Working together to fight hunger in Powell County is one way the Powell County Retired Teacher Association is making a difference in their hometown. Retired teachers across the state are teaming up to help those struggling to put food on the table in tough economic times. Powell County teachers and AARP Kentucky are working together to alleviate hunger locally. The effort is one part of the larger national “Drive to End Hunger Campaign” with AARP and AARP Foundation to solve the problem of senior hunger in America.

A fellow retired teacher, Dr. Ethel Percy Andrus, inspired this outreach campaign. Dr. Andrus founded the National Retired Teachers Association in 1948 and AARP ten years later with a vision of service to others. “Yes, We Can Feed Kentucky” was launched in that spirit of service and giving back.

“This is our community; we care and we’re doing something about it. We’re inviting and hoping other local groups will join us and help end hunger here in Powell County” says local RTA president Diane Davis. We know there is a great need here and we can all make a difference. Our local food bank is the Powell County Emergency Food Bank and is in Dr. Cecil’s former office building. Make a donation if you can.

Learn more and find ways to help at www.drivetoendhunger.org and www.feedingmericaky.org.