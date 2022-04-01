On Saturday, March 19, Clay City Police assisted Powell County Animal Control with an abandoned and neglected dog case at the 4th Avenue Apartments. The complainant and neighbors stated they located the dog inside of a closet in an apartment where the previous tenants had just been evicted. The dog was malnourished and had an extreme case of fur matting which was causing the dog immense pain. An investigation resulted in identifying the owners of the dog, a Yvette Rogers and Ronnie Goodwin. Both stated they left the dog in the apartment because “they ran out of time to move.”

Powell County Animal Control took possession of the dog in an attempt to rehabilitate it and eventually find it a new home.

On Wednesday, March 23, warrants were acquired for Rogers and Goodwin. Both were located and placed under arrest shortly after and lodged in Powell County Detention Center and charged with cruelty to animals in the second degree.

Animal abuse and neglect will not be tolerated in the county, especially within the city limits of Clay City. If you cannot properly care for your animal, contact Powell County Animal Control and have something arranged.

DISCLAIMER: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The arrest records or information about an arrest that are published or reported on social media or other similar news releases are not an indication of guilt or evidence of the crime that is being released.