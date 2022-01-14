Phyllis Jean Scott, 78, wife of Henry Scott, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at her home. She was born May 28, 1943 in Lexington to the late Amos and Josephine Adams Campbell. Phyllis was a member of the Walnut Grove Church of God. Survivors include, husband of 61 years, Henry Scott; son, Rocky (Leslie) Scott; daughters, Robin (Tony) Kincaid, Rhonda (Robert) Snapp, and Roxanne (Lonnie) Coldiron; grandchildren, Jessica (Clevie Rowe) Martin, Randy (Lori) Martin, Zach (Mercedes) Hall, Chelsea (Justin Knoblett) Hall, Tonya (Aaron) Young, Brian Scott, Brianna (John) Hunt, and Dalen Coldiron; sister, Nancy McCoy; and nine great grandchildren. Services were Sunday, January 9, 2:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by bro. Eddie Dawson. Visitation was Sunday 12-2pm. Burial was in Resthaven Cemetery with Randy Martin, Zach Hall, Justin Knoblett, Dalen Coldiron, Brian Scott, and Benny Bishop. Honorary pallbearers, Great Grandchildren and the members of the Walnut Grove Church of God. The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff of Hospice East for their wonderful care.

Paul Everman “Hammer” Abbott, age 83, widower of Jewell Faye Rose Abbott, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022 at his residence. Born in Pilot View, Kentucky he was the son of the late James William Abbott and the late Dora Everman Abbott and he was a welder with Union American. He attended West Bend First Church of God and was a member of Powell County Livestock Producers. Hammer loved to ride horses with his friends and attend gospel music events. In addition to his parents and wife he was also preceded in death by his brother, James “Pete” Abbott and his sister, Florence “Pepper” Pasley. He is survived by his daughter, Paula (David) Watson of Clay City; three grandchildren, Allison (Kyle) Clowers, Emily Watson and Ben Watson and one great grandchild, Kyndall Madison Clowers. Funeral services officiated by Bro. James Harold Combs will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Burial will be in West Bend Cemetery with Bruce Abbott, Don Pasley, Ben Pasley, Caleb Fraley, Jeffrey Wayne Curtis, David Watson, Ben Watson and Kyle Clowers serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are members of West Bend First Church of God, Stanley Knox, Damon Knox, Randall Martin, Herbert Devary, Lee and Pam Watts. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Ronald “Hoppy” Haddix, widower of Barbara Ann Meyer Haddix, of Mt. Sterling, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022. He was an 85-year-old born in Wolfe County, Kentucky to the union of Reva Phipps Haddix and the late Denzil Haddix, a retired farmer and member of Grassy Lick Methodist Church. In addition to his mother, he is survived by a daughter, Rhonda (Randy) Anderson, 3 grandsons, Cecil Patrick Pergram, Jason Anderson and Sean Anderson, 7 great-grandchildren, Kadie, Aiden, Hunter, Jayden, Brantley, Baylee and Cora Anderson, 5 cousins, Jan Haddix, Phil Hammack, Dennis Tolson, Sharon Follet (Pete) and Connie Wilson (Jim), as well as 2 brothers-in-law, Gilbert Berryman and Ken Meyers (Janice). His funeral will be 2:00 Wednesday at Herald & Stewart Home for Funerals, Pastor Neil Salvaterra presiding, with burial in Machpelah Cemetery. Visitation was 6-9:00 Tuesday. Pallbearers are Patrick Pergram, Jason Anderson, Jacob Fultz, Austin Fultz, Brady Moore and Tim Rice. Honorary pallbearers are the Class of 1955, Delmaine Vinson, Doug Morris, Harrison Anderson, Phil Hammack, Kent Berryman and Paige Garrison. Arrangements are placed in the care of Herald & Stewart Home for Funerals.

Albert Jackson Williams, “A.J.”, 80, widower of Mary Lou WIlliams, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022 at Saint Joseph Mt. Sterling. He was born August 9, 1941 in Montgomery County to the late Delmar and Hadie Fritts Williams. Survivors include, sons, Jackie Williams and Bob (Paige) Williams; daughter, Sheila Taylor; brothers, Virgil Williams, Junior Williams, Andrew Ritchie, and Harry Wayne Ritchie; sisters, Evelyn Groff and Linda Rothwell; grandchildren, Tasha Williams, Ashley (Michael) Maloney, Mary (Travis) Bailey, Sarah (Will) Cruey, and Landon Williams; and 9 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brother, Charlie Williams, and sister Louise Ritchie. Services were Tuesday, January 11, 2:00PM, Jeffersonville Baptist Church by Bro. Paul Hubbs and Bro. Gary Willoughby. Visitation as Monday 6-8pm at the church and Tuesday 12-2pm at the church. Burial was in Esteppe Cemetery with Jonathon Lowe, Trace Lowe, Bobby Barnes, Michael Malone, David Wayne Caudill, and Travis Bailey. Honorary pallbearers serving, Mike Donathan, Mike Esteppe, Daron Oldham, Gary Willoughby, Bob Willoughby, and Keith Willoughby.

