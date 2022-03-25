By: Madison Fugate

Dr. Anthony Orr was introduced as the new interim Powell County Schools Superintendent at a “meet and greet” hosted by the Powell County Board of Education on January 4th, 2018. Now just a few short months away from being four years later, the board has officially elected to not renew Orr’s contract for any additional time going forward. Therefore, Orr will no longer be the superintendent of Powell County Schools. It was not disclosed throughout the meeting when exactly Orr’s time as superintendent will discontinue.

Most relevantly, there has been much debate between the board, administration, staff, and the community when discussing the new elementary school project. Orr has worked extensively with the board to organize a committee to tour other schools and develop plans for the new school, among many other tasks involved thereto. However, when the economy suffered amid the circumstances of the pandemic, all was put at a halt in claims from select board members of considering the substantial increase in materials since the original cost bid by contractors to the architect for the project, Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects.

This decision to not renew Orr’s contract as superintendent comes from some of the same board members who ultimately elected Orr to office to begin with. When Orr was initially selected as superintendent for PCS, the board members consisted of John Barker, John Brewer, Kim Hall, Dianne Meadows and Mendel Tipton. The current board consists of three of the same members- Mendel Tipton, Dianne Meadows, and Kim Hall, with the addition of two new members being Kathy Merriman and Brenda Crabtree, that have been serving the BOE since late last year until the present date.

This was not Orr’s first experience serving a school district as superintendent. In an earlier interview with the Clay City Times when Orr was hired on with PCS, on or about January 8th, 2018, Orr explained, “I started teaching there (Dunbar), but I ended up finishing as a principal,” later adding to the interview, “After ten years at Dunbar I went to Nelson County and was the superintendent in Nelson County for seven years.”

Before making the publicized decision against the renewal of Orr’s contract with the Powell County school district, only the board members entered into a closed session in an undisclosed area to discuss the decision at-hand, whether to renew or not. When re-entering the room and reconvening the meeting into an open session once again, board member, Mendel Tipton, made the motion to not renew Orr’s contract. Board member, Kathy Merriman, seconded the motion and the motion carried 4:1. Board member, Dianne Meadows, was the only elected member who voted against this decision to no longer renew Orr moving forward.