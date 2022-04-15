Vinson Thomas Rogers, 78, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center, Hazard. He was born July 28, 1943 in Rogers Chapel, Kentucky to the late George Otis and Hildreth Spencer Rogers.

Survivors include, son, Vinson Kevin (Jessica) Rogers; daughters, Rebecca Gross, Rhonda (Wayne) Crowe, and Tina Rogers; brothers, James (Charlene) Rogers, Cebert (Jane) Rogers, Carlos (Linda) Rogers, Eldon Rogers, Goble (Carol) Rogers, Mike (Kathy) Rogers, and Ray (Carolyn) Rogers; sister, Nannie (Randolph) Moreland; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Rogers and Ava Rogers; grandchildren, Katelyn Marie, Chad, Christina, Ricky, James, Robbie, Timothy, Elizabeth, Brandy, Jessica, James, Emily, and Jason.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Edward Rogers, Raven Rogers, and Kendal Rogers; sons, Timothy Lee Rogers and Robert Jason Rogers; and grandson, Brandon Caudill.

Services Wednesday, April 13, 11:00AM Roadside Mission, 3107 Furnace Junction, Ravenna by Bro. Ben Liston and Jim Hall. Visitation Wednesday from 10:00AM-11:00AM at the church. Burial in Rogers Chapel Cemetery.

Arlie James “AJ” Birchfield, 35, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022 in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born April 10, 1986 to Arlie Ray Birchfield and Helen Josephine Crase Birchfield.

Survivors include, wife, Elizabeth Birchfield; sons, Aiden Knox and Arlie Daylan Birchfield; father, Arlie Ray Birchfield; mother, Helen Josephine Birchfield; brother, Johnny Crase; sister, Betty Birchfield; niece, Madison Birchfield; nephews, Tyler Parks and Logan Parks; great-niece, Haven Martin; and great-nephews, Jericho Martin and Atlas Parks.

Services were held on Thursday, April 7, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Bill Birchfield. Visitation was on Wednesday after 6:00PM. Burial in Stanton Cemetery with Tyler Parks, Logan Parks, Nick Ousley, Travis Cantrell, Zack Romans, and Jarett Martin serving as pallbearers.

Bill R. Smith, age 72, husband of Brenda Tharpe Smith of Stanton, Kentucky passed away on April 6, 2022 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester, Kentucky. Born in Powell County, Kentucky he was the son of the late Olney Smith and Iva Hall Smith. Bill was a member of Clay City Baptist Church and a former operating room technician at Clark Regional Medical Center.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by three brothers, Clayton Smith, Clay Smith and James Smith.

Bill Smith is survived by his wife, Brenda Jean Tharpe Smith of Stanton; two sons, Jason Dewayne Smith of Stanton and Jeffrey Smith of Clay City; one grandson, Jason Smith and two great grandchildren, Harper Smith and Evander Smith.

Visitation for Bill Smith was held both Monday, April 11, 2022 and Tuesday, April 12, 2022 from 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, Kentucky.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. John Combs are scheduled at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Tharp Cemetery, Hatton Creek Road, Stanton, Kentucky with Dr. David Barnes, Dr. Julie Kennon, Tim Wallingford, David Thorpe, Steven Bowen, Kedir Bowen, Bradley Derickson and Brad Thorpe serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Bufford Mattingly. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

James Arthur Strange, age 74, of Clay City, Kentucky passed away on April 6, 2022 at Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester, Kentucky. Born in Clay City he was the son of the late Irvine Strange and Myrtle Snowden Strange. He was former Heavy Equipment Operator with Robert Griffith and Son Excavating. James was a member of the Pentecostal House of Deliverance. He was a loving family man and was always the life of the party. James loved riding his motorcycle and he was always ready, willing and able to help anyone.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Regina Tincher Strange; one daughter, Gloria Strange; four brothers, Charlie Strange, Roy Strange, David Marion Strange and Billy Ray Strange and four sisters, Helen Townsend, Ethel Tipton, Bethel Dennis and Mary Puckett.

