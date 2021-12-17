Stephanie Sue Townsend, 44, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. She was born October 15, 1977 in Lexington to Ricky and Betty Brooks Townsend. Survivors include, parents, Ricky and Betty Townsend; daughters, Alyssa Tharpe and Makayla Huff; sister, Cheryl Townsend; nephews, Jared Jenkins and Zachary Abshear; niece, Sierra Jenkins; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Services Monday, December 13, 12:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Donald Hale. Visitation Sunday 6-9pm at the funeral home. Burial in Townsend Cemetery, Skinner Branch Road, Clay City with Jared Jenkins, Aaron Briggs, Charles Brooks Jr., Steven Risner, Jonathon Brooks, and Perry Patrick serving as pallbearers.

James Owen Morton, Jr., age 90, of Nancy Kentucky passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Jean Waddie Care Center, Somerset, Kentucky. Born in Stanton, Kentucky he was a son of the late James Owen Morton, Sr. and Della Alora Elkins Morton. He was a former employee of Power Line Construction Company and an avid fisherman. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Vivian Wooton Morton and three brothers, Alfred Morton, Harvey Morton and David Morton. He is survived by his daughter, Linda (Carlos) Rogers of Stanton; two sons, Larry Morton of Somerset and James Robert Morton of Nancy; four sisters: Kathleen Banks of Winchester, Nancy Banks of Frankfort, Mildred Banks of Stanton and Marie (Jim) Hughes of Stanton; two brothers, Jerry Morton of Clay City and Robert Gene (Louise) Morton of Stanton; nine grandchildren: Angie Creech, Lisa Crowe, Debbie Dennison, Bobby Morton, Amanda Kingsley, Michael Morton, Scottie Morton, Steven Morton and Kevin Morton and 17 great grandchildren. Funeral service officiated by Bro. Anthony Molihan will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Monday, December 13, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation is from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Stanton Cemetery with Colin Hale, Kyle Hale, Jacob Moatts, Tyler Sanders, Cody Morton and Dillon Morton serving as active pallbearers. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Bradley Myers 30 of Irvine passed away December 6, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Mt. Sterling May 23, 1991 to Stephen and Rhonda Myers. He is survived by his parents Stephen Myers, his mother Rhonda Hoover, his grandmother Karen Rogers and a brother Stephen Myers (Tiffany). Funeral services were held Friday, December 10, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine with Bro. Jerry Rose officiating. Burial followed in the Oak Dale Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Daymon Olinger, age 82, of Clay City, Kentucky passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester, Kentucky. Born in Powell County, Kentucky he was the son of the late Joseph and Carrie Aines Olinger and a former truck driver for U S Brick Company. Daymon was a very hard worker and took a great deal of pride in what he did and what he had. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by one son, Elmer Gene Hatton, two brothers, Donald Olinger and Raymond Olinger and by three sisters, Velma Anderson, Inos Thomas and Louise Carpenter. Daymon is survived by his life partner, Ethel Olinger; daughter, Caren Sue (Joe) Clemons of Stanton; step daughter, Renee (Denny) Billings of Stanton; sister, Darlene (Cordie) Buckland of Clay City; grandchild, Melissa Clemons; step grandchildren, Darcy (Jon) Abney, Ellie Grace Billings, Misty Raye Miller, Jared and Jordan Napier and great grandchildren, Christopher Parks and Grant Heidemann along with step great grandchild, Braden Miller. Funeral services officiated by Rev. Anthony Molihan will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation is Wednesday at 5:00 P.M. for family and 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. for public at the funeral home. Burial will be in Napier Cemetery with Denny Billings, Jon Abney, Jordan and Jared Napier, Lonnie Taulbee and Larry Olinger serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are former co-workers from U S Brick. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Todd Lincoln Paris, age 51, husband of Kristen Mott Paris of Rogers, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester, Kentucky. Born in Corning, New York he was a son of Donald Paris and Judith Perry Paris and general manager of The Gorge Underground and Red River Gorge Ziplines. Todd was a deacon at Emmanuel Baptist Church and involved with Word of Life Fellowship, Climbing for Christ Organization and Climbers for Christ Organization and did volunteer work for Kentucky Mountain Ministries. He was an adventurous outdoors man who was generous, genuine and authentic with a quick wit and dry sense of humor. In addition to his wife and parents he is also survived by his son, Gideon Paris of Pottersville, NY; four daughters, Rachel (Micah) McQuillin, Colorado Springs, CO, Jennifer Paris of Rogers, Melissa Paris of Pottersville, NY and Moriah Paris of Rogers; three brothers, Michael (Sue) Paris of Attica, NY, Thad (Heather) Paris of Warwick, RI and Mark (Amy) Paris of Chesapeake, VA and four grandchildren, Jairus McQuillin, Indira McQuillin, Kiana McQuillin and Cairo McQuillin. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 755 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY with Pastor Doug Turner officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday at the church as well beginning at 3:00 P.M. until service time at 5:00 P.M. Graveside services will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Stonegate Cemetery in Stanton. Hearne Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Nancy McClain Adams, age 78, of Clay City, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester, Kentucky. Born in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late John and Elsie Lee McClain. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one son, Scott Ferguson, a sister, Mary Meg Leach and a brother, Buddy McClain. She is survived by James Tomlinson of Clay City; a son, Gregory Gray of Tucson, Arizona; two brothers, Clyde McClain and John McClain of Texas; two sisters, Sherry Hodges and Regina Hankins of Texas along with many grandchildren. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Dale Payne will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation is 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Stanton Cemetery. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Jewell Faye “Ginger” Combs, 77, wife of Raymond Otto Combs, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021 at her home. She was born September 21, 1944 in Stanton to the late Jim and Ethel Fryer Dunaway. Survivors include, husband, R. Otto Combs; son, Gregory Lyle Strange; daughters, Velinda Johnson, Melissa Noble, and Natasha Martin; sister, June Strange; 4 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. Services Friday, December 10, 11:00AM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. James Harold Combs. Visitation Thursday 6-8pm at the funeral home. Burial in Resthaven Cemetery with Daphne, Natasha, David, Douglas, Jacob, and Greg serving as pallbearers.