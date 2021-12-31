Charles Massey Zakarian, 65, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021 at his home. He was born July 4, 1956 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Sarkie and Georgine Anderson Zakarian. He was a construction worker. Survivors include, wife, Michelle Gustavus; sons, Charles S. Zakarian, Gavin Gustavus, Zachary Zakarian; daughters, Jeannie Zakarian and Samantha Turpin; brother, Zoe Pigatti; sisters, Carol Medina and Mary Zakarian; grandchildren, Xavier, Tristen, Naomi, Taylor, Hayden, and Chelsea.

June Ball Abner, a woman of God and beloved wife, passed away December 24, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, KY at the age of 61.

June was born into a military family in Patuxent River, Maryland. She was the eldest daughter of the late Cliff Ball and the late Beatrice Estes. After moving every few years as a child, June knew she was home when her family moved to Powell County. June was a 1978 graduate of Powell County High School and attended Berea College. It was in Powell County that she met and married the love of her life, Tim Abner, and they recently celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary. June chose to lead a quiet but meaningful life of service to her family, friends and community. She was passionate about Powell County history and volunteered many hours at the Red River Historical Museum. She was an avid reader and spent hours piecing together her family history and studying genealogy.

June is survived by her husband Tim and beloved pups Annie and Angel of Clay City, KY; sister Janet Ball (Jim Davis) of San Mateo, CA; brother Jerry Estes (Kelly) of Sevierville, TN; step-father Robert Estes of Clay City, KY; brothers-in-law Steve Abner (Lula) of Clay City, KY and Chris Abner (Jean) of Lexington, KY; sister-in-law Rose Runyons (Cecil) of Stanton, KY; nieces Jordan Estes of San Carlos, CA and Mckenna Estes (Kessler Beckett) of Sevierville, TN; nephews Jaxon Strausburg of Scottsdale, AZ, Jarod Ferrari of San Mateo, CA and Jason Abner of Clay City, KY. She is also survived by many beloved extended family members, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorial visitation will be held 1:00 – 4:00 on Friday, December 31 at Davis and Davis Funeral Home in Stanton, KY.

Alan Dale Helton, 60, husband of Judy Bush Helton of Beattyville, departed this life at his home on December 21, 2021. He was born April 26, 1961 in Peru, Indiana to the late Alton Helton and Linda Helton. Al was a member of the Ida May Bible Church, a retired middle fork firefighter, EMT, and 911 dispatcher. Survivors include, wife, Judy Helton; children, Travis (Lynn) Helton and Candice (Brandon) Tincher; step-sons, Jerimiah (Brandi) Havicus and Ethan (BreeAnn) Havicus; grandchildren, Glendon Hurley, Darla Hurley, and Olivia Jane Helton; brothers, Rick Helton and Tim (Trish) Helton; nephews, Tim (Kayla) Helton and Chris (Christa) Helton; great-nieces and nephews, Presley Helton, Kaylea Helton, & Easton Helton; special uncle Wilford Helton, and a host of aunts and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Alton Helton; sister, Sandy; uncles, Gary Helton, Emory Helton, and Jr Helton; aunts, Thelma Mae Scott and Juanita Sizemore; maternal grandparent, Ina Dehart; and paternal grandparents, Avory and Hazel Helton. Services were Monday, December 27, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Mark Colburn and Rev. Scotty Brandenburg. Visitation was Sunday 6-9pm at the funeral home. Burial was in Helton Family Cemetery with TJ Helton, Terry McClure, JL Bowen, Phillip Blythe, Dorvin Bush, and Danny Allen. Honorary pallbearer serving, Randy Sparks. The family would like to say a very special thank you to Hospice for the kindness and care of Alan.

David Scott Frazier, 84, husband of Katherine Roberts Frazier, left for his heavenly home on Friday, December 24, 2021. He was born June 21, 1937 in Stanton to the late Guy and Ethel Mae Stephens Frazier. Scotty was a member of Morris Creek Missionary Baptist Church. He was a barber for over thirty years and served as the Powell County Clerk for nine years. Survivors include wife of 55 years, Katherine Roberts Frazier; daughters, Roberta Frazier and Amy (Bryan) Fields; grandchildren, Bryan Justin (Haley) Fields and Sarah Jean Fields. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Bob (Helen) Frazier, Grant (Mattie) Frazier, and Malcolm Frazier; sisters, Naomi (Bob) Lackey and Bertha (Harold) Hurst. Services were Tuesday, December 28, 2:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton by Bro. Nick Wright and Bro. Kevin Chaney. Visitation was Tuesday 12-2pm at the funeral home. Burial was in Stanton Cemetery with Bill Frazier, Bill Lackey, Darrell Frazier, Anthony Reed, Gary Pasley, and Justin Fields.

Shelby Lamb, 77, of Mt. Sterling passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington. He was born August 7, 1944 in Garrard County to Virgil and Mary Lamb. He was a Veteran of the United State Army, a member of the Local 181, the American Legion, and the Church of God. He is survived by his wife Sylvia Lamb of Mt. Sterling, a son Chris Lamb (Tracy) of Crab Orchard, stepson Jeff Rudd (Trish) of Mt. Sterling, daughter Tracey Michelle Lamb of Stanford, stepdaughter Emma Roland (David) of Mt. Sterling, 12 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, two brothers William “Tiny” Lamb (Sue) of Crab Orchard, Ronnie Lamb of Stanford, sisters Helen Saylor of Crab Orchard and Patsy Means of Stanford and special friends Donald Walling, Carson Hansel and David Caywood. He was preceded in death by his parents Virgil and Mary Lamb, a stepson Robert G. Rudd (Sandy), three great grandchildren and a brother Billy Lamb. Funeral services were held 7 PM Thursday, December 23, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City. Friends visited Thursday from 5 PM till time of the service. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of service.

James Rowlett, JR, 34, of Winchester, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the Clark Regional Medical Center. He was born in Lexington September 3, 1987 to James Rowlett SR and Judy Barnett. He is survived by his mother Judy Barnett of Winchester, three sons James Rowlett III, Jayeen Rowlett, Dalyn Catron, three daughters Skylar Rowlett, Madison Rowlett, Tiffany Rowlett, one brother Elvin Catron and a sister Deana Catron. He was preceded in death by his father James Rowlett SR and a brother Donnie Catron. Funeral services were held 12 PM Monday, December 27, 2021 with Bro. Sammy Patrick officiating. Friends visited Monday December 27 from 10 AM till time of the service. Burial was in the West Bend Cemetery in Clay City. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.