Vonda Kaye Lowe, 55, wife of Todd Lowe, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. She was born May 26, 1966 in Campton, Kentucky to the late Albert and Bonnie Shimfessel Townsend. Survivors include, husband, Todd Lowe; son, Mason Richard Lowe; daughter, Madison Kaite Lowe; and brother, Roger (Ella) Townsend. Services were Saturday, January 22, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton. Visitation was Friday 6-8pm at the funeral home. Burial in Cobb Hill Cemetery.

Maxine Profitt, 89, widow of Lenville Profitt, passed away Friday, January 21, 2022 at Berea Health and Rehab, Berea. She was born May 7, 1932 in Powell County to the late Elijah and Vernia Center Creech. Survivors include, son, Danny (Lisa) Roberts; sisters, Marlene Ewen and Geraldine (James Denver) Campbell; grandchildren, Jason Roberts, Kirsten Roberts, Christine Arvin, and Brandon Roberts; and 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Thomas Roberts; and brothers, Clyde Creech, Dewey Creech, Orville Creech, Edward Creech, Marvin Creech, and Donald Creech; and sister, Lorena English. Services Tuesday, January 25, 11:00AM Davis & Davis Funeral Home. Visitation was Monday 5-7pm at the funeral home. Burial was in Resthaven Cemetery with Brandon Roberts, Jason Roberts, Barry Ewen, Raymond Ewen, Kevin Campbell, and Tim Campbell as pallbearers.

Sue Ann Kelly, age 45, wife of Joseph E. Kelly, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at her residence in Irvine, KY. Born in Irvine, KY she was the daughter of Ernie Henry of Ravenna, KY and the late Susie Hunt Henry. Sue Ann was an E.M.T which was affiliated with the Powell County E.M.S. and the Estill County E.M.S. She also served as a dispatcher with Powell County and Estill County. Sue Ann also was a volunteer firefighter with the Irvine Fire Department. She was a very caring person who would do whatever she could to help anybody. Along with her husband and father Sue Ann is survived by her son, Joseph Matthew Kelly of Irvine; daughter, Jenna Michelle Kelly of Irvine; brother, Robert Dale (Gracie) Henry of Ravenna and two nieces: Haley Henry and Carley Henry. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Jerry Rose will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Burial was in Oak Dale Cemetery in Irvine with Daniel Potter, Ricky Williams, Jeremiah Williams, Donovan Crabtree, Ian Morton and Andrew Green serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are members of the Powell County EMS, Estill County EMS, Stanton Fire Dept., and the Irvine Fire Dept. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Mr. Nickie Allen Miller, 59, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022 in Louisville, KY. He was was born February 23, 1962 to the late Nick Miller and to Frances June Dunaway Strange. Survivors include his mother June Strange, daughters Lisa Miller Price & Brandi Nicole Miller, and grandchildren Kerstin Paige Crabtree & James Brannon White. He was preceded in death by his father Nick Miller; brother, Jerry “Pete” Miller; and sister, Laura Riffe. No funeral service is planned, but there was a visitation at Davis & Davis Funeral Home on Thursday, January 20th beginning at 3pm for family and from 4pm – 6pm for friends.

