By: Madison Fugate

Inspired by a promise she had made to her remarkable husband shortly before his death, the Honorable Judge Sara Walter Combs has finally found the courage and strength she needed to pour her heart into a book that describes what life was like for her and her husband, Bert Combs, while living their dreams together the last 13 years of his life. The book, Bert Combs: The Fern Hill Years, reveals what life in the mountains of Eastern Kentucky was like for the two of them together. They shared a farm that they decided to call Fern Hill, ” I designed, built, and named the house after the poem of the same name by Dylan Thomas,” Combs shared. The farm, located on Lower Cane Creek in Powell County, served as the homeplace of many incredible heart wrenching moments, as well as comical occasions for the two as they tackled their animals and days on the farm together. Fern Hill is one of the chapters of this book that includes a series of tales from their intriguing life together before his tragic accident nearly 30 years ago (December 3, 1991).

One of the most incredible and well-known contributions Bert Combs made during his lifetime was perhaps his dedication to the lawsuit on reforming school funding in Kentucky (Rose v. Council for Better Education). Combs described what it was like for Combs to come head to head with such a significant movement in detail in the book, she adds, “It is one of the most significant constitutional cases in the legal history of Kentucky. It was filed and practiced from his desk at Fern Hill.” Interesting enough, Combs also shared that one major chapter contains quotations from the many prominent, as well as ordinary people, who eulogized him—”a tribute to the bipartisan political spirit that he represented and personified. It is truly a lesson for our highly divided times.” Combs later adds that she believed the tranquility of the mountains may have been exactly what Bert Combs needed to fight the good fight for adequate funding for public schools across the state.

In summary, this book reveals the legacy of a Kentucky hero, or as Sara described, “a man of whom the mountains can be justly proud.” She insisted, “He never forgot or failed to cherish his roots in Eastern Kentucky. He stands in bold contrast to refute the unjustly negative stereotypes that demean the dignity of our region.” Although recalling these memories was at times emotionally difficult to overcome, Combs felt it was a story that deserved to be told, “There is humor and heartache. There is passion for life and politics. Yes, and it is our love story as well his love story for the mountains.”

It first appeared on November 6, 2021, at the Kentucky Book Festival in Lexington. However, today the book is available at: Butlerbooks.com.