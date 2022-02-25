Russell Smith, Jr., 32, of Irvine, passed away Wednesday Feb. 16, 2022 at the University Of Kentucky Medical Center. He was born in Mt. Sterling to Russell Smith Sr. and Morena Smith. He is survived by his grandparents Charles and Devonda Durham, a son Billy Estes, two brothers Trenton Durham, Travon Durham, a sister Desiree Sharp and her husband Andrew and his Honey Dog. He was preceded in death by his parents Russell SR and Morena Smith and a brother Blake Smith. Funeral services were held 1 PM Sunday, February 20, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine.Burial was in the Spencer Ridge Cemetery in Lee County. Pallbearers are Travon Durham, Trenton Durham, Jeffery Riddle, Joe Riddle, Phillip Stevens, Lonnie Brandenburg, Billy Estes and Ethan Adams. Honorary pallbearers are Desiree Smith, Andrew Sharpe and Wyatt Francisco. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine is in charge of services.

Jack Strange, 88, husband of Betty Jean Tipton Strange, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022 at his home. He was born March 1, 1933 in Stanton to the late Marvin H. and Grace Mullins Strange. He was an Air Force Veteran, retired from the Bluegrass Army Depot, and served on the Powell County School board for 20 years. Survivors include, wife, Betty Strange; son, Daryl E. Strange; daughter, April Lawson; grandsons, Coby J. Strange and Matthew Kyle (Mindy) Strange; special great-granddaughter, Kylee Grace Strange; sisters, Elouise (Jackie) Rose and Betty Thomas; and Aunt; Helen Brush. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Teddy Strange, Olive Tolson, and Joann Conner. Services Monday, February 21, 2:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Gary Willoughby. Burial in Powells Valley Cemetery with Jeff King, Greg Conner, Paul King, Bill King, Brian King, Greg Aines, and James Vanarsdale serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Kenny Strange, Richard Strange, Travis Strange, Herb & Elaine Fox, Lonnie Dale Stewart, Ray Alexander, Darrell & Christine Randall, Eddie Russell, Josh Wells, Bishop & Ann Cornett, Chester & April Lawson, Zula Lyle, Maude Townsend, Ron Cobb, Sue Faulkner, Marion & Janice Brewer, Gary Bradshaw, Jerry & Cindy Hale, Verlin & Lori Dotson, Barry Rose, Dr Charles Noss, and Mike & Lisa Whitaker.

Wheeler Lanzo McCoy, age 93, widower of Gertrude Spaulding McCoy passed away at the Stanton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Stanton, Kentucky on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Born in Pilgrim, Kentucky on September 15, 1928 he was the son of the late Mose McCoy and the late Mertie Combs McCoy. Wheeler was a United States Army, European Theater, World War II Veteran, former Secretary of the United Steel Workers of America Union and a member of the Old Regular Baptist Church in Martin County, Kentucky. In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Fugitt and three brothers: James Thomas McCoy, Everett Ford McCoy and Money McCoy. Wheeler is survived by five sons: Rick McCoy of Maryville, TN, Randall (Sandra) McCoy of Stanton, Timothy (Mary Lou) McCoy of Williamson, West Virginia, Danny (Patricia) McCoy White Pine, Tennessee and Terry (Tonya) McCoy of Sissonville, West Virginia; one daughter, Brenda (Ron) Savage of Roanoke, Virginia; 14 grandchildren: Thomas Fugitt, Deborah Damron, Bridgett Savage, Ronnie Savage, Jr., Rick McCoy, Jr., Matthew McCoy, Rebekkah Layne, Victoria Jasser, Timothy Ryan McCoy, Steven McCoy, Daniel McCoy, Megan McCoy, Terry McCoy, Jr., and Kambra Starcher and several great grandchildren. Visitation was held on Thursday, February 17, 2022 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, Kentucky. Visitation was also held on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Weaver Mortuary, 1718 West 3rd Street, Williamson, West Virginia from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Funeral services officiated by Brother Earl Coleman were held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 12:00 P.M. at Weaver Mortuary. Burial was in Mountain View Memory Garden in Maher, West Virginia with Rick McCoy, Jr., Matthew McCoy, Thomas Fugitt, Terry McCoy, Timothy Ryan McCoy, Steven McCoy, and Daniel McCoy serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Rebekkah Layne, Victoria Jasser, Megan McCoy, and Kambra Starcher. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hearne Funeral Home.

