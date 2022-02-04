Harry Douglas Ratliff, age 87, of Stanton, Kentucky passed away on January 28, 2022 at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. Born in Draffin, Kentucky, Harry was the youngest of eight children born to the late John Ratliff and the late Georgia Ann Belcher Ratliff. He was a truck driver with Frostways Trucking for 30 years. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his brother, Fon Ratliff; his sister, Blanche Tackett; his sister, Elmo Rowe; his brother, James Ratliff; his sister, Laverne Long; his sister, Monell Akers and his brother, Bobby Charles Ratliff. Harry is survived by his daughter, Georgia Ann Shriner of Stanton, KY; his grandson, Michael Paul (Suzy) Shriner; great grandsons, Bentley Michael Shriner and Landon Blaise Shriner of Mt. Sterling, KY; his granddaughter, Michelle Ann (Delbert) Slusher of Rockcastle, KY; great grandson, Kaleb Michael Browning of Stanton, KY; great granddaughter, Rylee Stamper and great grandson, Jonathan Rodgers of Rockcastle, KY; his grandson, Jon (Kirsten) Shriner and great granddaughter, Kherington Shriner of Stanton, KY. Burial will be in Ratliff Cemetery, Draffin, Pike County, KY alongside his sister, Elmo Rowe. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Mildred Morton Harrison, 85, of Stanton, KY succumbed to her fight with dementia on Friday, January 28, 2022 at her residence. She was born January 19, 1937 in Powell County to the late Herbert and Lillie Pelfrey Napier. She was a former social worker with Powell County Head Start, a former aid with Stanton Nursing Center and a member of Cane Creek Union Church. She is survived by her two sons, Terry Morton of Lancaster and Duwaine (Teresa) Morton of Stanton; one daughter, Regina Mulcahy of Stanton and one brother, Elmo Napier of Lexington. She was also survived by six grandchildren, Jennifer (Tony) Douglas, Kristy (Michael) Turner, Steven Morton, Cassie Means, Matthew Morton and Jacob (Adrian) Morton; nine great grandchildren, Erica (Shane Pollock) Arrasmith, Mark Turner, Brianna Bare, Lacie Hesler, Connor Gifford, Kaylen (Sam) Dressler, Dawson Morton, Sawyer Strange and Jensen Morton; two great-great grandsons, Levi and Joshua Dressler; one nephew, Alan (Tammy) Napier and one niece, Paula Napier. She was preceded in death by her parents, her two husbands, Douglas Morton and Forrest Harrison, granddaughter, Melissa Gifford and sister in law, Deanna Napier. Funeral services were 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, February Burial followed in Resthaven Cemetery, Stanton, KY with Duwaine Morton, Jacob Morton, Elmo Napier, Alan Napier and Dustin Meadows serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Donald Morton, Jerry Morton, Richard Morton, Misty Jones and Connie Puckett. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Mable Tipton, 79, of Irvine passed away Thursday, January 27. 2022 at her residence. She was born in Vicco, KY April 22, 1942 to Green Russell and Edna Davis. She was a retired factory worker and a member of the Irvine Apostolic Church. She is survived by a son James Tipton JR of Irvine, two daughters Tammy Leftridge of Shelbyville, Lynn McKinney and husband Johnney of Irvine, four grandchildren including a special grandson Dustin Gibson and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Green and Edna Davis, her husband James Tipton and four Brothers Howard Davis, Roosevelt Davis, Floyd Davis and Parice Davis. Funeral service were held 12 PM Sunday, January 30, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine with Bro. Ivan Smith officiating. Burial followed in the McKinney Cemetery in Irvine. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Anita Marcum, 56, of Irvine passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington. She was born May 7, 1965 in Irvine to Herbert and Marie Hobbs. She is survived by two brothers Ricky Hobbs of Irvine, James Hobbs of Ravenna and three sisters Cheryl Embs of Ravenna, Janice Flynn of Irvine and Mildred Moore of Richmond. She was preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Marie Hobbs and a brother Doug Hobbs. Funeral services were held 12 PM Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine. Burial was in the Russell Flats Cemetery in Jackson County. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Mary Pearson, 76, of Richmond passed away Monday, January 17, 2022 at the Kenwood Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Irvine October 1, 1945. She was an Artist and of the Baptist Faith. She is survived by her husband of 58 years Willard Pearson of Richmond three sons Tony Pearson of Richmond, Will Pearson of Richmond, Dr. Joseph Person and his wife Erica of Cannon, KY, grandchildren Kieran Pearson, Isaac Pearson, Cora Pearson, Adeleine Pearson, Angela Gray, great grandchild Kaisley Jones, a brother Charles Richardson and a sister Catherine Richardson. She was preceded by three brothers Nelson Richardson, Glenn Richardson and James White. Graveside service was at the Richmond Cemetery in Richmond. Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine is in charge of services