James is survived by his significant other, Brenda Donhowe; two sons, James Junior Strange of Clay City and David (Angie) Strange of Richmond; three daughters: Charity Strange of Clay City, Joan Strange of Clay City and Audrey Beatty of Lexington; two brothers, Eugene (Tab) Strange of Irvine and Jerry Glen (Gathala) Strange of Clay City; two sisters, Nancy Puckett of Irvine and Minnie Pearl (James Holder) Jordan of Clay City; 13 grandchildren: James (Tiffani) Strange, James Enrique Strange, Israel Strange, Dionte Strange, Dylan Conner, Steven “Bubba” Slone, Regina (Jessie) Kirby, Destiny (Luke) Strange-Banks, Karah (Steven) Crawford, Debra Conner, Kansas Slone, Harley Strange and Brianna (Anthony) Larrison and six great grandchildren: Avahlee Strange, Xzavier Strange, Zariyah Strange, Rayleigh Larrison, Adalynn Larrison and Maverick Larrison.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Donald Hale were held at 3:00 P.M. Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation was 12:00 until 3:00 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home, as well. Burial will be in Puckett Cemetery with James Ethan Strange, James Enrique Strange, Israel Allen Strange, Dionte Gage Strange, Dylan Andrew Conner and Steven “Bubba” Slone serving as active pallbearers. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Shay Michael Hathaway, 43, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022 at Forrest City Medical Center, Forrest City, Arkansas. He was born November 28, 1978 in Puyallup, Washington to Donald Raymond Hathaway and Audra Trickett Pasley.

Survivors include, father, Donald Hathaway; mother, Audra Pasley; wife, Sherry Hathaway; sons, Richard Rogers and Trenton Rogers; daughters, Lillian Hathaway and Marley Hathaway; and brother, Daniel Lee Hathaway.

Services were held Saturday, April 9, 1:00PM

James Warren Bowman, age 74, husband of Pearl Dotson Bowman of Stanton, Kentucky passed away on April 5, 2022 at Baptist Health Lexington. Born in Stopover, Kentucky he was the son of the late Jesse James Bowman and Elizabeth Dillon Bowman. He was former owner of B and D Coal, A and K Coal, Little Pearl Coal, Cotton’s Restaurant and co-owner of Stanton Foodtown. Warren was Past Master of Stanton Masonic Lodge No. 352, a former adult Sunday School teacher at the Full Gospel Lighthouse Church and a current active member of the Means Community Miracle Church. He loved to garden, took pride in his yard and was a great family man.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Billy Dilion and Carl Bowman and great grandson, James Wade Phipps.

He is survived by his wife, Pearl Dotson Bowman; son, James Earl Bowman and daughter, Crystal Bowman of Stanton; brothers, Tommy (Louise) Bowman of Florence and Danny (Sheila) Bowman of Pinsonfork; sisters, Mary Meadows of Rawl, West Va., Judy (Johnny) Catron and Henretta Stiltner of Troy, OH; grandchildren, Amy (Justin) Phipps, LaCresha (Carlos) Rice, Gracy Bowman, Andrew Bowman, Carson Bowman and Shelby Tincher and great grandchildren, Anna Lee Bowman, A’Lyvia Bowman, Aaron Bowman, Ellie Crabtree, Walker Phipps and Briar Rice.

Funeral services officiated by Rev. Tommy Evans and Bro. Paul Day with eulogy by Andy Darin Dotson were held at 12:00 P.M. Friday, April 8, 2022 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation was 5:00 until 9:00 P.M. Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial was in West Bend Cemetery with Justin Phipps, Carlos Rice, Shelby Tincher, Andrew Bowman, Steven Meadows and Dawayne Meadows serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are members of Stanton Masonic Lodge No. 352. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Willie Felphs Begley 86 of Irvine passed away Monday, April 4, 2022 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond. He was born in Irvine May 4, 1935 to Eligha and Betty Begley. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and a retired self-employed carpenter.

He is survived by his wife Pauline Begley, two sons David Begley, William Begley, two daughters Betty Brinegar, Leasa Tuttle, two grandchildren Tyler Begley, Heather Watson and a brother Clyde Begley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two grandchildren Justin and Casey Begley, five brothers Roscoe Begley, Charles Begley, Lonzo Begley, Andrew Begley, Arnold Begley and two sister’s Edna Begley and Dorothy Hawkins.

Funeral services were held 12:30 PM Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine with Bro. Bill Wesley officiating. Visitation was on Thursday from 11 AM till time of the service. Burial will follow in the Oak Dale Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine is in charge of arrangements.