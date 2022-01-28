By: Madison Fugate

After questioning new Clay City business owner, Cody Anderson, how she would respond to a four-legged, furry client who may get a little rowdy in her shop and she responds with laughter, it’s obvious she’s invested in the right career path for her patient and friendly personality type! It’s not only the patience that makes Anderson the perfect fit as a dog groomer, but also her passion for dogs and other animals as well. “They feel like your own after you groom them for so long,” Anderson reflects. She explains that she genuinely enjoys her time grooming dogs and dedicating her concentration to helping them feel brand-new!

Anderson is a current Clay City resident and she felt that the location of her new grooming business, The Fluff, was the perfect spot to make a living doing what she loves. The Fluff is located at 5649 Main St, Suite A, Clay City, KY 40312. The dog grooming business recently opened on January 24th being the grand opening. Anderson is the sole owner, though she has an experienced and friendly grooming partner at her side, Cassie Rawlings, who is also a Clay City resident and native to the area. The two groomers agree that they take pride in what they do and are committed to maintaining a safe environment for their four-legged, beloved clientele. They even go as far as to use locally made and professional products on the dogs they groom. “We do it all,” they add when explaining the options for grooming, including nail clipping, cleaning glands, cleaning ears, and more. These ladies even provide high-velocity blow drying techniques to add the extra fluff- hence the name of the business! Rawlings formerly spent decades grooming in Georgetown before joining Cody and bringing her talents back into her hometown, Clay City, once again.

The Fluff is currently accepting new clients and as of now, they are accepting walk-ins and appointments as well. Before beginning her own grooming business, Cody worked for two years prior as a dog groomer. Her interest in the grooming business sparked when she became the proud owner of two miniature schnauzers, Mario and Maggie. She soon learned it was fun for her to groom and spend extra time maintaining her special furbabies.

She is familiar with and accepts all breeds and types of dogs. She even has options specific to certain breeds such as poodle/doodle cuts and de-shedding services for those furry companions with perhaps a little too much “fluff.” She confesses that the most admirable aspect of this business for her personally is being able to grow a close relationship with her repeat customers over the years, “They feel like your own after you groom them for so long.” When questioning Anderson about her favorite hobbies and interests, she jokingly admits, “All I do is groom dogs!” She also adds she enjoys spending time with her family and friends and traveling when she gets a break from grooming.

Anderson and Rawlings share that they have been humbled by the support from the community and the clients they have had the privilege of getting to know already at the start of this new journey. The phone number for the business is 859-404-2694 and the hours are as follows: Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturdays: 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. “We care about your dog and we love doing this (grooming),” Anderson confesses. A new paw-some business for Powell County citizens to take advantage of, no doubt!