Harold Lee McIntosh, 80, husband of Lucy Blackwell McIntosh, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington, KY. He was born June 26, 1941 in Mount Sterling, KY to the late John Mart & Chessie Shoemaker McIntosh. A professional in auto body repair, Mr. McIntosh is survived by: wife Lucy McIntosh; sons Geoffrey McIntosh & Doug McIntosh; brothers Raymond McIntosh & Troy McIntosh; sister Gladys Simerly; grandchildren Jason McIntosh (Cassie Tindall), Catessia McIntosh, Josh McIntosh, Jacob Strange, Jacob McIntosh, & Sarah McIntosh; great-grandchild Cameron McIntosh; and a host of nieces & nephews. Funeral services were conducted at 2:00PM Sunday, January 30 by Bro. Dale Payne at Davis & Davis Funeral Home. Visitation was held at the funeral home on Saturday, January 29 beginning at 4:00PM for family and 5:00PM for friends. Burial followed the funeral at West Bend Cemetery on Hidden Valley Rd in Clay City with Jason McIntosh, Trey Lopez, Brad Rose, Chris Rose, Ronald Rose, & Brandon Crowe serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers include Junior Shortridge, Troy McIntosh, & Ray McIntosh.

Adalynn Breanne Shephard 5 month old from Hager Hill in Johnson County passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022. She was born in Lexington to Wesley Shephard and Makayla Powell. She is survived by her parents Wesley Shepard and Makayla Powell of Hager Hill and a sister Everleigh Shephard of Hager Hill. Funeral services were held 7 PM Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City with Bro. Anthony Molihan officiating. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Roberta Louise Kennett, 91, of Stanton, Kentucky passed away peacefully at Clark Regional Medical Center on Thursday, January 20, 2022. She was born on August 4, 1930 in Alton, Illinois. The daughter of Joe and Pauline (Hartman) Copeland, she was affectionately known as “Bertie Lou”. She married Lorrell Kennett on August 26, 1951 in Alton, Illinois. He preceded her in death in 1998 while on a mission to Ethiopia. During her life Roberta was an extraordinary wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, minister, missionary, and traveler. During her life she lived in Illinois, Michigan, Kentucky, Hawaii, Virginia, Israel, Italy and travelled to many other countries. She was most recently Doctor of Theology, Adult Sunday School Teacher and head of Prison Ministry at the Harvesttime Assembly of God in Stanton, Kentucky. Family was her foundation. She was a constant caretaker, raising four sons, helping with her grandchildren, as well as great grandchildren, working with her local ministry and simply being a blessing to all whom she came in contact. Roberta is survived by her four sons: Gary (Janice) Kennett of Kentucky, David Kennett of Kentucky, Paul (Kathy) Kennett, Captain, US Navy (Retired) of Odessa, Florida and Steven (Tonya) Kennett of Largo, Florida. She is also survived by her grandchildren, James Manley, Shanna Kennett, David and Daniel Kennett, Alex Captain, USMC, Ben and Samantha Kennett, Nellie, Michael and Kristina Kennett as well as her four great grandchildren, Jimmy, Nicholas, Zachary, Brylee and Jamie. She is also survived by one brother, William “Bill” Copeland of Bethalto, Illinois. Along with her parents and husband, Lorrell, Roberta is also preceded in death by her sisters, Marilyn Melton, Ruby Harris, Anna Terry, Lois; as well as her brothers, Duane Copeland, Dean Copeland, Carles Copeland and Paul Copeland. Visitation was held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Ill. Funeral followed on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 10:00 am at the Funeral Home in Bethalto, Ill. with Pastor Randy Copeland officiating. A celebration of Roberta’s life was Saturday, January 29, 2022 beginning at 12:00 pm, at Harvest Time Assembly of God in Stanton, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Abundant Life Community Church, 3986 Humbert Road, Alton, Ill. 62002. Local arrangements have been entrusted to Hearne Funeral Home.

