Burnetta Faye Adams 94, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born January 29, 1928 in Eubank, Kentucky to the late Herman and Mary Belle Meeks Smith.

Survivors include, sons, Roy (Marilyn) Adams, Steve (Anna Carol) Adams, and Doug (Kathy) Adams; daughters, Rhonda Brewer Payne, Mary (Wayne) Shepherd, and Kaye (Tony) Rice; sister, Louise Wines; 17 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Don Adams.

Services were held Tuesday, March 8, 10:00AM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Robbie Conn. Visitation was on Monday after 6:00PM at the funeral home. Burial was in Stonegate Cemetery with Lee Little, Robin Stokley, Anthony Rice, Carlos Rice, Faron Davis, Stephen Adams, Garret Lawson, and Jacob Conner serving as pallbearers.

Gary Lee Asch, 65, husband of Vickie Roberts Asch, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born August 7, 1956 in Greenup to the late Billy Joe and Betty Jean Martin Asch.

Survivors include, wife, Vickie Asch; son, Gary Asch II; daughter Lora Lynn Asch Haddix; grandchildren, Gary Lee (Sam) Asch, Jacob Townsend, Deleigha Asch, and Shelby Ellis; brother, Neal Hamilton and Anthony Patrick; sister, Sue Pennington; step-mother, Wanda Asch; step-brothers and sisters, Donald Lewis, Charles Lewis, Michael Lewis, Barbara Pierce, and Kimberly Lewis.

Services were held Tuesday, March 15, 11:00AM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro Robert Boyd. Visitation was held on Monday 6-9pm at the funeral home.

Burial in Roberts Cemetery with Colin Frazier, Charles Luttrell, Johnny Joe Asch, Joseph Walter Lemanski, Darrell Townsend, Mike Lockard, Carl Drake, and Jamie Townsend. Honorary pallbearers serving Dickie Gunn, Toby Royce, Moody Rose, Chris Peak, Darren Bloom, Mike Bloom, Shannon Bloom, and Jacob Jones.

Chiquitha Mullins Crawford, age 73, widow of Huston Damon Crawford, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester, KY. Born in Chavies, KY she was a daughter of the late Dailey Mullins and the late Gora Fugate Mullins. She was a former Para Professional with the Powell County Board of Education and attended the Three Cross Baptist Mission Church. Chiquitha loved life, she enjoyed traveling, dancing and was always a great help to other people. Her great outlook on life was infectious.

In addition to her parents and husband she was also preceded in death by her son, Damon Huston Crawford. Chiquitha is survived by her daughter, Melissa Crawford of Stanton and grandchildren, Sydney Pippin and Tori Crawford.

Visitation was held on Friday, March 11, 2022 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton. Funeral services conducted by Pastor Steve Skinner was held at 2:00 P.M Saturday at the funeral home.

Burial followed in Stonegate Cemetery with Brad Derickson, Danny Dennis, John Martin, Robert Overbee, Bill Estes, and Kenny Rice serving as active pallbearers. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Carolyn Friend, 70, widow of Donald Friend, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at her home. She was born July 9, 1951 to the late Clyde Mullins and the late Ave Mullins Carson.

Survivors include, grandchildren, Megan Burgher, Hope Helton, Chelsea Dunn, and Kyler Dunn; great-grandchildren, Gunnar Bellamy, Kia Helton, Brenton Fugate, and Hudson Huff; brothers, Junior Mullins, Hugh Mullins, and Elwood Mullins; sisters, Virginia Ann Tharpe, and Charlotte Tanner. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and daughter, Donna Friend. Services will be scheduled at a later date.

Charles Henry Hale Sr., 83, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Norton Hospital, Louisville. He was born May 16, 1938 in Menifee County, Kentucky to the late Bruce and Ethel Ledford Hale. Survivors include, sons, Jesse Hale, Darrell Hale, Charles Hale Jr., Christopher Hale, Richard Hale, Benji Faye Hale, and James McKinney; daughters, Cheyanne Hale, Debbie Stevens, Jennifer Hale, Angelia Ballard, and Tammy Hale; sisters, Phyllis Hale and Irene Hale; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Jimmy Dean Hale, daughter, Gloria Jean Hale, brothers, Donald Hale and Buddy Brewer, sisters, Mary Hale, Gail Hale, Kathryn Brewer, and Mazie Brewer, grandchildren, Jacqueline Hale, Autumn Raker, Dalton Hale, and Andrea Hale; and great-granddaughter, Hazel Spencer. Services were held on Friday, 1:00PM at the Ledford Cemetery, Pine Ridge with his sons serving as pallbearers.

Fred Cecil Tuttle, 93, longtime resident of Stanton, KY, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Ashton Grove Assisted Living in Georgetown. Born on May 4, 1928 in Ashland, KY, he was the son of the late Rev. F. C. Tuttle and Winnie Mae Cornelison Tuttle. Fred graduated from high school in Eagle, CO and later from Eastern Kentucky University. He was instrumental in the building of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Stanton and was proud to be a PK (preacher’s kid). Fred loved to tell ‘embellished’ stories and recite poetry.

He is survived by his wife, Pauline Billings Tuttle; his children, Fred Tuttle, Michael Tuttle (Vito), Brenda Tuttle Stanko (John) and David Tuttle; step children, Ruth Billings and Casey Billings (Gayle); five grandchildren, Amy Tuttle Turner (Tim), Andrew Delaney Tuttle (Jackie), Shelley Stanko Denton (Justin), John Walter Stanko (Lindsey) and Mary Elizabeth Pelfrey (Ethan); six great grandchildren, Abigail Turner, Cash Turner, Jack Stanko, Banks Denton, William Stanko and River Tuttle; as well as a special nephew and niece, Raymond Edgar Knox and Gailen Knox Smith.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Wanda Tuttle Knox and stepdaughter Rebecca Billings Pelfrey (Dallas). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to EKU’s Becky Pelfrey Memorial Scholarship Fund (EKU Office of Development, CPO 19A, 521 Lancaster Drive, Richmond, KY 40475) or Emmanuel Baptist Church, P. O. Box 910, Stanton, KY 40380. Arrangements by Johnson’s Funeral Home, Georgetown, KY.