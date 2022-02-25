By: Lisa Johnson

As the first days of wildfire season arrived, multiple wildfires were reported across Kentucky. On February 16 Members of Clay City Fire and Stanton and surrounding areas were called to assist firefighters with a wildfire in Montgomery County around one in the afternoon. The fire occurred on Old Rt.11 in Jeffersonville on the farm of Tony Tipton who stated his family has owned the property for four generations. The fire was driven by high winds creating quite a struggle for firefighters. Though it has been a very wet winter the driving winds drove the fire on as it consumed more than 100 acres in Montgomery County. The fire was declared contained around 11 o’clock in the evening as rains approached.

No structures were damaged as they were protected through the use of backfires ( a controlled burning in front of the main fire).The fire was a result of an individual burning some rubbish who allowed the fire to escape into the woodland.

The Kentucky Department of Wildfires and land management stated that the first day of fire season saw more than 50 fires burning around 800 acres across the state. No open burning is allowed from February 15 through April 30 between 6 am and 6 pm within 150 feet of a woodland or brush. Fire departments are being encouraged to report and charge for violations, if you do burn stay with your fire and do not leave it unattended until it is completely dead, you are responsible for any damages you create.