Deloris Jane Townsend, 62, wife of Arnold Clay Townsend, passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. She was born February 16, 1960 in Versailles to the late Lawrence and Mary Anna Morris Watkins. Survivors include, loving husband, Arnold Clay Townsend; son, Damon (Tanya) Spencer; daughters, April Ritchie, Renee Spencer, Sabrina Spencer, and Destiny Bradshaw; step-daughters, Amy (Jeff) Pittman and Regina (Jerry) Sons; brothers, Lawrence (Leesa) Watkins, Jimmy (Darlene) Watkins, Billy (Shannon) Watkins, and Terry (Connie) Morris; sisters, Wilma Watkins, Hattie Hatton, Rosie Arnett, Betty (Chuck) West, and Nancy (Tim) Spencer; 21 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Linda Stewart, 3 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. Services were held Tuesday, March 8, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Kenny Wasson and Bro. George Sparks. Visitation was Monday after 6:00PM. Burial in Watkins Cemetery with Grandsons serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, great grandchildren and members of the wildwood chapel church.

Sharon Ingram, 62, of Mt. Sterling passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022. She was born in Versailles, KY November, 16, 1959 to William “Bill” and Shirley Duncan. She was a housewife.

She is survived by her husband Gordon Wayne Ingram of Mt. Sterling, a brother Allen Duncan Betty) of Campton, a sister Teresa Lykins (Lori) of Mt. Sterling, Sandy Moss her best friend for 48 years, several nieces and nephews and her dogs that she loved and cared for so much.

She was preceded in death by her parents William “Bill” and Shirley Duncan, two brothers Don Duncan, Bobby Duncan and a sister Karen Faye Duncan. Funeral services were held 12 PM Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City. Friends visited Friday from 10 AM till time of the service. Burial followed in the Beatty Place Cemetery in Lee County. Pallbearers were Johnathan Russell, Tod Pelfrey, Allen Duncan, Edwin McCarty, Tony Douthitt and Carl Ray Myers. Honorary pallbearers Sandy Moss and Lori Lykins. Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City is in charge of services.

Correne Hatton, age 88, passed away on March 1, 2022 at Baptist Health in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky. Born in Stanton, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late James Madison Roberts and the late Myrtle Rebecca Marcum Roberts and a former factory worker with Bundy Tubing, Cowen’s Sewing Factory and Trojan, Inc. Correne also worked for some time at Kroger. She was a member of Clay City Church of Christ and was an outstanding mother.

Along with her parents Correne is preceded in death her husband, Walter W. Hatton, Sr.; one son, Walter W. Hatton, Jr.; one daughter, Sharon Sons; seven brothers: Aubrey Roberts, Stanley “Jack” Arnold Roberts, Kenneth “Buck” Elwood Roberts, Jessie Millard Roberts, Johnny Roberts, Bernard Roberts and Wendell Herman Roberts; two sisters: Ruby Imogene Antrobus and Janice Derickson and two grandchildren: Kelly Burton and Brandley M. Sons.

She is survived by three daughters: Marcella (Terry) McCarty of Mt. Sterling, Valerie (Kenny) Burton of Mt. Sterling and Charlene (Gregory) Brewer of Stanton; one brother, Delbert Dean Roberts of Versailles; two sisters: Alma Faye York of Lexington and Geraldine Crabtree of Clay City; nine grandchildren: Michelle Defrates, Jerry Dale Martin, Regina Ballard, Donnie R. Sons, Jr., Kimberly Burton, Kayla Burton, Krista Burton, Cory Brewer, Sabrina Campbell along with 17 great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Daniel Newell and Bro. M. C. Rice were held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Hearne Funeral Home in Stanton. Visitation began at 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. on Friday at the funeral home.

Burial was in Hatton Creek Cemetery with John Campbell, Taylor Ballard, Branson Ballard, Cory Brewer, Robert Barker and Joe Stacy serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers werew Terry McCarty, Greg Brewer, Hondo Hearne, Virgil Hatton and all members of the Clay City Church of Christ. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Johnny Coffey, 66, passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022. He was born in Salem, Ohio May 14, 1955 to Warren and Sylvia Coffey. He was Veteran of the United States Navy, a truck driver and a member of the Beech Fork Golf Club.

He is survived by, four sons Uriah Coffey, Chris Coffey, James Knox, Robert Knox, a daughter Donna Coffey, sixteen grandchildren, three sisters Clara Coffey Hutchison, Kathy Coffey and Mary Coffey and his special friend Beth Williams.

