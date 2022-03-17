By: Madison Fugate

As of March 10th, 2022 the City of Stanton Council were able to analyze a substantial amount of information in a recently drafted ordinance, being referred to as No. 76-2, that could soon be affecting the livelihood of Stanton residents once official. This ordinance addresses animal regulations in the city of Stanton. The subject landed a spot on the council’s agenda as an item of new business “where it has come to the attention of the city council that certain practices with respect to the keeping of animals have become offensive and are detrimental to the health and safety of this community.”

According to the city of Stanton council, Scott Graham, the previous ordinance addressing animal regulations for the city dated as far back as the ‘70s before district court was introduced. Additionally for the council to bear in mind, the previous ordinance was simply one page, whereas this newly drafted ordinance is ten pages long. The ordinance goes into great detail to describe the definition of animals or that affiliated thereof whether they fit into livestock, exotic animal, abandoned, animal control, animal control officer, city, farm, owner, public nuisance, restraint, stray, vicious animals, or wild animals.

Section 2 of the proposed ordinance provides six listed details (A through F) of the powers of animal control, while section 3 described the expected humane treatment of animals. In the language of Section 3, you can find which actions are to be considered unlawful for pet owners in the area such as abandonment, inhumane treatment, deprivation, reasonable medical treatment and more. Per this ordinance, any chain an animal is kept on shall be no shorted than ten feet and can pose no threat of entanglement.

Items E and F of Section 3 address adequate needs of pets while inside of an automobile and the guidelines of poison control. Later into the same section, the ordinance even goes as far as protecting breeders or pet owners from performing any potentially risky procedures such as cropping a dog’s ears or tail, except by a licensed veterinarian. The last of section 3 discusses the prevention of any animal from becoming a “public nuisance, health hazard or source of filth to develop thereon, or to permit such to contribute to the material devaluation of surrounding real property.” Section 4 of the proposed ordinance focuses largely on the issue of animal control and the precautions pet-owners of vicious dogs should exercise to assure the health and safety of both the animals and public are being met.

Section 5 gravitates more toward livestock in city limits, which appears to be a recurring question for many local citizens. Listed as currently reads, before any sort of publication or being made official by the council, section V reads as follows:

“(A) Swine prohibited within corporate limits. It shall be unlawful to keep swine within the corporate limits of the city at any time during the year.

(B) Poultry, chickens, etc prohibited within corporate limits. Except in districts zoned as “agricultural” by the City of Stanton’s Zoning map, it shall be unlawful to keep poultry, chickens, geese, turkeys, ducks, Cornish hens, game birds, ostriches, emus, within the corporate limits of the city at any time during the year. No domesticated or undomesticated birds shall be kept in a cage or similar container outdoors in the City limits of Stanton

(C) Livestock prohibited within corporate limits. Except in districts zoned as “agricultural” per the City of Stanton’s zoning ordinance, it shall be unlawful to keep livestock of any kind, including, but not limited to lamas, alpacas, bison, horses, goats, sheep and cattle, within the corporate limits of the city at any time during the year. This section shall not apply to livestock participating in a scheduled parade so long as the

livestock is not kept in the city beyond the time span established for the parade or other event.

(D) Rabbits limited within corporate limits. Except in agriculturally zoning districts or properties defined as a farm under this ordinance, it shall be unlawful;

(1) To keep undomesticated rabbits or hares within the corporate city limits at any time during any year;

2) To keep more than three domesticated rabbits or hares that have not been spaded or neutered as a pet within the corporate city limits at any time during any year; or

(3) To keep domesticated rabbits or hares for sale or consumption within the corporate city limits at any time during any year. Domesticated rabbits or hares maintained as pets must be maintained in such a manner as to eliminate any

foul odor being emitted upon property located within the corporate city limits at any time during any year.

(E) Livestock running at large prohibited. It shall be unlawful for any person to suffer or permit any cow, calf, horse, mare, colt, mule, sheep, goat or other such stock owned by such person, or under his or her control, to run at large within the city limits.

Section 6. Exotic Animals. No person shall maintain, possess, harbor or keep an exotic animal or hybrids of exotic animals within the city limits”

Thereafter, section 6 provides clarification that no person shall maintain, possess, harbor or keep an exotic animal or hybrids of exotic animal in the city limits. Section 7 plainly states that any violator of this ordinance is subject to a fine not to exceed $250, with each day of violation deemed as a separate violation. Additionally, the city may institute a civil action if and when necessary. This ordinance shall become effective upon being duly passed by the the Stanton City Council, signed by City of Stanton Mayor Dale Allen and advertised according to law.