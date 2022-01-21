William Ray Tharpe 62 of Winchester passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. He was born July 24, 1959 in Campton. He was employed at the Freeman Corporation for nineteen years until health issues forced him to stop working. He overcome many obstacles and beat the odds several times before his unexpected death. He is survived by his mother Betty Tharpe of Winchester, his children, grandchildren, two brothers Michael Tharpe (Kim) of Stanton, Danny Tharpe of Winchester and a sister Illene McClure (Steve). He was preceded in death by a brother David Tharpe and a sister Patricia Roberts. Funeral services were held 12 PM Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City. Burial was in the Ledford Cemetery in Pine Ridge. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Albert Jackson Williams, “A.J.”, 80, widower of Mary Lou WIlliams, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022 at Saint Joseph Mt. Sterling. He was born August 9, 1941 in Montgomery County to the late Delmar and Hadie Fritts Williams. Survivors include, sons, Jackie Williams and Bob (Paige) Williams; daughter, Sheila Taylor; brothers, Virgil Williams, Junior Williams, Andrew Ritchie, and Harry Wayne Ritchie; sisters, Evelyn Groff and Linda Rothwell; grandchildren, Tasha Williams, Ashley (Michael) Maloney, Mary (Travis) Bailey, Sarah (Will) Cruey, and Landon Williams; and 9 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brother, Charlie Williams, and sister Louise Ritchie. Services were Tuesday, January 11, 2:00PM, Jeffersonville Baptist Church by Bro. Paul Hubbs and Bro. Gary Willoughby. Visitation was Monday 6-8pm at the church and Tuesday 12-2pm at the church. Burial iwas n Esteppe Cemetery with Jonathon Lowe, Trace Lowe, Bobby Barnes, Michael Malone, David Wayne Caudill, and Travis Bailey. Honorary pallbearers serving, Mike Donathan, Mike Esteppe, Daron Oldham, Gary Willoughby, Bob Willoughby, and Keith Willoughby.

Linda Sparks, 54, of Irvine passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Madison Health and Rehab in Richmond. She was born in Bluffton, Indiana March 22, 1967 to Larry and Carol Hamm. She was a homemaker and was of the Pentecostal / Holiness faith. She is survived by her mother Carol Hamm, husband Rodney Sparks, son Lester Eli Sparks, one grandchild, a brother Larry Hamm and a sister Clara Collins. She was preceded in death by her father Larry Hamm and a daughter Karley Beth Sparks. Funeral services were held 12 PM Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine with Bro. Sidney Sparks JR officiating. Burial was in the Walton Cemetery in Irvine. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Robert “Bobby” Gene Morton, age 77, husband of Louise Crowe Morton, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Baptist Health in Lexington, Kentucky. Born in Powell County, Kentucky he was the son of the late James Morton and the late Alora Elkins Morton and he was a self-employed mason with Prime Contracting. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, he took a great deal of joy in gardening, and loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by four brothers, James Morton, Jr., Alfred Morton, David Morton and Harvey Morton. Along with his wife Bobby is survived by his two sons, Tony (Tina) Morton of Clay City and Brian (Michelle) Morton of Stanton; one daughter, Lisa (Robbie) Horn of Clay City; one brother Jerry Morton of Stanton; four sisters, Kathlene Banks of Winchester, Nettie Banks of Frankfort, Midge Banks of Stanton, and Marie (Jim ) Hughes of Stanton; five grandchildren, Justin (Shianne) Horn, Summer Horn, Crystal Morton, Logan Morton and Kelly Gibson and ten great grandchildren, Kylie Horn, Landyn Mays, Braxton Bishop, Whitlee Morton, Bryson Manis, Kamryn Burdett, Alexis Bishop, Khloe Burdett, Olivia Burdett and Jerzee Horn. Funeral services were held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation was held on Saturday as well from 12:00 P.M. until service at the funeral home. Burial was in Stonegate Cemetery with Logan Morton, Justin Horn, Randy Adams, Tim Crowe, Brandon Everman and Mark Horn serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Jim Hughes, Wayne Crowe, Doug Stamper, Mike Justice, Marie Williams, Steve Banks and Marsha Morrow. Special thank you to Regina and Kelly at Palliative Care Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Patty Karen Neal, 72, wife of R Lee Neal, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Saint Joseph East Hospital, Lexington. She was born October 20, 1949 to the late Woodrow Frazier and Katherine Frazier. Survivors include, mother, Katherine Frazier, husband, R Lee Neal; daughters, Kimberly (Russell) Parks and Karron (Frank) Carter; son, Kevin (Arlene) Neal; brother, Phillip “Denny” (Vivian) Frazier; grandchildren, John Parks, Julia Parks, Neeli Beth Neal, Kenna Neal, Kaelyn Neal, Tylar Carter, Rylee Carter, and Dylan Carter. Services were Saturday, January 15, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, by Rev. Willard Estep. Visitation Satuday 11-1pm at the funeral home. Burial was in Stonegare Cemetery with Russell Parks, John Parks, Joe Angel, Tyler Angel, Darren Frazier, and Anthony Fannin serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Bonnie Bond and all the neighbors.

