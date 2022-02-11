By: Madison Fugate

Powell County recently welcomed a new leader within the community when the Powell County Extension Office selected Emilee Hager to take on the role as the next 4H Youth Development Agent. Previously, before retiring after nearly two decades, Valerie Stewart was the Powell County 4H Youth Development Agent. The role has been reportedly vacant since Stewart’s retirement in July of 2020. As of February 2nd, 2022, Hager eagerly accepted the opportunity and claimed her office and title inside of the extension office to begin planting her roots.

Hager expresses she’s eager to dive in and create more opportunities for the youth here. After learning more about her, it’s easy to understand where that passion is derived from. “I knew this is what I loved doing, what I went to school for, and a county that I really enjoyed being in,” Hager shares. Before taking this position with the local extension office, she had experience student-teaching at Powell County High School while in college prior to achieving her agriculture education degree through Morehead State University. During her time at PCHS, she was involved heavily in the agriculture program there. “I fell in love with the area, I fell in love with the kids and the people here,” Hager admits. She later shares her excitement looking toward the future and having the opportunities to work with some of these same students once again as the Powell County 4H Youth Development Agent.

As a result of the pandemic and just like much of the world, the 4H youth involvement has been restricted with little room for clubs and involvement. Hager reveals that 4H camp will return this year like normal and adds to that, “I’m just excited to be with the kids more.”

Hager was actively involved in 4H and FFA plenty throughout her adolescence, specifically in the livestock area. “It’s definitely something that’s been near and dear to my heart,” she recalls when reminiscing on her past participating in 4H. Hager is a life-long Montgomery County resident where she enjoys being involved with her family’s small cattle operation in Jeffersonville, Kentucky. According to Hager, this new role will allow her the opportunity to merge these things she enjoys the most with her career.

“I’m very excited to look for some other things to join to connect with the community more,” Hager mentions as she looks toward the future and sets goals for becoming an active asset to the community. Her beginning focus would be aimed toward building the youth programs back up once again after the pause over these last couple of years, “My first goal is to start building that back up and I plan to stay in the area, stay here as long as I can, to just continue growing the program.”

According to Hager, no matter what it is you may be involved in with 4H, the unity and support is like no other. “There’s lots of opportunities to network. They (the youth) learn from parents and volunteers who are experts in their fields.” The livestock club and programs here in the county will be some of the first priorities on Hager’s agenda, “That’s the first thing I’m going to look into improving and building. I’m going to add a few events that aren’t just our county fair.” This is just one of the many intriguing items on the agenda of Powell County’s recently titled 4H Youth Development Agent. Get ready, Powell County! Plans are being made for a better tomorrow for the youth here in the county.