Bobby “Gene” Shanks, Sr., 79, of Mt. Sterling, passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Mt. Sterling. He was born April 18, 1942 in Lexington to Ebb and Mary “Polly” Shanks. Gene was a devoted husband to his wife Ruby for the 50 years they were married. They had 7 children, 28 grandchildren, 47 great grandchildren and 2 great – great grandchildren. He loved going to church, playing his guitar and spending time with his family. He was a landscaper by trade. He will be dearly missed by all of those who were blessed to know him. He is survived by three sons Bobby Shanks Jr (Brenda), Paul Shanks (Deborah), Asa Shanks (Carolyn), four daughters Polly “Diana” Meador (Robert), Jacquelyn Young (Michael), Denise Meador (Robert), and Beverly Osborne (Raymond), four brothers Ebb Shanks JR, Louis Shanks, Fred Shanks and James Shanks. He was preceded in death by his parents Ebb SR and Mary “Polly” Shanks, his wife Ruby Shanks, three sisters Jesse Tatum, Sarah Jones and Dora Shanks. Funeral services were held 1 PM Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Michael Young officiating. Burial was in the Machpelah Cemetery in Mt. Sterling. Grayson Funeral Home Clay City is in charge.

Mildred Roy, age 90, widow of Rufus Roy passed away on February 15, 2022 at Stanton Nursing Center. Born February 20, 1931 she was the daughter of the late Tilford Abner and the late Oma Creech Abner. Mildred was a retired factory employee with RCA in Cincinnati, Ohio. In addition to her parents and her husband, she is also preceded in death by her brother, Eugene Abner. Mildred is survived by one brother, John T. Abner, Jr. and his wife, Christy of Stanton, Kentucky; nephew, Jay Abner, III and his wife, Melissa of Stanton, Kentucky and great niece, Cheville Abner of Stanton, Kentucky. Visitation was on Saturday, February 19, 2022 from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 PM at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, Kentucky. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Hubert Chaney, 86, of Clay City passed away Saturday Feb. 12, 2022. He was born in Irvine Ky. Dec. 6, 1935 to Steve and Eliza Walters Chaney. He was self-employed till he retired. Mr. Chaney is survived by one son Jesse Chaney. One daughter Shyra Smith. One daughter-in-law Tasha Chaney. One sister Gay Goforth. Three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Steve and Eliza Walters Chaney, two sons Criss Chaney, Steve Chollect. Three brothers Ralph Chaney, Chris Chaney, Chester Chaney. Five sisters Hoytt Handy, Mary Ruth Howell, Faye Plunkett, Virginia Arthur, Bessie Bols. Funeral services were held 1pm Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022, at the Grayson Funeral Chapel in Irvine with Bro. Kenny Wasson officiating. Friends visited Tuesday from 11am till time of service. Burial followed in the McIntosh Cemetery Irvine Ky. Grayson Funeral Home in charge of services.

Jerry Lynn Knox, 61, of Clay City, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born October 22, 1960 in Clark County, Kentucky to the late Kenneth Knox and Dorothy Adams Knox. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Billy Knox; paternal grandparents, Sid (Essie) Knox; maternal grandparents, Jessie (Bessie) Adams; aunts, Ruby Adams, Ann Thomas, Alice Knox, Gladys Tipton, and Lona Lowery; uncles, Guy Knox, Price Knox, Lemon Knox, Royden Knox, Cecil Knox, George Friend, and Weedie Adams; special cousins, Jennifer Bates-Owsley, Keith Lane, Robbie Byrd, and Ray Ray Caskey. Survivors include, mother, Dorothy Knox; daughter, Charissa Knox; sister, Patricia (Garland) Phillippe, grandchildren, Isadora Wise, Hana Knox, and Chris Knox; special son, Chris (Melanie) Knox; nieces, Tiffanie Phillippe and Stephanie (Logan) Faulkner; special great nephew, Elliot Phillippe; and special great-niece, Whitley Faulkner. Services Wednesday, February 23, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Steve Skinner, Rev. James Combs, and Rev. Garland Lacy. Visitation was Tuesday 6-9pm at the funeral home. Burial in Knox Family Cemetery with David Curtis, Phillip Stone, Richard Boyd, Chris Knox, Logan Faulkner, and Robert Lee. Honorary pallbearers serving Gary Baker, Marion Rogers, Tyler Hughes, Ray Watson, Doug Everman, Elihue Shephard, Phillip Blythe, and Dwight O’Hair.