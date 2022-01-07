Tyler Michael Ervine Fugate, 29, son of Lisa Fugate and father of Brenton Fugate, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Saint Joseph East Hospital, Lexington. He was born November 3, 1992 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Lisa Fugate. Survivors include, mother, Lisa Fugate; son, Brenton Fugate; brothers, Tony (Nikki) Fugate and Kendell (Gracelynn Trent) Pierson; sisters, Kelsey (Austin Price) Pierson and Brittany (Chase Bailey) Dickerson; aunt, Debbie Martin; uncle, Ervine Fugate; nieces, Annah Fugate, Gaberlia Fugate, Kyzah Price, and Kaliyah Price; and mother of Brenton, Chelsea Dunn. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Earline Johnson; grandfather, Ervine Fugate; and cousin, Ricky Darren Johnson. Services Sunday, January 2, Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Sister Betsy Caudill and Bro. Jimmy Cole. Visitation Saturday 5-9pm at the funeral home. Burial in Kennon Cemetery with Brenton Fugate, Phillip McIntosh, Shelby Warner, Austin Tharpe, Terry Dunn, Kendell Pierson, Austin Price, Jonathon Haddix, and Chase Bailey serving as pallbearers.

Glendon Darrell Hurley, 48, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022 in Irvine. He was born August 27, 1973 in Mount Sterling, Kentucky to the late Norman and Wilma Sue Goodwin Hurley. Darrell lived in Powell County all of his life except the last six months he stayed with a very special aunt and uncle in Irvine. Survivors include, daughter, Darla Sue Hurley, Stanton; son, Glendon Darrell Hurley Jr, Stanton; sister, Lisa Jo (Wayne Burton) Barnes, Irvine; niece, Savanna Faye Barnes, Irvine; aunts, Mayfra Hurley, Irvine, Wanda McIntosh, Stanton; Louise (Nelson) Hall, Clay City, Kitty Goodwin, Clay City, Judy Goodwin, Stanton; uncles, Chester Hurley, Irvine, Randy Goodwin, Clay City, and Billy Joe Goodwin, Stanton; special friends, Richard and Judy Brewer, Chad Rogers, and Jimmy Willoughby; and a host of cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, Kenneth and Lois Faye Powell Goodwin, James and Sue Ellen Marcum Hurley; aunts, Lucille Hurley and America Hurley; and uncles, Archie Hurley, Arnold Hurley, Anthony Goodwin, Johnny Goodwin, and Doug Goodwin. Services Thursday, January 6, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton. Visitation Wednesday 6-9pm at the funeral home. Burial in Goodwin Cemetery with Glendon Hurley Jr., Richard Brewer, Chad Rogers, Randy Goodwin, Dale Goodwin, Wesley Fouch, JJ Goodwin, and EJ Goodwin serving as pallbearers.

Delphine Jones Townsend 72 of Clay City wife of Michael Townsend passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at her residence. She was born March 9, 1949 to Sam and Lola Jones. She was a housewife and a member of the Black Creek Holiness Church. She is survived by her husband Mike Townsend, three brothers Samuel Jones, Otis Jones, Robert Jones, and five sisters Barbara Helton, Bernice Smallwood, Allie Sorrell, Oline Carter and Henrietta Roberts. She was preceded in death by her parents Sam and Lola Jones and a sister Weldie Highly. Funeral services were held January 1, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jimmy Cole officiating. Burial followed in the West Bend Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jerry Sons, Casey Curtis, Jamie Miller, Eugene Hall, Albert Dennison and Josh Whitt. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Helen Strange Townsend, 74, widow of Herman Townsend, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021. She was born February 2, 1947 in Stanton, Kentucky to the late Irvine and Myrtle Snowden Strange. Survivors include, daughter, Evelyn Mae (Jerry) York; son, James Irvine Townsend; brothers, Jerry Glen (Gathala) Strange, James Arthur Strange, Billy Ray Strange, and Eugene (Tabitha) Strange; sisters, Nancy Puckett and Minnie Pearl Jordan; grandchildren, Cody Allen Townsend, Crystal Chiavon Ball, Nicole Lynn Schnelle, and Bobbi Jo York; special friend, Lonnie Sparks. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and several brothers and sisters. Services were Monday, January 3, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home. Visitation was Monday 11:00am-1:00pm at the funeral home. Burial was in Kennon Cemetery with Cody Townsend, Jerry York, James Strange, Jerry Strange, James Irvine Townsend, Jason Jordan, and James Holder.

Ethel Susie Price 77 of Winchester wife of Bro. Joe Price passed away Monday, December 27, 2021 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington. She was born January 1, 1944 in Winchester to Raymond and Fannie Richardson. She was retired from IBM and was a member of the Eastside Baptist Church in Winchester. She is survived by her husband Bro. Joe Price of Winchester, a son Roy Willoughby of Winchester, a daughter Sandra Nix of Trapp, eleven grandchildren and a sister Gladys Woolwine of Orlando, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Fannie Richardson, four brothers Levi Richardson, Chester Richardson, Bradly Richardson, Charles Richardson and three sisters Ann Carmichael, Edith Stewart and Edna Richardson. Funeral services were held Friday, December 31, 2021 at the Eastside Baptist Church in Winchester with Bro. Joey Price officiating.. Burial followed in the Winchester Cemetery. Pallbearers were Ali Ansarian, Roy Willoughby, Steve Richardson, Joey Price, Jonathan Price, Rick Haggard and Ricky Pelfrey. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Jo Callahan 71 of Irvine wife of the late Clifton Callahan passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington. She was born in Campbellsburg July 29, 1950. She was a housewife and a member of the South Irvine Pentecostal Church of God. She is survived by two sons Clifton Callahan (Bonnie) of Irvine, Robin Callahan (Berenice) of Richmond, four daughters Donna Tipton (Ronnie) of Irvine, Dianna Powell of Irvine, Lisa Hock of Ohio, Tina King of Ohio, ten grandchildren, two great grandchildren, one brother Bobby May of Ohio, three sisters Vivian Weiss (Don) of Ohio, Charlene Taylor of Irvine and Christina King of Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents Chester and Ida Whitaker, her husband Clifton Callahan, a son Rusty Callahan and a sister Linda Pendagraph. Funeral services were held 3 PM Sunday, January 2, 2022 at the South Irvine Pentecostal Church of God with Bro. Jerry Rose officiating. Friends visited Sunday from 1PM till time of the service. Burial was in the Callahan Cemetery. Pallbearers are Dewey McKinney, Logan Callahan, R J Tipton, Ronnie Tipton, Don Weiss and Bo Callahan. Honorary pallbearers are Mathew Hagger, Chris Epperson and Bobby Callahan. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Bettye Freeman 81 of Stanton passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the Clark Regional Medical Center. She was born August 25, 1940 in Lexington to Wilson and Leota Lowen. She is survived by a son Timothy Freeman and wife Sherrie and two grandchildren Drew and Trevor Freeman. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine is in charge.