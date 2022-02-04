By: Madison Fugate

“I just want them to feel loved and let them know that someone is thinking about them,” Melinda Moore, owner of Blessings Floral Designs, explains as she describes the inspiration behind her most recent Valentine’s Day project that involves the Stanton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center residents. With a heart-felt understanding for how challenging it has been for nursing home residents not having the same opportunities to visit with family members as they had before the pandemic, Moore felt compelled to call on her fellow Powell County community members, that she assures has always been there for one another through hard times in the past, and come together to organize an event to in an effort to lift the spirits of local nursing home residents.

Moore extended an invitation to all of Powell County to “Adopt a Resident” and have the opportunity to purchase a beautiful rose bud vase with a themed bow for $15.99, free delivery, for all Stanton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center residents. Valentine’s Day is, of course, a holiday to celebrate love and thoughtful gestures for everyone. So, why did Moore choose to to devote her energy toward Nursing Home residents specifically with this Valentine’s Day project? To this question in which Moore reminds us that these residents are responsible for building and developing so much of the community we cherish today and how deserving they are of our honor and respect in that very aspect alone. After spreading word of the “Adopt a Resident” project, Moore was humbled after within just hours, members of the community were eager to contribute to the cause, “It was unbelievable,” she recalls. She further added how so many who chose to contribute to the event simply requested, “Happy Valentine’s Day!” as their message, with no further intentions than to spread kindness. A simple gesture that holds such a large and powerful meaning for so many. Keeping in mind, each vase will be very similar to ensure each resident will receive a similar vase.

Melinda credits her always charitable community that is Powell County for being the backbone to her success over the years as a small business owner of the beloved business, Blessings Floral Design, for going on twelve years and counting now. Perhaps the most rewarding part of operating her business each day is her customers she adds. “There is never a day where someone doesn’t leave me with more than what they take,” according to Moore, “…whether that be a smile, story or their kindness.” She looks forward to her customers who have began to feel more like her family over the years more than anything. After so many years growing her roots here, Moore’s most prioritized goal as a local business owner in Powell County is to “take care of the community that’s taken care of me.”

Although many came quick to contribute when news spread of the “Adopt a Resident” event created by Blessings Floral Designs, there are still just a few orders left to fill to help the efforts in supplying each resident with their own vase. If you are interested in participating in this program and purchasing a rose bud vase for a nursing home resident, the opportunity to place an order will expire on February 4th. Please contact Blessings Floral Designs at 606-663-2002 by or before that date to place your order. Spread the love with this kind gesture this Valentine’s Day! What a blessing it will bring.