Nancy McClain Adams, age 78, of Clay City, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester, Kentucky. Born in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late John and Elsie Lee McClain. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one son, Scott Ferguson and a brother, Buddy McClain. She is survived by James Tomlinson of Clay City; a son, Gregory Gray of Tucson, Arizona; two brothers, Clyde McClain and John McClain of Texas; two sisters, Sherry Hodges and Regina Hankins of Texas along with many grandchildren. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Dale Payne will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation is 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Stanton Cemetery. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Johnny Goodwin, 63, husband of Kitty Sturgill Goodwin, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. He was born June 16, 1958 in Clay City, Kentucky to the late Kenneth and Lois Faye Powell Goodwin. Survivors include, wife, Kitty Goodwin; children, HK Goodwin, Johnathon Jason (Loretta) Goodwin, Dale (Amanda) Goodwin, Earnest Jay (Kayla) Goodwin, Brenda Goodwin (Mitchell) Clair, Lois Goodwin (Ryan) Robinson, Kendrick Sturgill, Kedrick Sturgill, and Autom Sturgill; brothers, Randy Goodwin and Billy Joe Goodwin; sisters, Louise Hall and Wanda McIntosh; 17 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren. Services Saturday, December 11, 1:00PM by Bro. Anthony Molihan, Davis & Davis Funeral Home. Visitation Friday 6-9pm at the funeral home. Burial in Goodwin Cemetery with HK Goodwin, JJ Goodwin, Dale Goodwin, EJ Goodwin, John Preston Goodwin, Kenneth Goodwin, Oliver Goodwin, and Ryan Robinson serving as pallbearers.

Donald Edward Bradley, age 81, of Stanton, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester, Kentucky. Born in Winchester, Kentucky he was the son of the late Dillard Bradley and the late Edna Mae Adams Hunt and a retired employee of Rockwell International. Donald was an avid bass fisherman, a member of Vaughns Mill First Church of God and a veteran of the United States Army. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his daughter, Angel Gail Armstrong; daughter-in-law, Pam Bradley and two brothers, June Hunt and Roy Grimes. He is survived by one son, Donald Keith Bradley of Irvine; three daughters: Carla (David) Townsend of Zachariah, Kim (Tommy) Napier and Karen (Andy) Daniels of Stanton; one brother, Ray Bradley of Winchester; one sister, Robin (Larry) Durbin of Irvine; eight grandchildren: Tommy Ray Napier II, Devin Townsend, Ryan Armstrong, Jordan Gaines, Brandy Flowers, Lexie Adams, Bethany Bradley and Caitlin Futch; great grandchildren, Kyndall, Kamryn, Kylie, Kobe, Karlee, Ravyn, Bash, Waylon, Sawyer, Kashlyn, Grayson and Charleigh; great great grandchild, Marli; caretakers Keith Bradley and Jean Bradley and numerous other family members. Funeral services officiated by Brother James Harold Combs will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation begins from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery with Keith Bradley, Tommy Ray Napier, Tommy Ray Napier II, Devin Townsend, Ryan Armstrong, Jeffrey Willoughby, Andy Daniels, Tim Benningfield and Jordan Gaines serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Glenville Townsend, David Townsend, John Brewer, Vaughns Mill First Church of God, Ray Bradley and Denver Wilburn. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Nancy Ruth Carter, 82, widow of Calvin Carter, passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, KY. She was born Monday, October 9, 1939 in Owsley County to the late Arthur & Sarah Grigsby. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by: brothers Tommy Grigsby, Roy Lee Grigsby, Georgy Grigsby, & Monroe Grigsby; sister Hildra Glover; daughter-in-law Delorah Carter; and grandson Trevor Carter. She is survived by: sons John Carter of Clay City, KY, Calvin Carter of Charleston, SC, Timothy Carter of Virginia Beach, VA, & James (Sue) Carter of Oak Grove, KY; daughters Mattie Blakemore & Sarah (Anthony) Miller, both of Lexington, KY; fourteen grandchildren & numerous great-grandchildren. Funeral service were held 1:00PM Saturday, December 4 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home in Stanton. Visitation was Saturday, beginning at 11:00AM for family and 12:00PM for friends.