Shirley Jones 74 of Winchester passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington. She was born October 14, 1947 in Winchester to William and Vivian Willoughby. Shirley was a care giver and a member of the Ark of Mercy Church. She is survived by a son Kenneth Jones of Winchester, two daughters Tracy Miller of Indiana, Tina Dixon of Winchester, seven grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, three brothers Tommy Willoughby of Winchester, Jimmy Willoughby of Winchester and Billy Willoughby of Winchester. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Vivian Willoughby, her husband Tracy Jones, two brothers Ernest Willoughby and Kenneth Willoughby. Funeral services were held 1 PM Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at the Ark of Mercy in Winchester. Friends visited from 12 PM till time of the service. Burial followed in the Clarmont Memorial Gardens in Winchester. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Former County Judge Executive Robert “Bobby” Drake passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022 after a long illness. He was born February 19, 1959 in Winchester to the late Pearlene Roberts Drake Brewer and Melvin Drake. Bobby is survived by his wife of 45 years, Patricia Darlene Rogers Drake, son Larry (Katrina Howard) Drake, daughter Kelli (Robert Keller) Drake, and three grandchildren and the lights that made a dim world bright, Sophia Drake, Timber Drake, & Sadie Drake. He is also survived by: brother Earl (Lou) Brewer; sister Karen Brewer; aunts Jessie Drake, Thelma “Toby” Drake, Martha (Gilbert) Faulkner, Rachael Drake, Bonnie Crabtree, Vickie (Gary) Asch, Phyllis McIntosh, Emma Lou Roberts; uncles Courtney “Junior” (Jeanie) Roberts, & J.C. (Judy) Roberts; and a host of nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Melvin Drake & Pearlene Drake Brewer, grandparents George & Marge Drake and Courtney & Zola Roberts, and brother David Brewer. Although Bobby accomplished many things in his life, his family was his very first priority all his life. He was a wonderful son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. He attended Morris Creek First Church of God. Bobby was a jack of all trades and worked a variety of occupations throughout his life, whatever it took to take care of his family: builder, truck driver, water & sewer plant operator, factory worker, power line worker, Hinkle Contracting, magistrate, Deputy County Judge, and Powell County Judge Executive for two terms. As County Judge, he served on many boards and committees. The accomplishments he was most proud of during his time in office were establishing a county-wide ambulance and 911 service, the establishment of the Powell County Veterans Memorial, Beech Fork Water, Powell County Jail extension, and replacing & building many bridges. He was always sure to acknowledge the many people in county, state, & federal government who helped in those endeavors. He loved his county and always wanted what was best for its citizens. The family also extends it warm appreciation to Stanton Sav-A-Lot and Jeffersonville Dollar General for their kindness and compassion shown to Bobby during his illness. Visitation was at Davis & Davis Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 12, beginning at 5pm for family & 6pm for friends. Funeral services were conducted on Thursday, January 13 at the funeral home at 1pm by Bro. Raymond Tipton. Burial followed in the Drake Cemetery in Stanton. Active pallbearers include Timber Drake, Tim Campbell, Jacob Estes, Joshua Sowder, Keagan Holland, Travis Crabtree, Dean Rogers, Steven Hall, and Kenneth Earl Brewer. Honorary pallbearers include Chester & Betty Miller, Rodney Barnes, Gary Baker, Gary West, Timmy Tipton, Kitty Goodwin, Anna Belle Haddix, Dallas Watkins, Gloyd Lee, Butch Bloom, Rick Stamper, Gale Means, James Ed Dennis, Tommy Davis, Randall Martin, Elbert Steele, Charlie Crabtree, Cody Meadows, Robbie Wright, and the congregation at Morris Creek First Church of God. In lieu of flowers contributions suggested to Morris Creek First Church of God, 3239 Morris Creek Road, Stanton, KY 40380.

Paul Everman “Hammer” Abbott, age 83, widower of Jewell Faye Rose Abbott, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022 at his residence. Born in Pilot View, Kentucky he was the son of the late James William Abbott and the late Dora Everman Abbott and he was a welder with Union American. He attended West Bend First Church of God and was a member of Powell County Livestock Producers. Hammer loved to ride horses with his friends and attend gospel music events. In addition to his parents and wife he was also preceded in death by his brother, James “Pete” Abbott and his sister, Florence “Pepper” Pasley. He is survived by his daughter, Paula (David) Watson of Clay City; three grandchildren, Allison (Kyle) Clowers, Emily Watson and Ben Watson and one great grandchild, Kyndall Madison Clowers. Funeral services officiated by Bro. James Harold Combs were held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation was at 6:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial was in West Bend Cemetery with Bruce Abbott, Don Pasley, Ben Pasley, Caleb Fraley, Jeffrey Wayne Curtis, David Watson, Ben Watson and Kyle Clowers serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are members of West Bend First Church of God, Stanley Knox, Damon Knox, Randall Martin, Herbert Devary, Lee and Pam Watts. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.