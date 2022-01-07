By: Lisa Johnson

The new year brought with it a deluge of rain closing roads and Amvets. Though Pompeii Road had been raised to prevent flooding the mighty Red River proved the effort futile, requiring its closure. Clay City Fire posted closures at Adams Ridge, Second Street, Forge Mill, and Snow Creek keeping first responders out until 4 am for limbs and trees in the roadway. Straight-line wind was reported in Clay City with some property damage and a report of an overturned semi-trailer. Assistant chief Billy Wilcox manned the station with a city-provided sump pump keeping the Fire House bays dry all night. Stanton and Middle Fork Fire had multiple calls and the effort was managed through our 911 center with its usual expertise, so we thank them. Many drove around our road closures again but there was no reported stranded motorist, please don’t drive through standing water, you never know what’s under it. Our first day of 2022 was a wet one!