Omer Risner, 57, husband of Dorothy Brooks Risner, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022 at his home in Clay City, KY. He was born July 23, 1964 in Richmond, KY to the late Charles Ray & Christine Ruth Flinchum Risner. In addition to his wife, he is survived by: sons Darrell (Krystal) Risner & Dustin (Jessica) Risner; brother Harold Ray Risner; sister Debra Lynn Risner; and seven grandchildren. Visitation was held Friday, January 7th at Davis & Davis Funeral Home beginning at 5pm for family and 6pm for friends. Funeral services were conducted Saturday, January 8th at noon by Bro. Donald Wayne Hale. Burial followed in Napier Cemetery on Star Gap Rd. Pallbearers include Steven Risner, Brandon Risner, Aaron Briggs, Brandon Moore, Jared Jenkins, and Cody Briggs.

Viola Reynolds Roland, 76, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022 at Saint Joseph Hospital, Lexington. She was born June 12, 1945 to the late Nathan Tobias and Dovie Bell Boles Reynolds. Survivors include, sons, David (Donna) Roland, Billy Roland, Randy Roland, and Donnie Roland; daughters, Kathy (Ray) Neal and Tammy Wysong; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sons, Willie Roland and Tobie Roland; daughter, Peggy Rolalnd. Services were Friday, January 7, 12:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home. Visitation was Thursday 6-8pm at the funeral home. Burial was in Kennon Cemetery with Billy Roland, Jamie Minix, Richard Roland, Ray Neal, Jared Anderson, Sarah Roland, Tony Roland, Josh Roland, Kathy Neal, Terry Roland, and William Roland.

Johnny Haddix, age 67, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022 at his home in Clay City, Kentucky . Born in Jackson, Kentucky he was the son of the late Chester Haddix and the late Gladys Marie Overbee. Johnny was a former pipeline inspector, he served his country in the United States Army and he was a member of the Mountain Parkway Church of God in Clay City. He had a great sense of humor was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. Along with his parents Johnny was preceded in death by his brother James Haddix and his sister Carol Ann Haddix. Survivors include his forever loving wife Annabelle Baker Haddix; two sons: John Ellery (Amy) Haddix of Clay City and Charles Ray Haddix of Clay City; one daughter, Amy Elizabeth Haddix of Clay City; three brothers: Roy (Rebecca) Haddix of Stanton, Clarence (Vickie) Haddix of Stanton and Bobby (Tina) Haddix of Stanton; one sister, Hazel (Kevin) Crabtree of Stanton; three brothers in law: Gary (Ann) Baker of Clay City, Sam (Lora) Baker of Alabater, Alabama and Chuck Baker of Pasadena, Maryland; and seven grandchildren: Shelbie Elizabeth Haddix, Andrew John Haddix, Hayden Cooper Haddix, Holden Hayes Haddix, Heidi Annabelle Wright, Paisley Allen, and Presley Rhodus. Visitation was held at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, in Stanton on Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM. Funeral service was held on Saturday at 2:00 P.M. officiated by Brother Dale Payne. Woody Brewer, Rodney Barnes, Steven Everman, Ronnie Everman, Ben Bishop and Bobby Drake serve as pallbearers. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hearne Funeral Home.

Edith Mae Fugate, 83, widow of Drew Fugate, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022 at her home. She was born December 25, 1938 to the late Howard and Lela Ratliff Curtis. She was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church and loved to watch WLJC regularly. It was her favorite program. Survivors include, children, Donna (Bruce) Donaldson, Orville (Sherrie) Fugate, and Roxanne Hawkins; sister Francis Curtis; 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sons, Anthony Fugate and Ricky Fugate; sisters, Irene Curtis, Lilly Olinger, Mary Crowe, and Leatha Smith; and brother, Albert Curtis. Services were Tuesday, January 11, 11:00AM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton by Bro. James Smith Jr and Bro. Danny Bush. Visitation was Monday 6-8pm at the funeral home. Burial in Pop’s Place Cemetery with Brian Donaldson, Eric Hawkins, Andrew Fugate, Jordan Radar, Jaydon Brandenburg, and Braydon Brandenburg serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Larry Olinger, Patsy Powell, Mike Watkins, Alex Donaldson, Janice Sthanding, Patrick Fugate, Chris Fugate, and Darion Johnson.