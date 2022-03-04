By: Lisa Johnson

On Thursday, February 24, the Commonwealth of Kentucky presented a grant to Powell’s Valley Water District for some much needed improvements and repairs. On Left Magistrate Donna Gabbard with Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman, centered by Powell County Judge-Executive James Anderson Jr. and Kendal Knox from Powell’s Valley Water and on-right Magistrate Dennis Combs. The grant for sewer and water projects will help improve and maintain the excellent services we have all come to know.