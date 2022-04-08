Anthony Wayne “Tony” Rogers, 63, husband of Judy Hall Rogers, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born May 6, 1958 Dayton, OH to the late Simon Pearl and Kathleen Barker Rogers Howell. He was retired factory worker and a National Guard Veteran.

Survivors include, wife, Judy Rogers; son, Daniel Wayne Rogers; daughter, Stephanie Marie (Kris Ritchie) Rogers; sisters, Barbara Sue Muncie and Della May (Richard) Wine; grandchildren, Ethan Andrew (Amy) Mullins, Sarah Nicole Mullins, Xander Paul Stroer, and Lukas Wayne Stroer; and great-granddaughter, Isabella Mullins; nieces and nephews, Taffy (Mike) Willoughby, Michelle Adams, Peggy Spencer, Corrine Hicks, Tim (Deb) Armstrong, Brittany Dawn (Austin Davis) Kimberland, Ashley Kimberland, Joshua Knox, Kristen Knox, and Desiree Hall.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Fielden and Lula Rogers and John C. “Quillie” and Effie Barker; parents, Simon Pearl Rogers and Kathleen Barker Rogers Howell; brother, Raymond Pearl Rogers, Rodney Carl Rogers, and Ralph Burton Rogers; sister, Rozetta Gay Armstrong; great-nephews, Shawne Michael Woosley, Joshua Louis Young, and Jacob Ryan Watson.

Services Friday April 1, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Mike Wilson and Rev. James Rison. Visitation was held on Friday 11AM-1PM at the funeral home. Burial in Winchester Cemetery with Kris Ritchie, John Biggerstaff, Verlin Cantor, Scott Ferguson, Austin Davis, and Tim Armstrong. Honorary pallbearers serving Gary & Fern Blake, Paynter Tire and Service Center, Mike & Dottie Wilson, James & Debbie Rison, Dr. Joseph Ott, Jane Pasley, Crossroads Towing, and Hospice East and Palliative Care employees.

Clarence F. Claypoole 79 of Winchester passed away Saturday, April 2. 2022 at the Clark Regional Medical Center. He was a retired Security Guard and a member of the Ark of Mercy Church.

He is survived by his wife Myrtle Claypoole, four sons Clarence Claypoole Jr, Clayton Mathney, Steven Claypoole, Bryan Mathney, three daughters Rose Ellen Tallarigo, Teresa Muiz, Ronda Claypoole, Eighteen grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, two Brothers Elihue Claypoole, Donnie Claypoole.

He was preceded in death by a son Timothy Mathney, four brothers Billy Claypoole, Johnny Claypoole, Robert Claypoole, Tommy Claypoole and three sisters Mildred Fisher, Emma White and Jean Ewen.

Funeral services were held at 1 PM Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at the Ark of Mercy Church in Winchester. Visitation was held Tuesday from 11 AM till time of the service. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Lonnie Victor Seale, 71, of Clay City, KY passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester. He was born June 26, 1950 in Powell County to the late Victor & Virginia Todd Seale.

Survivors include: sons Jackie (Phyllis) & Lonnie Franklin (Anita); daughter Brandy; brothers Roy, Tony, & David; grandchildren Ambria, Destiny, Alyssa, & Tyler; great-grandchild Korra; and numerous honorary grandchildren & great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by wife Trudy, brother Ralph, and sister Eva.

No service is planned, but there will be visitation from 12:00PM to 2:00PM on Sunday, April 10 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home.

David Walter Creech, age 59, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at the home of his parents, Stanton, Kentucky. Born in Lexington, Kentucky he was the son of David Franklin Creech and Mary Kathryn Combs Creech of Stanton and an Army Veteran where he served as a drill instructor and a tank commander. He was a member of Mill Knob Baptist Church, a truck driver with Tina “C” Trucking and a diesel mechanic. He was a generous, very creative, hard working and kind hearted person.

In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his companion, Juanita Owens, children, Brian David Creech and Daphne Renee Creech of Clay City; brother, Stephen (Angie) Creech of Stanton; sister, Teresa Lynn (Jerry) Banks of Frankfort along with three grandchildren, Kaylee Begley, Hailey Hawkins and Kaden Blevins.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Daniel Reed and Stephen Creech were held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation was on Friday from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Burial with military honors was held in Resthaven Cemetery with Lucas Creech, Daniel Creech, Jon Creech, Sam Creech, Jake Banks, Dillon Banks, Travis Banks and Harold Inoue serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Darrell Ashley, Dave Taulbee, Donald and Jo Back, David and Pam Jones. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.