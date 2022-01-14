By: Lisa Johnson

This past weekend Powell County Search and Rescue held its annual awards dinner in review. In 2021 the team logged 83 rescues for everything from lost persons, injured hikers, and animals in need. The team, led by Billy Wilcox, has made great progress in training and expansion. The member of the year award went to Brian McKinney. Rookie of the Year went to Dewayne Estes. PoCo SAR would like to thank their top sponsor, Red River Rescue; along with co-founder, Executive Judge James Anderson, Jr.; our Emergency Management Director, Kevin Babcock and the community who have kept them going strong all these years. A big thanks to team Pastor Jonathan Lewis ( back row on left) and the many of the original members who have been with them since our very first dispatch sacrificing their time to help those in need. Let’s hope 2022 needs them less, stay safe!