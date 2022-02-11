Virginia Foster Campbell, age 58, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Clark Regional Medical Center. She was born in Estill County, Ky to the late Ernest Hibert Foster and the late Ruby Abney Foster. Virginia was a cook and front desk clerk at Natural Bridge State Park Lodge. She was a very caring person who was loved by everyone who knew her. Virginia had a smile that was contagious, she also loved to cook for anyone that would let her. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Lester Campbell. Virginia is survived by her twin sister, Vickie Aines of Stanton and two brothers, Douglas (Elizabeth) Foster and Ernest (Betty Jo) Foster both of Stanton; nephews Nathan (Sarah) Foster and Jeremy Foster; nieces Melissa Butcher and Andrea Foster; great nieces and nephews, Emma Foster, Chloe Butcher, Braden Butcher and William Foster along with several aunts, uncles and cousins and many friends she thought of as family. Funeral services officiated by Bro. James Harold Combs, were held, Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 4:00 P.M. at Hearne Funeral Home in Stanton, KY. Honorary pallbearers are Tony Rice, Judy Lacy, employees of Natural Bridge State Park Lodge, Vickie Miller, Christi Osborne Hurt and Cynthia Rogers. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Shawn David Dehart, 49, fiance of Meredith Pitts, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester, KY. He was born November 6, 1972 to David Dehart (Bonnie) and Rosella Dunaway Wells. In addition to his parents and fiancee, he is survived by: daughters Casia Hall, Carlie Dehart, & Preslee Dehart; sisters Michelle Day (Bobby), Alysia Dawn Wells, & Misty Rhae Wells; step-brother Kevin Hall; and a host of nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by brother Justin Dehart, step-brother Tony Hall, and step-father Jackie Wells. Funeral service will be held at 4:00PM on Thursday, February 10th at Davis & Davis Funeral Home with Bro. David Campbell officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening beginning at 5:00PM for family and 6:00PM for friends. Burial will follow the funeral at Resthaven Cemetery in Stanton.

Billy Ray Strange, age 64, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022 at his residence in Clay City, Kentucky. Born in Montgomery County, Kentucky he was the son of the late Irvine Strange and the late Myrtle Snowden Strange. He enjoyed music, singing and being with friends. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by three brothers, Charles Allen Strange, Roy Strange and David Marion Strange and four sisters, Helen Townsend, Ethel Tipton, Bethel Dennis and Mary Puckett. Billy Ray is survived by three brothers, James Strange of Lexington, Eugene Strange of Irvine and Jerry Strange of Clay City; two sisters, Minnie Pearl Jordan of Clay City and Nancy Puckett of Irvine and his friend and caregiver, Dwight Riffe. Services were held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Hearne Funeral Home in Stanton officiated by Robert Carroll. Burialwas in Kennon Cemetery with Jerry Strange, James A. Strange, Eugene Strange, Dwight Riffe, James J. Strange, Jason Jordan, James Holder and David A. Strange serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Lon Goodwin, Angie Goodwin, James Ethan Strange, Tony Jordan, Jeff Jordan and Nicholas Conner. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

James Russell Townsend, 83, of Beattyville, KY passed away at Mercy Hospital in Irvine, KY on Saturday, February 5, 2022. Born in Slade, KY on March 6, 1938 to the late Mark Townsend and the late Ollie Dickerson Townsend, he was a former oil field employee. James is survived by his wife Geneva Rogers Townsend of Beattyville; daughters Dena (Aaron) Dailey & Donna (late Jim) Sparks, both of Beattyville; brothers Ronald Townsend & Alton (Pearl) Townsend, both of Stanton, and Alvin (Libby) Townsend of Leeco; sisters Geraldine South of Franklin, OH, and Callie (Paul) Faught & Juanita (Marvin) Charles, both of Stanton; and grandson James (Sara) Dailey & granddaughter Alexandria “Lexie” Daily, both of Beattyville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Johnny Ray Townsend, Eugene Townsend, & Rodney Townsend; and sisters Ruth Townsend, Joyce Caudill, & Lilly Townsend. Funeral service will be officiated by Bro. Rick Isaacs at 2:00PM on Sunday, February 13 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home in Stanton. Visitation will begin Sunday at 10:00AM for family and 11:00AM for friends. Burial will follow the funeral at the McQuinn Cemetery on South Fork.

Sheila Mae Jones, 69, wife of 41 years to David T. Jones, passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester, KY. She was born November 17, 1952 in Campton, KY to the late Wilgus & Ruby Carroll Miller. She was a homemaker and a member of the Apostolic Pentecostal faith. Survivors include: husband David T. Jones; daughters Misty Spearman (Dr. Sherif Malek), Mariesa Gibson (Specialist Bryan Gibson), & Kenita Brown (Daryl Jones); brother Danny Dale Miller; grandchildren Justin Riley (Katie Boggs), Madison Brown, Zachary Gibson, Charles New, Cody New, & Josh New; and great-grandchild Lincoln Clay Riley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: daughter Rose Ellen Jones; brothers Eddie Dean Miller, Michael Anthony Miller, & Wilgus Miller, Jr.; and sister Kenita Kay Miller. Funeral service will be conducted at 1:00PM on Saturday, February 12 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. William Keller. Visitation will be Friday, February 11 beginning at 5:00PM for family and 6:00PM for friends. There will also be visitation on Saturday beginning at 11:00AM until the time of the funeral. Burial will follow the service at Stonegate Cemetery in Stanton.

Jeannie Louise Timmermann, 38, passed away Monday, January 31, 2022 at her home. She was born March 18, 1983 in Oakland, Illinois to the late Charles Zakarian and Darlene Phillips Zakarian. Survivors include, children, Xavier Campbell, Tristen Campbell, and Naomi Campbell; mother, Darlene Zakarian; step-mother, Michelle Gustavus; brothers, Charles S. Zakarian, Gavin Gustavus, and Zachary Zakarian; and sister, Samantha Turpin.

Donna Gail Garrett, 70, wife of James Garrett, passed away Friday, February 4, 2022 at UK Medical Center in Lexington, KY. She was born July 6, 1951 to the late Jesse & Lena Bailey Chadwick. Mrs. Garrett worked 20 years as a Certified Medical Assistant for Dr. Sam Cecil in Stanton. In addition to her husband, she is survived by: son Brian Rankin; daughter Jackie Walters; sisters Joyce Huang (Alun), Juanita Hauserman, Sandy King, & Sharon Knox; six grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held 11:00AM on Monday, February 7th at Davis & Davis Funeral Home with Bro. Brad Epperson officiating.Burial followed in Eaton Cemetery with Justin Walters, Jeremy Walters, Chris Rankin, Phillip McIntosh, & Brian Rankin serving as pallbearers.

Wilma Snowden, 80, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Frankfort Regional Medical Center, Frankfort. She was born September 19, 1941 in Clay City, Kentucky to the late Doven and Ida Stokley Snowden. Survivors include, daughter, Jeanene Huntsberger; grandson, Tanner Huntsberger; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Ralph Burton Snowden, Virginia Mae Snowden, Donald Snowden, Charles Willard Snowden, and Amelia Lee Snowden Richardson. Services were Saturday, February 5, 2:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Brad Epperson. Visitation was Friday 6-8pm at the funeral home. Burial in Stokley Cemetery with Jeff Brewer, Randy McCoy, Doug Dalton, Jamie Elkins, Eddie Hurst, Brad Epperson, Rusty Nolan, and Dwain Henning.