We mournfully announce the passing of Damon Lynn Martin, 46, of Winchester, Kentucky. Damon passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving mother and family on March 21, 2022 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. Damon was born in Lexington, KY on August 11, 1975 to the late Gary Martin and Wanda (Ronnie) Baber. A lifelong resident of Winchester, Damon graduated from George Rogers Clark in 1994.

Along with his mother Wanda (Ronnie) Baber, he is survived by one sister Melissa (Eric) Biddle and four nephews Dylan, Clayton, Eli, and Owen Biddle. He also leaves behind a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Martin; grandparents Willis & Zelpha Dehart and Raymond & Aileen Martin. Visitation was held Thursday, March 24th at Davis & Davis Funeral Home from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM. Funeral services were held immediately following on Thursday, March 24th at 1:00 PM by Pastor Steve Moore. Burial will follow the funeral service at Rest Haven Cemetery in Stanton, KY with Danny Dehart, Michael Dehart, Steve Dehart, Jon Dehart, Mikey Dehart and Eli Biddle serving as pallbearers.

Dottie Swords, 69 of Irvine Passed away March 25, 2022, at her residence. She was born April 2, 1952, in Kenton County to David and Norma Monk. She was a homemaker and a member of the Irvine Apostolic Church.

She is survived by her husband Herman Swords, a son Herman Swords II, a daughter Crystle Smith and husband David, three grandchildren, two sister’s Carol Wright and husband Jerry and Linda Glass. She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter Tiffany Swords and a brother Michael Monk.

Funeral services were Monday, March 28, 2022, at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ivan Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Swords Cemetery in Irvine. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services

Brixlee Kingston King, 10 month old daughter of Quinton and Chelsea Lynn Brewer King, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022. She was born May 14, 2021 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester.

Survivors include, her parents, Quinton Chase and Chelsea Lynn Brewer King; brothers, Conner Nathanial Morguson and Roger Bentley “Beans” Howell; grandparents, Roger Darren & Jenell Brewer and Billie Jo King; great-grandparents, Lena Brewer, Delores Wilson, Johnny (Linda) King, and Kathryn Spivey; uncles and aunts, Christian (Jacklyn) Brewer, Amber Craycraft, Lloyd Craycraft, Wendy Anderson, Heather King, Dustin Baltimore, and Barry (Misty) Bryant; great-uncles, Doug Brewer and Darhyl Brewer; great-aunt, Becky Brewer.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Mark Christopher King. Services were held on Thursday, March 24, 4:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home. Visitation was on Wednesday after 7pm. Burial in Stonegate Cemetery.

Diane Harrison, 69, wife of Vernon Harrison, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022 at her home. She was born January 1, 1953 in Bath County to the Lee and Millie Brewer Hall.

Survivors include, husband, Vernon Harrison; son, Joshua Harrison; grandchildren, Brittany Harrison, Todd Harrison, Brianna Harrison, Trinity Ray, Carmen Harrison, Kiara Harrison, and Benjamin Harrison; great-grandchildren, Colt Tindall and Kinsley Tindall; brothers, Marlin Hall, Kenneth Hall, and Forest Hall.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Todd Harrison, brothers, Mason Hall, Harold Hall, and Lloyd Hall, and sisters, Wanda Flack and Eunice Guy. Services were held Wednesday, March 30, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Tim Lawson. Visitation was on Tuesday 5-9pm at the funeral home. Burial in Harrison Family Cemetery with Josh Harrison, Eddie Williams, Justin Shelton, Jamie Ray, Brianna Harrison, Todd Harrison, Hank Tindall, and Raymond Flack serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Michael Hall, Lilly Shelton, and Jesse Centers.

Mr. Sanford K. Gibson, 65, of Stanton, KY passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester. He was born October 20, 1956 in Amma, WV to the late Charles Everett & Lillie Burgess Gibson.

Survivors include: sons Jason Gibson, Kristopher Gibson, & Jeremy Gibson; daughter, Reva Reece; brothers Harold Gibson, Charles (Rose) Gibson, & Duane Gibson; sisters Wilma Harris, Donna Harris, Mary Hodge, & Tansy (French) Harris; and grandchildren Lilly Gibson, Jacob Gibson, Nicholas Tipton, Abigail Ison, Patrick Morguson, & David Morguson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother James Gibson and sister Diane York.

Funeral services were held at 12:00PM on Sunday, March 27 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home. Visitation was also held on Sunday from 10:00AM until noon. Burial followed the service at Stonegate Cemetery in Stanton with Jason Gibson, Kristopher Gibson, Jeremy Gibson, Ryan Hall, Kenneth Hall, Matthew Strange, Ryan Duvy, & Reva Reece serving as pallbearers.

Franklin Karl Adams, age 81, widower of Lillie Mae Martin Adams, passed away at his residence in Stanton, Kentucky on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Born in Clay City, Kentucky he was the son of the late Otto Adams and the late Beatrice Abner Adams and a veteran of the U S Air Force. Karl was a machinist with Rockwell International, a superintendent with Martin Construction Company, a carpenter, farmer and a home builder. He was an elder emeritus of the Stanton Christian Church, past master and 50 year member of Stanton Masonic Lodge No. 352 and past President of the Powell County Lions Club.

He is survived by two children, Blake (Marquita) Adams of Stanton and Carmen (Brian) Billings of Lexington; two brothers, Damon Adams and Linville (Janet) Adams, one sister, Treva Brewer; six grandchildren, Ethan (Holly) Adams, Ian (Morgan) Adams, Abigail Adams, Brook (Josh Depp) Billings, Bo Billings and Betsy Billings and one great grandchild, Levi Adams.

Funeral services officiated by Pastor Greg Webb were conducted at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation was from 5:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. on Friday at the funeral home. Masonic Funeral Rites were also held on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Burial was in the Stanton Cemetery with Gary Abner, Rick Abner, Darryl Abner, Steve Abner, J.T. Abner, Bill Abner, Chris Abner, Tim Abner and David Adams serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are board members of the Stanton Christian Church, members of the Powell County Lions Club, Bill and Margie Angel and Dan and Donna Thorpe. Memorial contributions may be made to the Stanton Christian Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Virgie Mae Corcoran, 79, wife of Marvin D. Corcoran Jr., passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022 at her home. She was born March 31, 1942 in Mount Sterling to the late John Franklin and Cora Lillie Bowman Anderson.

Survivors include, husband Marvin D. Corcoran Jr; daughter, Yvonna Kaye Thompson; brothers, Walter Ray Anderson and Stevie Clayton Anderson; sisters, Frances Ross and Donna Gail Dailey; 10 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sons, Robert Franklin Costello and Wendell Lee Costello.

Services were held on Wednesday, March 23, 1:00PM Full Gospel Lighthouse Church by Bro. Sammy Faulkner. Visitation was Wednesday 11:00AM-1:00PM at the church. Burial in West Cemetery with Joshua Costello, Brandon Clark, Rodney Borders, Dustin McClure, Terry Townsend, and Donald Flinchum serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer serving Jordan Thompson.