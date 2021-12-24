Rev. Luther David Hopper, 72, husband of Barbara Liddell Hopper, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center in Cookeville, TN. He was born September 4, 1949 to Walker & Ethel Townsend Hopper. A man of many interests and talents, he loved his Savior above all else. His favorite book, the Holy Bible, was never far from his reach. Held just as close was his family, his friends, and his country. As an electrician first class at the University of Kentucky from 1968 to 1978, he took many opportunities to witness to others. He was an honest, innovative man respected and admired by those he associated and worked with. He worked full-time and preached part-time until the day the Lord told him it was time to begin his full-time ministry. He was ordained on March 18, 1980 as a minister for the First Church of God. He earned a Master’s Degree in Theology. For over 40 years, he went where God sent him and the people needed him, whether the back roads and hills of eastern Kentucky or the metropolitan areas of Cincinnati, Ohio or Muncie, Indiana. He loved the people young and old. His radio ministry reached thousands of weary travelers. He was invited to preach at churches in others states. He loved his work. As the years started taking their toll, he lost his beloved wife Francis in 2008. Soon afterwards, his health started to decline so much that he finally resigned from his life’s work. He moved to Cookeville, TN to be close to his daughter and other family members there. His son and family were in Nebraska, so phone calls and text messages were enjoyed when visits were not possible. But the Lord wasn’t finished with him yet. His life changed when he met and in 2018 married a Christian woman who also loved Jesus and God’s people. With fishing pole in hand, they enjoyed the wondrous landscapes his Lord hath made. He enjoyed church from a pew rather than a pulpit, family gatherings, watching the birds and other critters that wandered in the yard. He studied his Bible daily, and with the Lord’s blessing he received his heart’s desire to preach two more times at his home church in Monterey, TN. He was proud of his Scottish and Irish heritage and enjoyed researching his ancestors. Even as he lay in the hospital bed those last weeks, he talked with nurses and staff about the wonders of heaven and the perfect body he would receive. His doctor remarked that for the rest of his life, he would always remember the ‘thumbs up’ sign he got whenever he asked, “How are you doing today, Mr. Hopper?” This best of warriors has gone home. God is good. Rev. Hopper was preceded in death by his parents Walker & Ethel Townsend Hopper; wife Frances McCarty Hopper; brothers Henry Cole Hopper, Robert “Bobby” Hopper, Johnny Hopper, & Jerry (Carol) Hopper; and sister Faye Hopper Slusher. He is survived by wife Barbara Liddell Hopper; daughter Donna Ruth (Tony) Barnett; son David Ray (Melanie) Hopper; nephew Andrew Wells; grandchildren Tiffany Smith, Jessica (Matt) Garrett, Logan (Ashley) Downs, Dylan Hopper, Kole Hopper, & Brielle Hopper; great-grandchildren Isaac, Noah, & Hannah Garrett; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, & loved ones. Funeral services were conducted at Vaughn’s Mill First Church of God at 12:00PM on Friday, December 17 by Rev. Dennis Creech. Visitation was at the church on Friday beginning at 9:00 for family and 10:00 for friends. Burial followed the funeral at the Kennon Cemetery on Hardwicks Creek Road with Logan Downs, Dylan Hopper, Kole Hopper, Matthew Garrett, and Andrew Wells serving as pallbearers.

Lynda S. Willoughby, age 65, wife of the late Kenneth Randall Willoughby passed away at Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester, Kentucky on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Born in Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Chester Combs and the late Evelyn Pennington Tackett. Lynda was a nurse and worked for some time at Clark Regional Medical Center and served most of her career as a private caregiver. She was a member of the Vaughns Mill First Church of God and volunteered her time at the Powell County Senior Citizens Center. She was a very good crocheter and loved to sew as well. Along with her parents and husband Lynda was also preceded in death by two sisters. She is survived by two sons: Kenneth (Shannon) Willoughby of Clay City, Kentucky and Norman Allen Willoughby of Winchester, Kentucky; three grandchildren: Cassandra (Steven) Gilbert, Kendra Willoughby and Matthew Willoughby and five brothers. Services will be held at a later date. Hearne Funeral Home have been entrusted with arrangements.

