from UPS.