Joshua Warren Ledford, 41, passed away Friday, January 21, 2022. He was born January 8, 1981 in Lexington to Billy Ledford and Judy Corbitt Tackett. Survivors include, mother, Judy Tackett; father, Billy Ledford; son, Josh Ledford Jr.; daughter, Jocelyn Ledford; brother, Joe Ledford; sister, Misty Muncy; step-sisters, Crystal Muncy, Amanda Childers, and April Hull; grandson, Lincoln Cox; special nieces, Shayla Ledford; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Ronnie Martin, 70, of Winchester passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at his residence. He was born June 8, 1951 in Winchester to Ed and Anna Martin. He was a retired taxi driver. He is survived by his wife Mildred Martin of Winchester, a son Ronnie Martin JR of Winchester, a daughter Jennifer Smith of Winchester, six grandchildren Felicia Smith, Breanna Martin, Austin Martin, Cody Martin, Kendra Martin, Tony Fields and a brother Eddie Martin. He was preceded in death by his parents Ed and Anna Martin, a son Keith (Rex) Martin, three brothers David Martin, Ernest Martin, Floyd Martin, and three sisters Sarah Perkins, Frances Whisman and Mary Dunn. Funeral services were held 11 AM Saturday, January 29, 2022 at the Lighthouse World Outreach Center with Bro. Ryan Dotson officiating. Burial followed in the Clairmont Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers are Richard Whisman, Rainy Dunn JR, Danial Watson, Eddie Martin, Matthew Baker and Cody Martin. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

William R. Davis, 76, of Beattyville passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at the compassionate Care Center in Richmond. He was born September 21, 1945 in Mayfield, OK to William and Maxine Davis. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy, a retired Diesel Mechanic and a member Disabled Veterans of America. He is survived by his wife Debora Perdue / Davis of Beattyville, a son Kenneth Davis of Mannford, OK, a brother Phillip Davis of Tulsa and a sister Janice Fine of Houston, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Maxine Davis and a sister Katherine Davis. A graveside service was held Thursday, January 27, 2022 at the Perdue Cemetery in Beattyville. Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City is in charge of services.

William “Pidge” Tipton, 82, of Ravenna passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022 at the Marcum and Wallace Hospital in Irvine. He was born in Irvine January 3, 1940 to Holbert and Betsy Tipton. He was a member of the Irvine First Church of God and retired from the Irvine Municipal Utilities where he worked for 34 years. He is survived by his wife of 58 years Joyce Tipton of Ravenna, two sons Paul Tipton and wife Tammy of Ravenna, Keith Tipton and wife Robin of Irvine, six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and a brother Glenwood Tipton and wife Bertha of Irvine. He was preceded in death by his parents Holbert and Betsy Tipton, five brothers Berlin Tipton, Raymond Tipton, Bea Tipton, James Tipton, Eugene Tipton and three sisters Fern Tipton, Christine Durbin and Estine Estes. Funeral services will be held 1 PM Monday, January 31, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Chapel in Irvine with Bro. Larry Frymer officiating. Friends visited Monday from 11 AM till time of the services. Burial followed in the West Irvine Cemetery. Pallbearers are Mike Muncie, Tony Muncie, Mike Tipton, Darrell Muncy, Cody Muncy and Justin Babb. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

August 19, 1923 ~ January 8, 2022 (age 98)

Edsel Sherwood Reed Sr. M.D., 98, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, passed away on January 8, 2022. There was a drive-thru/video call visitation held at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville, Indiana, on Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 3:00PM – 5:00PM. For this visitation, there was signage outside the funeral home to direct you to the designated meeting space. When you arrived, you had the opportunity to see and speak with his wife and immediate family via video conference to allot for the family’s health during the pandemic. Services were otherwise private for immediate family only. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled by family when possible.

