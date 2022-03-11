By: Madison Fugate

According to local elected officials, one local industrial park has experienced exponential and fast-moving growth that has drastically impacted the economy for Powell County citizens. “I don’t think there’s been a project that’s had more economic impact on our community,” this comment comes from Powell County Judge Executive James Anderson when discussing the Hollerwood Park with the Powell County Fiscal Court during the most recent regular-called meeting just last month. Later adding, “it’s not one segment, it basically touches every industry here.” Anderson claims that the Hollerwood Park has benefited the community as a whole so drastically that sales have nearly tripled in the last year and a half since the introduction of the industrial park.

Hollerwood Park is an off-road ATV recreation park that covers over 3,000 acres, with a vast majority of that land occupying Powell County grounds. All together, the park stretches through Powell County, Lee County, Estill County, and Wolfe County. Earlier during the summer months of 2021, rumors circulated with the rising growth of this park that Powell County citizens would suffer tax increases as per an ordinance passed in support of the park from county leaders. Anderson proved otherwise during an interview with CCT in August of 2021 when he admitted, ““If I would have had to anticipate a tax increase for a project like this, I would have not been in favor. Even though I think it’s a good project.”

As the season for tourism begins to peak once again throughout many parts of Powell County, the hope for more dependable and steady employment through the entirety of the year remains for many local leaders. Hollerwood Park has apparently supported this need for more steady employment opportunities with flooding an overwhelming amount of business to gas stations, restaurants, auto-parts stores, grocery stores, and many other small businesses in Powell County that generally only remain open for certain times of the year. Needless to say, the park has so far proven to be an asset to the community as far as the Powell County Fiscal Court is concerned.