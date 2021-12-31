Since The Clay City Times changed hands in 1994 the price has remained steady at 50 cents per issue. Due to increasing costs of production, we will be raising our counter sale prices to 75 cents per issue, effective January 1.

We hope you will understand the reasons behind this price increase. We are thankful for our dedicated readers and advertisers, as we remain committed to serving our community.

The Clay City Times can be found on stands at the following businesses: Everman’s Texaco, Gasoline Alley, IGA, Rainu, Clay City Shell, Clay City Food Mart, Kroger, Stanton Shell, Valero, S&J, Pete & Son and PJ’s BP.

Please note that the most economical way to purchase the newspaper is by subscription. As of January 1, our in-county rate will be $19.95 per year; our out-of-county rate will be $27.95; and our out-of-state rate will be $35.00.

Call 606-723-5161 to begin or renew your subscription over the phone, or mail your check to 108 S. Court Street, Irvine, Ky. 40336.