Franklin Isaac Hall, age 25, husband of Amanda Faith Pelfrey Hall of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky passed away from injuries that he received in an automobile accident in Shelbyville, Kentucky. Born in Lexington, Kentucky he was the son of Franklin C. Hall, Jr. and Tammy Counts Hall and a 2014 graduate of Powell County High School and an Operation Manager with FED EX Ground. Isaac was a graduate of the University of Pikeville with a major in Mathematics and a minor in Religion. He was attending Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary working on his Master’s Degree of Divinity. He was a part of the pastoral staff of Grace Chapel and assistant director of Grace School of Ministry in Taylorsville. Isaac was a friend to anyone he met. He loved people and he loved God. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Franklin Hall, Sr. In addition to his wife and parents, he is also survived by two sisters, Alexis Hall and Makayla Hall of Harold; paternal grandmother, Lillie Hall of Clay City; maternal grandparents, Jim Counts and Rita Counts of Clintwood, VA; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends that he loved as family. Funeral services were officiated by Pastor Robbie Delph and Trevor Faw and conducted at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Burial was in Hall Cemetery, Clay City, KY with Trevor Faw, Jared Ison, Michael Pelfrey, Daniel Pelfrey, Ryan Lumpkins, Zachary Hardin, Chase Grief and Caleb Hall serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Jordan Delph, Josh Delph and Jacob Delph. Memorial contributions may be made to Kentucky Camping Ministries at P.O. Box 220, Elizabethtown, Kentucky 42702 or at www.kycogop.org/about-us/memoriam.html. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Warren Dale Hall, age 61, of Stanton, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Stanton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Stanton, Kentucky. Born in Campton, Kentucky he was the son of the late Shirldean Townsend and Anna Louise Hall Townsend. Warren always had the ability to make you feel special and he was an inspiration to many people. In addition to his father he was also preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Hall and sister, Ellen Gray. He is survived by one son, Steven “Dusty” (Holly) Sparks of Stanton; one step daughter, Tonya Sparks of Stanton; one brother, Kevin (Diane)Townsend of Stanton; three sisters: Shelia G. (Jeffery) Smith, Janice (Gary) Kennett and Anna (John) Townsend all of Stanton; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Funeral services officiated by Brother James Smith and Brother Danny Bush were held at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, January 19, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Burial at a later date will take place in Hanks Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Rachel Frame Hall Harney, 87, passed away January 15th at UK Chandler Hospital. She was born in Palmetto, Louisiana to the late Joseph Delicourt and Eugenia Bertrand Frame. She was the youngest child of 14 siblings. She is survived by her children, Phyllis Hall (Lucien), Donna Frazier (Craig), Kathy Hall and Ken Hall (Joanna) and “special daughter” Rita Smith, stepdaughter, Kim Buckner (Troy) and her sisters, Lana Melancon and Rosie Marx. She is also survived by grandchildren, Andrew Hall, Aaron Hall, Devin Buckner and Morgan Buckner. She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Harney. She was a member of The Church of Later Day Saints, Winchester. Throughout the time she was a Visiting Teacher, Children’s teacher, and Relief Society member. She was always profoundly grateful for her church friends and family. Rachel retired from Whitaker Bank and spent many years volunteering throughout the community. She enjoyed her work at Hospice of the Bluegrass for over twenty years. She was Volunteer of the Year in 2002. She also worked at the Stanton Food Bank and Adult Education. Her last three years she lived at Highgrove Memory Care. We want to thank all the caregivers who gave her special care. There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, January 29th, 12:00PM at Davis and Davis Funeral Home, Stanton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice East, 407 Shoppers Drive, Winchester 40391 or The Alzheimer Association.. act.alz.org.

Chelsea Marie Dehart, 30, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. She was born August 4, 1991 in Mount Sterling to Frank Elswick and Lana Noble Richardson. Survivors include, mother, Lana Richardson; daughter, Brianna Pugh; son, Elliott Noble; and brothers, Adam Elswick, Matthew Elswick, and Brian Richardson. Services Wednesday, January 19, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton. Visitation Wednesday 11:00AM-1:00PM. Burial in Evans Cemetery, Campton.

Corrine Neal Cole, 88, widow of James Edward Cole, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022 at her home. She was born March 12, 1933 in Irvine, Kentucky to the late Hobert and Willie Mae Snowden Neal. Survivors include, sons, James Ray Cole, Michael Cole, and Thomas Cole; daughters, Joyce Hodges, Wanda Compton, Alice O’Hair, and Phyllis Hoskins; sister, Caroline Stacy and Debra Claires; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughters, Sharon Powell and Debbie Rardin; brother, Midleon “Skeeter” Neal; sisters, Mildred Snowden, Coleen Muncie, and Anita Faye Brieneger. Services were Monday, January 24, 2:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton.