By: Lisa Johnson

On March 12, 2018, Roy Lane, Jr., 29, of Clay City went missing. Members of Powell County Search and Rescue spent hundreds of hours combing the area near where he was the last seen. In February of 2019 members resumed their search on a tip but were still unable to locate him. The last search in 2019 was attended by his parents and family members, since then his mother has passed away. SAR began this process, putting hundreds of hours into finding him so his family may find some closure. Last weekend the Powell County Sheriffs Office received a valuable clue and they, with SAR, are planning once again to test their theories. If you know anything about this case please call the Powell County Sheriffs Office 663-2834 or Clay City Police at 663-0002. Deputy Eddie Barne stated, “We have not, nor ever will give up.” One man, passing by, stopped to agree, “We need to finish this and bring closure”.