Carl Tipton, 63, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021 at his home. He was born February 21, 1958 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Cecil and Jackie Dyer Tipton. Survivors include, sisters, Jeanie Jacobs and Vickey (Jon) Corwin; brothers, Tommy and James (Angie) Tipton; several nieces and nephews. Services were Saturday, November 27, 12:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home. Visitation was Saturday 10:00AM-12:00PM at the funeral home. Burial was in Rogers Chapel Cemetery, Stanton.

Rex Allen Hardy 49 of Irvine passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021 at his residence. He was born November 30, 1971 in Irvine to Danny and Linda Hardy. He worked in construction. He is survived by his mother Linda Hardy of Irvine, two daughters Danielle Hardy of Irvine, Stephanie Hardy of Richmond, a granddaughter Melody Collett and a brother Danny Wayne Hardy of Irvine. He was preceded in death by his father Danny Hardy. Funeral services were held Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine with Bro. Sherl Thomas officiating. Burial followed in the Hardy Cemetery in Irvine. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services

Marilyn Joyce Townsend, 67, widow of Claude Townsend, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021 in Berea, Kentucky. She was born January 2, 1954 in Estill County, Kentucky to the late Lonnie and Ella Rogers Marcum. Survivors include, daughters, Angela Renee Williams and Connie Howard; step-daughter, Teresa (Kenny) Morton; sisters, Carol Ciferri and Lydia Patrick; brother, Orval Marcum; Grandchildren, Chelsea Robinson, Logan Watkins, RJ Watkins, Emily Watkins, Ian Morton, Steven Morton, and Hunter Townsend; great-grandchildren, Adrian Smith, Chloe SMith, Kendall Morton, Stella Morton, and Lucas Watkins; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie and Ella Marcum; husband, Claude Townsend; daughter, Rhonda Sparks; step-son, Glenville Townsend; sisters, Wandalene Brewer, Juanita Hatton, Georgia Hull, and Velma Powell; brothers, Onley Marcum, Dewey Marcum, Delmus “Bill” Marcum, and Lonnie W. Marcum. Services were Wednesday, November 24, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Kenny Wasson. Visitation was Tuesday 6-9pm. Burial in Townsend Cemetery with Wyatt Robinson, Jeff “Mutt” Willoughby, RJ Watkins, Logan Watkins, Matthew Sparks, and Johnny West.

Kenneth Joe Spencer, age 63, of Mt. Sterling, KY passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Saint Joseph Hospital, Lexington, KY. Born in Campton, KY he was the son of the late Kenneth Spencer and the late Marylan Hollon Spencer Martin. Joe was a Vacation Relief Operator with G and J Pepsi in Winchester. He was baptized at the Living Water Church in Mt. Sterling and in his life competed in several archery tournaments. Joe loved spending his time fishing, hunting, blacksmithing and wood carving. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Joe Spencer, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Vickie Morton Spencer of Mt. Sterling; two sons Eric Spencer of Clay City and John Wesley Hunt of Mt. Sterling; one brother, Tony Spencer of Charlotte, North Carolina; one sister Linda (Rick) Smith of Lexington; two grandchildren Jordan Ann Spencer and Jazmen Spencer along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation was from 5:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Funeral services were conducted at 2:00 P.M. Monday, November 22, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial was in Stonegate Cemetery with Courtney Spencer, Rick Smith, John Wesley Hunt, Preston Bowling, Parker Bowling, Chris Holland and Jaden Spencer serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are the members of G and J Pepsi Corporation, Tony Spencer, Jasper Eric Spencer, Eddie Spencer, Chasity Caudill, Mike Spencer, Kevin Spencer and Shawn Spencer. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Ruth Patton, 74, of Jeffersonville passed away November 18, 2021 at her residence. She was born August 26, 1947 in Jeffersonville to Gilbert and Virgie Martin. She was a housewife. She is survived by three sons Walter Lee (Tammy), Kelsey Patton (Janet), James Patton (Charlyne), three daughters Lillie Martin (Steve), Linda Watkins, Pricilla Oliver (Barrett), two brothers Vernon Martin (Libby) and Kelsey Martin (Debbie). She was preceded in death by two sons Marty Lee, Charlie Lee, five brothers Hobart Martin, Andrew Martin, Roy Martin, Fred Martin, Jessie Martin three sisters Dorothy Martin, Rosalee Martin and Ada Martin. Funeral services were held 2 PM Sunday, November 21, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City with Bro. Jessie Rogers officiating. Friends visited Sunday from 1 PM till time of the service. Burial was in the Martin Cemetery in Jeffersonville. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Diana Thornberry, 67, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021 at her home. She was born October 11, 1954 in Dayton, OH to the late Pryce Taulbee and Lovisa Combs Taulbee. Survivors include, mother, Lovisa Taulbee; sons, Brian Thornberry and Brandon (Mindy) Thornberry; brothers, Ricky Taulbee, Roger Taulbee, and Gary Taulbee; sister, Lesa Taulbee; granddaughter, Hannah (Landon Charles) Thornberry. Services were Tuesday, November 30, 1:00PM. Visitation was Tuesday after 12:00PM.