Debbie Helen Trent, 67, of Clay City passed away at her residence Wednesday, December 15, 2021. She was born in Cincinnati, March 5, 1954 to Edward and Helen Chandler. She is survived by five sons James E. Trent and wife Lisa, Joe Trent, Shane Trent, Shawn Trent, Dwayne Trent, sixteen grandchildren, several great grandchildren a brother Edward Chandler and a sister Diana Parton. She was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral services were held 4 PM Sunday, December 19, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City with Bro. Steven Donathan officiating. Friends visited Sunday from 2 PM till time of the service. Burial was Monday, December 20, 2021 at the Mount Moriah Cemetery in Cherry Grove, Ohio. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Joann Bowen Mullins, age 80, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021 at her residence in Stanton, Kentucky. Born in Stanton, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Dellmus Bowen and the late Irene Adams Bowen and a 1959 graduate of Powell County High School. She was a retired reservation clerk at Natural Bridge State Park and the first female member of Stanton City Council. Joann is survived by her daughter, Tracy Logan of Stanton; sister, Joyce Bowen (Earnie) Smallwood of Stanton; nephew, Bowen Ray Smallwood along with great nephew Garrett Smallwood and great niece Conleigh Smallwood. Graveside services were conducted at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, December 16, 2021 in Stanton Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers are Gale and Judy Means, Ashley Fugate, Georgia Hatton, Bonnie Bond, Beverly Davis Bowen, Phyllis Jo Anderson, Kermit Begley, Garry Hearne, 1959 Class of Powell County High School and employees of Stanton Nursing Center. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Loretta Grimm Harmon, age 79 of Paintsville, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the Mountain Manor of Paintsville. Born October 13, 1942 in Johnson County, Kentucky to the late Johnie Grimm and Gladys (Caudill) Grimm. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Douglas Harmon {July 8, 1991}; one brother, Thomas Grimm; one sister, Thelma Horn. She is survived by three sons: James Patrick Harmon and wife, Megan of Paintsville, Kentucky, Johnny Lee Harmon and wife, Marcia of Lexington, South Carolina, Paul Douglas Harmon, Jr. and wife, Angie of Jonesborough, Tennessee; one brother, Johnie Grimm and wife, Jean of Bonanza, Kentucky; five grandchildren: Shane Back, Brent Harmon, Jessica Drake, Brittany Harmon, and Justice Harmon. Five great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive. Loretta was a faithful member of the Morris Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Stanton, Kentucky. Funeral services were held 1:00pm Friday, December 17, 2021 in the chapel of the Phelps & Son Funeral Home with burial following in the Fairchild – Lemaster Cemetery at Louisa, Kentucky. Derrick Meade will officiate. Friends visited the funeral home on Friday from 10:00am until time of services at 1:00pm.

Lizzie Townsend Baber, age 93, left to be with the Lord with loved ones holding her hands on Friday, December 17, 2021. Born November 18, 1928 in Versailles, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late James Robert Townsend and Lillie Rogers Townsend. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Reece Baber, son Gary Baber, daughter, Alma Louise Trent, grandchild, Dana Combs, five sisters and three brothers. She is survived by one daughter, Lillie (Danny) Combs of Clay City; six grandchildren, Danita (Darren) Farmer of Stanton, Shannon (Jeff) Brewer of Clay City, Salena (Jimmy) Spencer of Stanton, Bud (Cristy) Wireman of Prestonsburg. Leesa Peters of Morehead and Camillia (Rusty) Nolan of Clay City, great grandchildren, Brandon (Kristin) Farmer, Brooke (DJ) Haddix, Brett Farmer, Jaxen Brewer, Linsey Shanks, McKenna Wireman, Hannah Peters, Katelyn Peters, Kyla Nolan and Darbi Nolan along with great-great grandchildren, Lydia Farmer, Zaiden Kirby and Legacy Peters. Private services officiated by John Combs will be held with burial in Kennon Cemetery with Brandon Farmer, Brett Farmer, Darren Farmer, Jeff Brewer, Jimmy Spencer, D.J. Haddix and Brooke Haddix serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Thelma Snowden, Ethel “Hook” Combs, Warren and Carolyn Rogers and John Kennon. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.