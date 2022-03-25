Rita Wickline Farmer, 84, widow of Henry Talmadge Farmer, passed away March 12, 2022 at her residence in Stanton, Kentucky. Born in Wayside, West Virginia she was the daughter of the late Robert Wickline and the late Gladys King Wickline and a member of Clay City Baptist Church.

She was a Teacher Aid with Powell County Board of Education having taught at Nada Head Start and Mountain Canaan School. She was also a dispatcher with Powell County Fiscal Court. Rita was a very strong advocate against the Red River Dam and was active in the organization, Save Our Red River. She loved animals and was always giving to others and putting herself last.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by her son, Eric Farmer; her grandson, Ryan Farmer; two brothers, Bobby Wickline along with his wife, Patricia and Austin Wickline; her brother-in-law, Danny Billings and her sister-in-law, Bonnie Farmer Bowen along with her husband, Kenneth.

She is survived by two sons, Rick (Medora) Farmer and Darren (Danita) Farmer; her sister, Patricia Billings; sister-in-law, Betty Wickline; grandchildren, Jessica (Kenny) Yarber, Jared (Traci) Farmer, Brandon (Kristin) Farmer, Brooke (D. J.) Haddix and Brett Farmer and great grandchildren, Boone Bailey, Maddie Yarber, Ryan Yarber, Hadley Ward Farmer, Lydia Farmer, Zaiden Kirby and Tristan West.

Visitation was held at 12:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 16, 2022 with funeral service officiated by Bro. John Combs and Brandon Farmer following at 3:00 P.M. in Hearne Funeral Home Inc., Stanton, KY. Burial will be in Farmer Cemetery on Spaas Creek with Kenny Yarber, Jared Farmer, Boone Bailey, Brandon Farmer, Brett Farmer and D. J. Haddix serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Bob Skidmore and Hospice East. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice East, 407 Shoppers Drive, Winchester, KY 40381 or Friends of Powell County Pets, P. O. Box 424, Stanton, KY 40380. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Edward Brooks, 82, passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2022 at the Stanton Nursing and Rehab. Center. He was born October 9, 1939 in Mt. Sterling to Green and Virginia Brooks. He was a farmer.

He is survived by two sons, Bucky Brooks and wife Loraine and Randall Brooks and wife Beverly; three daughters, Connie Osborne and husband Michael, Bonnie Couch and husband Wayne, Mary Smith and husband Shaun; twelve grandchildren and twenty four great grandchildren, a brother Kenneth Brooks, three sisters, Juanita Taulbee, Mildred Chaney and husband Sam and Judy Barnes and husband Sonny.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Brooks and his parents Green and Virginia Brooks.

Funeral services were held Thursday, March 17, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City with Bro. Paul Day officiating. Burial was in the West Bend Cemetery in Clay City.

Pallbearers were Derek Smith, Anthony Osborne, Jason Crouch, Timmy Brooks, Chris Brooks and Randy Brooks. Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City is in charge of services.

Ellaray Campbell, 94, widow of Charlie Campbell, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born September 3, 1927 in Powell County to the late Lewis and Manda Patton Stewart.

Survivors include, son, Dewey Clay (Delta) Campbell; daughter, Joyce Patton; grandchildren, Dewey Campbell, Missy Campbell, Brian Campbell, Vanessa Campbell, Stacey Patton, Beverly Patton, Saundra Patton, Tyler Patton, and Michael Patton; great-grandchildren, Megan Sturgill, Sawyer Kenniston, Hailey Kenniston, Aden Larrison, Ashton Larrison, Peyton Larrison, and Joshua Clem; great great-granddaughter, Crimson Darlene Kenniston.

Services were held Tuesday, March 22, 11:00AM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Daniel Newell. Visitation was on Monday after 6:00PM at the funeral home. Burial in Mt. Canaan Cemetery, Stanton with Joshua Clem, Dalton Campbell, Aden Larrison, Ian McCoy, Joe Newell, and Tyler Patton. Honorary pallbearers serving, MC Rice, Homer Rice, Walter Rice, Larry Shoemaker, Jody McCoy, Rob Little, Greg Brewer, Dwayne Goldie, Kyle Lucas, and Shane Burger.

Daniel Ralph Corey, 64, husband of Helen Hall Corey, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022 at his home. He was born July 23, 1957 to the late Ralph and Geneva Centers Corey.

Survivors include, wife, Helen Corey; son, Phillip Scott (Jennifer) Corey; daughter, Rachel (Simon) Satterwhite; sister, Joyce (McKinley) Vance; grandchildren, Joshua Corey, Haleigh Golden, Haylee Rose, Hunter Corey, and Serenity Satterwhite; step-grandchildren, Bianca McCane and Felecia Reid.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Kevin Christopher Corey.

Services were held on Friday, March 18, 2:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home. Visitation was 12-2pm before the service. Burial in Hall Cemetery, Clay City.

Ronald Barnes 45 of Irvine passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond. He was born April 21, 1976 in Lexington to Dudley and Brenda Barnes.

He is survived by a brother Ray Barnes of Irvine, two sisters Rebecca Baker of Irvine, Rhonda Barnes (Shawn) of Georgia, three nieces Kendra Tipton, Katy Baker, Kaylee Adams and three nephews Joey Baker, Josh Baker and Hunter Bowling.

He was preceded in death by his parents Dudley and Brenda Barnes, a sister Susan Bowling and a niece LeAnna Baker.

Funeral services were held Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home with Bro. Bill White officiating. Burial followed in the Moberly Cemetery. Pallbearers were Katy Baker, Joey Baker, Josh Baker, Hunter Bowling, Daniel Payton, Libby Tipton, Robbie Tipton and Kendall Murphy. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Teresa Gail Bellamy, 57, of Winchester passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022 at her home. She was born May 13, 1964 in Winchester to the late Cecil Clay & Margaret Justeen Tipton Bellamy.

Survivors include brother David (Monica) Bellamy, sister Joyce (Cecil) Young, and various nieces, nephews, & cousins.

Funeral services were conducted at 2:00PM Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Robert Peace. Visitation was also held on Saturday beginning at 1:00PM for both family & friends. Burial will follow the funeral at Mt. Canaan Cemetery in Stanton.