Charlie Franklin Goodwin, age 64, of Clay City, Kentucky passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester, Kentucky. Born in Clay City, KY he was the son of the late Vernon Goodwin and the late Nancy Jane Hall Goodwin and a construction employee with Central Rock, Phillips Construction and Red River Hardwoods. He was a fine hunter and fisherman that took good care of his family. Charlie is survived by his wife of 46 years, Littie Vance Goodwin; three sons, Charlie Franklin (Valerie) Goodwin, II, Randolph Vernon (Tonya) Goodwin and Vernon Thomas Goodwin all of Clay City; one brother, Trigger Barnes of Jeffersonville; three sisters, Ada Meadows of Clay City, Matilda Hamilton of Carlisle and Zellie Barnes of Jeffersonville along with four grandchildren, Joshua Spencer, Cole Goodwin, Thomas (Shae) Goodwin and LaShana Goodwin. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Scott Barnes were held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, November 29, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation was Sunday from 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Burial was in Charlie Goodwin and Family Cemetery with Joshua Spencer, Cole Goodwin, Thomas Goodwin, LaShana Goodwin, Charlie Franklin Goodwin II and Vernon Goodwin serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Mike Holland, Paul Puckett, Brent Holiday, Jon Parido, Steven Potts, Chris Adams, Wayne Bailey and David Hall. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Fada Mae Townsend, 85, of McConnelsville, passed away on Weds, Nov. 17, 2021 at the Genesis Morrison House Hospice in Zanesville. She was born on March 27, 1936 in Stanton, KY to the late Elmo P. Townsend and Pearlie Mae Steward Townsend. She worked for many years for the Hartford, Shepford and Mark’s Clothing Company in Winchester, KY. She was very dedicated to her family and love spending time with all of them. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by a brother, Buford Townsend and a sister, Mila Townsend. Services were held on Mon, Nov. 22, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at the Matheney Funeral Home in McConnelsville with burial following in the Meigs Cemetery. Friends called on the family from 10-1:00 P.M. on the day of the services. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Genesis Morrison House Hospice. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.

Bonnie Jean McCoy, 61, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at her home. She was born November 24, 1959 to the late Tommy Ray and Freda Mae Martin McCoy. Survivors include, son, William Lucas, Columbus, Mississippi; brother, Jeffrey Dale (Ruth Ann) McCoy, Winchester; sister, Annetta (Jeffrey) Allen, Lexington; niece and nephew, Samantha McCoy Williams and Anthony Chandler Hendrichs; special great-niece, Raelynn Shirley; and special friend, Debbie Faulkconer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tommy Ray and Freda McCoy; and sister, Patricia Ann McCoy. Services were Saturday, November 27, 2021, 4:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton. Visitation was Saturday 2-4pm at the funeral home. Burial in Resthaven Cemetery with William Lucas, Jeffrey McCoy, Jeffrey Allen, Chandler Hendrichs, Marcus Barnett, Denzil Ledford, and Duff Wolfinbarger.

Dorothy Clemons, 64, of Clay City passed away Friday, October 22, 2021 at the Clark Regional Medical Center. She was born in Campton July 15, 2021 to John and Mary Fulks. She is survived by two sons Jonathan “Eric” Clemons, Joshua Clemons, four grandchildren, a sister Rosemary Creech and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Mary Fulks, and a brother Thomas Fulks. There are no services planned at this time. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge.

Ruby Marie Brooks, 83, of Mt. Sterling passed away Friday, November 26, 2021 at the Winsor Care Center in Mt. Sterling. She was born July 8, 1938 in Jackson to Rosco and Vena Newton. She was a housewife and a member of the Means Church. She is survived by her husband Lemon Brooks of Mt. Sterling, two sons Lemon Wayne Brooks (Evelyn) of Irvine, Ricky Brooks (Tina) of Mt. Sterling, four daughters Theresa Roe (William) of Wellington, Judy Patrick (Rick) Mt. Sterling, Pamela Centers (Mark) of Mt. Sterling, Tena Martin of Mt. Sterling, twelve grandchildren and several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter Gail Rogers, grandson Brandon Rogers, four brothers David Napier, Ronald Creech, Ruben Newton and Ray Creech. Funeral services were held 11 AM Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City with Bro. Tommy Evans officiating. Friends visited Tuesday from 9 AM till time of the service. Burial was in the Lovely Cemetery in Jeffersonville. Grayson Funeral Home Clay City is in charge of services.