He was preceded in death by his parents his wife Ollie Coffey, Warren Eugene and Sylvia Coffey, a daughter Dana Miles, two brothers Harold Pitts and Warren Coffey a sister Edna Coffey.

Funeral services were held 12 PM Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Steve McGuire officiating. Visitation was on Friday, March 4, 2022 from 5 till 7 PM. Burial will follow in the Little Ella Cemetery in Jeffersonville. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Morgan Lee “Mort” Morton, 86, passed away on Jan. 11, 2022, at his residence in Lexington, Kentucky. Born in Montgomery County on May 3, 1935, he was the youngest child of the late Albert Sidney and Effie Spencer Morton. The former owner and operator of Hi Acres Barber Shop, Morgan served generations of customers during his 58-year career in barbering that included Morton’s Barber Shop on Winchester Rd from 1957 until 1971, when he purchased Hi Acres Barber Shop, and joined Danny Richardson, until 2000, when he retired and barbered part-time until 2015. Morgan worked to play, bowling in several city leagues from the late 1950s through the 2000s. He picked up golf as a hobby in the 1960s and played until he was 80. His customers would often find him practicing his swing when they came into the shop for a haircut. An avid UK basketball fan, he regularly attended home games at Memorial Coliseum and later at Rupp Arena. Over the years, many life events were planned with game time in mind. Morgan was a member of Central Christian Church in Lexington.

He is survived by his devoted wife of nearly 68 years, Wilma “Faye” Arnett Morton; two children, Terry Morton of Wilmore, and Joy (Kelly) Henderson of Lexington; beloved grandchildren Keith (Caitlyn Kogge) Henderson of Kansas City, MO, and Elaina Henderson of Chicago, IL; great-grandson Camden Kogge; several nieces and nephews and extended family members. In addition to his parents, Morgan was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Morton; and nine siblings, Leonard Morton, Elzie Morton, Everett Morton, Buford Morton, Lucas Morton, Lela Spencer, Eva Duff, Elizabeth Haddix and Mabel Morton.

A celebration of life was held at Central Christian Church (Lexington) on February 26, 2022, with Rev. Elizabeth King, officiating. In his memory, play a round of golf, shoot some basketball or donate to your favorite charity.

Burnetta Faye Adams, 94, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born January 29, 1928 in Eubank, Kentucky to the late Herman and Mary Belle Meeks Smith.

Survivors include, sons, Roy (Marilyn) Adams, Steve (Anna Carol) Adams, and Doug (Kathy) Adams; daughters, Rhonda Brewer Payne, Mary (Wayne) Shepherd, and Kaye (Tony) Rice; sister, Louise Wines; 17 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Don Adams.

Services were held Tuesday, March 8, 10:00AM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Robbie Conn. Visitation was Monday after 6:00PM at the funeral home. Burial in Stonegate Cemetery with Lee Little, Robin Stokley, Anthony Rice, Carlos Rice, Faron Davis, Stephen Adams, Garret Lawson, and Jacob Conner serving as pallbearers.

Kathryn Virginia Cox, 94, widow of John Cox, passed away at her residence in Stanton, Kentucky on March 4, 2022. Born in Irvine, KY she was the daughter of the late Jack Smith and the late Stella Wilson Smith and was a fifth grade teacher for the Powell County Board of Education. She also served the Powell County Board of Education as an administrator over the Federal Funding Programs. Kathryn was a member of Stanton Christian Church, D.A.R., Eastern Star, Powell County Woman’s Club, Powell County Retired Teachers Association and a Hospice Volunteer. In addition to her parents and her husband she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Roger and Gardie Smith and a grandchild, Staci Lee.

She is survived by two children, Lawrence (Lois) Cox and Cheryl (Jeff Parks) Goodwin both of Stanton and three grandchildren, Emily Cox, Jarod Goodwin and Dora Beth (Mickey) Sims.

Funeral services officiated by Pastor Greg Webb were conducted at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation was held Monday from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Burial was in Stanton Cemetery with Paul White, Jr., Rupert “Artie” White, Mickey Sims, Jonathan Goodwin, Will Goodwin and Jimmy Smith serving as active pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers are members of Stanton Christian Church and D.A.R. Kathryn’s family would like to thank her caregivers, Bonnie Patton, Sonia Hall, Lynn Lane and Debra Gukeisen. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.