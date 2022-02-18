Dorothy Josephine Ledford Rose, 87, widow of Charles A. Rose, passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022 at the Stanton Nursing Center. She was born May 8, 1934 to the late Courtney and Anna Belle McKenzie Ledford. Services were Tuesday, February 15, 7:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home. Visitation was Tuesday 5-7pm at the funeral home. Burial was Wednesday, February 16, 12:00PM Ledford Cemetery with Nicolas Rose, Christopher Rose, Charles Rose, Alan Tipton, Ian North, and Adam Stowe serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Wanda Catron, Devonna Ledford, Walt Shuler, Bonnie Whisman, Pam Hood, Tom Hatton, and Wade Gibbs serving as pallbearers.

Strother D. “Doc” Hall IV, age 76, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester, Kentucky. He was born in Stanton to the late Strother D. Hall III and the late Eloise Vance Hall. Doc was the former manager of Dalton’s Restaurant in Stanton and retired as a machinist from Rockwell International Corporation. He was a member and a trustee of the First Presbyterian Church of Stanton, attended Morehead State University and was a coach in the Powell County Little League Baseball Program for a time. He was affectionately known as “Poppa” by his grandsons and many others who knew him. His biggest love was his family, especially supporting his four grandsons. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Slaughter, and father-in-law Matthew Reed. Doc is survived by his wife Rose Lynn Reed Hall of Stanton; daughter Deana (Troy) Brooks of Stanton; son, Kevin (Angela Earwood) Hall of Georgetown; two sisters: Mary Clark of Weatherford, Texas, and Francis Bruner of Chillicothe, Ohio; four grandsons: Matthew (Erin) Brooks, Nathan Brooks, Jonathan Brooks and Harrison Earwood-Hall; mother-in-law: Bonnie Palmer Reed, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A private Celebration of Life was held in honor of Doc and can be viewed via Hearne Funeral Home’s Facebook page on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. Special thank you from the family to Amedysis Home Health, Clark Regional Hospital and Powell County E.M.S.. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Powell County Emergency Food Bank, P.O. Box 1974, Stanton, Kentucky 40380. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

James Edward Vivian 75 of Jeffersonville passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022. He was born in Jeffersonville November 29, 1946 to Virgil Clay and Susie Vivian. He was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corp and a truck driver. He is survived by his wife Dorothy Vivian of Jeffersonville, two sons Marty Vivian and his wife Kristi of Jeffersonville, Monty Vivian and wife Teresa of Irvine, five grandchildren, one great grandchild, a brother Larry Vivian and wife Marcelle of Florida and a sister Juanita Vandgrift of Owingsville. He was preceded in death by his parents Virgil and Susie Vivian, a granddaughter Becca Vivian, four Brothers Tommy Vivian, Bud Vivian, Gary Vivian, Carl Vivian and three sisters Pauline Hozerland, Francis Combs and Gin Corman. Funeral services were held 12 PM Saturday, February 12, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Johnny Hurt officiating and Military Rites. Friends visited Saturday from 10 AM till time of the services. Burial will be in the Vivian Cemetery in Jeffersonville. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Brittany Faith Taylor, 31, wife of John Taylor, died Monday, February 7, 2022 in Clay City, KY. She was born August 21, 1990 in Mt. Sterling, KY. Survivors include: husband John Taylor; mother Ida Frailey; step-father Geno Bentley, sons Drake Taylor & Brody Taylor; sisters Mindy Bowen & Ashley Horn; and brother, Brandon Horn; cousins, LaShonda Daniel, Shelly Gillum, Casey Dearing, Cody Marcum, Tosha Curtis, Tabitha Curtis, Jimbo Curtis, Kevin Curtis, and numerous others. She was preceded in death by father, Steve Marcum. Funeral services lwere held 1:00PM Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home. Visitation was Monday beginning at 5:00PM for family and 6:00PM for friends. Burial followed the funeral at Lovely Cemetery in Jeffersonville with Geno Bentley, Casey Dearing, Mark Frailey, Mikie Bowen, Brandon Horn, Chris Marcum, Brian Stull & Roy Risen serving as pallbearers.

James Ronald Dewayne Cole, 47, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022. He was born September 29, 1974 in Winchester, Kentucky to the late James Pittman and Barbara Cole Johnson. Survivors include, mother, Barbara (Red) Johnson; grandmother, Lorine Booth; step-daughter, McKenzie Moore; and step-granddaughter, Kinley Moore. He was preceded in death by his father, brother, Sammy, and grandparents, Emma and Clayton Pittman. Services were Saturday 5:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Gary Sparks and Randy Sparks. Visitation was Saturday after 3:00PM at the funeral home. Burial was in Stonegate Cemetery with Kyle Goins, Jared Pence, Kenny Wasson, Mike Sparks, Justin Dewitt, Ryan Dewitt, and Dale Sparks serving as pallbearers. The family requested that everyone attends please wear mask. In lieu of flowers contributions suggested to Hospice East, 407 Shoppers Drive, Winchester, KY 40391.

Bonnie Jean Bowen, age 93, widow of Kenneth Bowen, passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at her residence in Stanton, Kentucky. Born October 3, 1928 she was the daughter of the late Herbert Farmer and the late Tressie Smith Farmer. Bonnie was a secretary at Rogers Hardware for many years and she was a member of Stanton Christian Church. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Mark Bowen; her daughter, Vicki Lynn Smith and son-in-law, Jimmy Smith and two brothers, Talmadge and Luster Farmer. She is survived by her grandson, Eric (Becky) Cassidy; four granddaughters, Lori (Daniel) Barry, Sheena (Patrick) Odenweller, Jeanna (Josh) Dotson and Janice (Jon) Tipton and nine great grandchildren, Cassidy and Aidan Barry, Lincoln and Maddox Odenweller, Leeland, Josslyn and Gunner Dotson, Raylan and Sawyer Tipton. Private funeral services officiated by Bro. Greg Webb will be held at Hearne Funeral Home with burial in Bowen Family Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers are John Farmer, Darren and Ricky Farmer, Marie Fain, Jon Skidmore, Jonathan Skidmore and members of Stanton Christian Church. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.