The family asks, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to First Baptist Church of Jeffersonville, Indiana (2402 10th St, Jeffersonville, IN 47130) or Westminster Village Kentuckiana, (2200 Greentree N, Clarksville, IN 47129) in Edsel Reed Sr.’s honor.

He was born August 19, 1923, in Bowen, Kentucky, to the late George W. Reed and Mattie Elizabeth (Palmer) Reed. He was a retired radiologist and a long time member and deacon of the First Baptist Church.

Dr. Reed was a graduate of Powell County High School, Morehead State Teachers College, University of Louisville School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Medicine, and a residency in Radiology of U of L.

In WWII he was drafted into the United States Army in 1943, serving first as a hospital corpsman at Nicholas Army General Hospital, and later as a medical student in the Army specialized training program at U of L. After the war he finished medical school at the University of Louisville as a civilian. Edsel served an internship at the Good Samaritan Hospital, Lexington, Kentucky, where he met and married the love of his life, Allie Ruth Carey, R.N. of Marion, Indiana, lasting 74 years.

He was appointed instructor in radiology at U of L after completing his residency and was assigned to go to the Oak Ridge Institute of Nuclear Studies to do medical research. While waiting for an F.B.I. clearance to work at Oak Ridge, and because of the onset of the Korean Conflict, he was called back to active duty as a captain in the Army Medical Corps Reserves, and served as Chief, Radiology service, U.S. Army Hospital, Fort Clayton, Panama Canal Zone, 1951 – 1953.

Following separation from the Army, he joined a radiology group in St. Joseph, Missouri. Then in 1956 returned to Kentucky as Associate Radiologist at the opening of the New Harlan, Kentucky, Miner’s Memorial Hospital. In 1958, he became the first full time radiologist at Clark County Memorial Hospital, Jeffersonville, Indiana. He served as Chief Radiologist for 27 of his 32 years at the hospital. He was on the consulting staff at Floyd Memorial and other area hospitals.

Dr. Reed was a co-founder of Radiology Associates and Clinical Assistant Professor of Radiology at the University of Louisville, and was past President of the Clark County Medical Society, Greater Louisville Radiological Society, and Chief of the medical staff of the Clark County Memorial Hospital.

He was a Sagamore of the Wabash (x2), Kentucky Colonel, former Indiana Deputy Commissioner of Clan Donald, U.S.A., founding member of the Clark Memorial Hospital Foundation, member of the Society of the Colonial Wars, Sons of the American Revolution, Filson and Kentucky Historical Societies, Mason, Scottish Rite, Moila Shrine, American Legion, Travelers Century Club, and former member of the Lions and Elks Club.

Ed enjoyed traveling and with his wife visited all the states, all 7 continents, 70 cruises, and 177 countries. In his later years he enjoyed his church, family, country, traveling, swimming at the downtown YMCA, and ballroom dancing to the New Tones.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, Montford Lee Reed and Robert Donald Reed.

Survivors include his devoted wife, Allie C. Reed; daughters, Dr. Patricia R. Tate (Dr. Michael) of New Albany, Indiana, Cynthia R. Petrilli (Dr. Ralph), of Longmont, Colorado, and son, Dr. Edsel S. Reed Jr. (Len), of Louisville, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Matthew Tate (Amy), Dr. Rachel Stautberg (Edward), Laura Petrilli, and Brian Petrilli; and great granddaughter, Cecilia Stautberg.