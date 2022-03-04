Betty Jean Rogers, age 87, widow of William Lawrence Rogers, passed away February 22, 2022 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester, KY. Born in Powell County, KY she was a daughter of the late Ellis Randall and the late Pearl Hatton Randall. She was a former factory employee who retired from Sylvania.

In addition to her parents and husband she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Dewey and Harold Randall and by her sister, Artha Tharp. Betty is survived by two children, William L. Rogers and Cynthia Rogers both of Stanton; two brothers, Douglas and Woodford Randall and by two sisters, Cindy Morton and Linda Randall.

Visitation was Sunday, February 27. 2022 from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. Funeral services were conducted by Rev. Anthony Molihan at 4:00 P.M Sunday at the funeral home. Burial followed in Stonegate Cemetery with Matthew Gabbard, Terry Tharp, Matt Rogers, James David Rogers, Jamie Blackwell and Josh Blackwell serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Bonnie McIntosh and David Thorpe. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc

Wanda Mae Knox, age 85, passed away on February 25, 2022 at her residence in Stanton, Kentucky. Born in Powell County, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Florence Hatton and a former cook at Powell County Head Start. She was a faithful member of Knowlton Church of God for 28 years who enjoyed sewing, making quilts and spending time with her special friends, Alma Caldwell, Betty Sparks, Ada Donithan, Clota Rogers and Millie Rogers.

Wanda is survived by two sons, Dallas (Carla) Knox of Ravenna and Gary (Maggie) Knox of Mt. Sterling; two daughters, Reva (Kenneth) Wasson of Ravenna and Kim (Melvin Jr.) Banks of Stanton; seven grandchildren, Renee (Allen Farmer) Hurst, Amanda (Billy) Ross, Rebecca Wasson, Dustin Fraley, William (Micki) Arvin, Clarissa Arvin and Matthew Arvin along with great grandchildren, Kendall Arvin, Sophia Arvin, Trey Arvin, Kenneth Arvin, Kobe White, Ava White, Henlee Arvin, Haleigh Noble, Harlan Noble, Jax Hurst and Raiden Powell.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Terry Barnes and Bro. Kenneth Wasson were held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Hearne Funeral Home in Stanton. Visitation was at 5:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Burial was in Hatton Creek Cemetery with Will Arvin, Amanda Ross, Renee Hurst, Rebecca Wasson, Kobe White, Henry Chandler, Willie Brewer and Allen Brewer serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Barbara and Red Johnson, Clarissa Arvin, Billy Ross, Kay Egnor, Easter Derickson and all members of Knowlton Church of God. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Katherine Jane Crabtree, age 88, widow of James T. Crabtree, passed away on February 23, 2022 at her residence on High Rock Road, Stanton, Kentucky. Born in Slade, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Berton Starnes and the late Verna Stewart Starnes Burns.

She was a former factory employee with CMS and Cowden Manufacturing. Katherine was a member of Bowen First Church of God who enjoyed raising flowers, gardening and feeding the deer and hummingbirds.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by one brother, Melvin Burns and three sisters, Helen Martin, Lorrene Starnes Townsend and Laura Burns Johnson. She is survived by her sister, Carol White of Stanton and a multitude of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were officiated by Bro. Darrell Mullins and was held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation was at 6:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Burial was in Resthaven Cemetery with Darrell Mullins, Paul White, Jr., Stefan Huff, Doug Rogers, Phillip Shearer, Jeffrey Burns and Keatton McCoy serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Larry Mullins, Daniel Crowe, Merle Starnes and Mike McCoy. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.