By: Madison Fugate

A popular local Mexican cuisine restaurant, Mi Finca, is all but ashes now after being engulfed in flames on January 30th. Now the business owners, still left in disbelief, are looking toward the future and have shifted their focus to re-building. Part-owner of Mi Finca, Jessica Hernandez, has eagerly shared the future plans for the business. After hitting several “dead ends” in trying to locate a new venue for the business that would be appropriate for a restaurant, business owners came to the solution to begin a food trailer.

“It will still be Mi Finca food,” Hernandez assures. She also explains that the food trailer will be operated by the same cooks as before inside the restaurant. Owners of Mi Finca purchased their new beginning, the food trailer, on February 14th, hoping to be open for business as soon as possible. Hernandez says she’s hoping within the next two weeks, but that all ultimately depends on the inspections and other processes necessary to be open to the public. She did share, however, that when that date comes, Mi Finca will be providing free meals to all Powell County Firefighters as a gesture of gratitude for their volunteer work in their efforts to diminish the fire day in and day out, “We want to give Powell County firefighters, first and foremost, free meals.”

The trailer will be located in the parking lot of the current Mi Finca building. Hopeful to make the trailer a place to congregate for the community once again, there will be picnic tables, cornhole boards and lights hung in order to create the family-friendly atmosphere that Mi Finca is so well known for. For business owner, Jessica Hernandez, that is the ultimate foundation of Mi Finca, “A gathering place for the community.”

Reaching a plan to build back has been a difficult task for these business owners and their families who cherished the business. “Ninety-five percent of it was unrecognizable,” Hernandez described as she shared her first time arriving on the scene of the fire, “It’s unbelievable how it’s just completely gone.” From the flames, Hernandez claims that they may be able to only salvage at most four patio tables from the aftermath of it all. She later reflects that before arriving at the scene of the fire with firefighters amidst the scorching flames, she was hopeful that it wouldn’t be too horrific, but when she arrived it was “so surreal” to her.

In order to provide the community with “a source of happiness and good times for a lot of people,” as Hernandez describes Mi Finca, once again, she viewed the food trailer, or “Mi Finca Express,” as the most vital option for the time being. It was not only the community Hernandez had to consider, but her cooks that she knew she needed to maintain as well until a location is ready and available again to re-build. In the “not so distant future” you can expect a new Mi Finca restaurant building to take the place of the one now mostly ashes. Hernandez expressed how supportive her landlord has been throughout the process and although opening a new restaurant building could take twelve months or more, she feels it’s totally worth the long efforts. “I liked being able to give back,” Hernandez revealed when she expressed her love and desire to see Powell County flourish with successful businesses and schools.